PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Rio keeps on winning; Cambria-Friesland drops ranked affair to Randolph

With the homestretch of the regular season here, the Rio boys basketball team has really hit its stride offensively,
The Vikings continued their high scoring ways Tuesday night, rolling to a 72-41 romp over Princeton/Green Lake in a non-conference game at Rio High School. Senior Pierson Schneider racked up 25 points, including six of Rio’s nine 3-pointers, while senior Jacob Rowe added 18 to help the Vikings win their fourth straight and seventh in their last eight.
Rio (12-6) wasted little time finding the bottom of the net, racing out to a 35-20 lead at the break. With a comfortable halftime lead, the Vikings spearheaded the Tigersharks down the stretch to finish off the regular season sweep.
Junior Dylan Freeman chipped in 11 points for Rio, while Juno Toutant led Princeton/Green Lake with 15. The Vikings will try to stay hot when they travel to Randolph on Friday trying to avenge a 57-53 loss earlier this season.
RIO 72, PRINCETON/GREEN LAKE 41
Princeton/Green Lake;20;21;—;41
Rio;35;37;—;72
PRINCETON/GREEN LAKE (fg ft-fta pts) — Reilly 3 0-0 8, Richter 0 2-2 2, Toutant 6 0-0 15, Sell 1 0-0 2, Soda 1 1-2 3, Wegner 5 1-2 11. Totals 16 4-6 41.
RIO — Rowe 7 3-5 18, Freeman 4 1-2 11, Grams 2 2-4 6, Lang 1 1-2 3, Schneider 9 1-1 25, Staveness 1 0-0 2, Keepes 3 1-1 7. Totals 27 9-15 72.
3-point goals: PGL 5 (Toutant 3, Reilly 2), Rio 9 (Schneider 6, Freeman 2, Rowe 1). Total fouls: PGL 12, Rio 5. Technical fouls: Rio 1.
Hilltoppers can’t scrub Rockets’ launch
Travis Alvin (24) and Brayden Haffele (16) combined to score 40 points to help Randolph escape a talented Cambria-Friesland assault, 58-51, in a non-conference game on Tuesday.
Sam Grieger chipped in with eight points for the Rockets (16-3), the ninth-ranked team in Division 4 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll, while Jordan Tietz had six.
Cambria-Friesland’s Griffin Hart led the Hilltoppers (15-5) with 22 points while Kobe Smit finished with 11. Both Cade Burmania and Gavin Winchell had six points apiece, including a pair of 3-pointers by the latter.
The Hilltoppers, who are ranked fifth in Div. 5, led the Rockets 31-28 at halftime, but couldn’t put things away in the second half. Cambria-Friesland will look to rebound Thursday at Montello.
RANDOLPH 58, CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 51
Randolph;28;30;—;58
Cambria-Friesland;31;20;—;51
RANDOLPH (fg ft-fta pts) — Kohn 1 2-2 4, Tietz 2 2-2 6, Grieger 2 4-5 8, Haffele 5 4-7 16, Alvin 9 6-8 24. Totals 19 18-24 58.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — C. Burmania 1 4-6 6, Jones 2 0-0 4, D. Burmania 1 0-0 2, Smit 5 0-0 11, Hart 10 1-1 22, Winchell 2 0-0 6. Totals 21 5-7 51.
3-point goals: R 2 (Haffele 2), CF 4 (Winchell 2, Smit 1, Hart 1). Total fouls: R 11, CF 20.
Blue Devils fend off pesky Cardinals
A strong defensive performance was pivotal for Lodi on Tuesday as the Blue Devils held off a second-half rally by Columbus for a 57-52 win over the Cardinals in a Capitol North Conference game at Lodi High School.
Senior Trey Traeder scored a team-high 13 points and was one of three Blue Devils in double-figures as Lodi (8-5, 2-4 Capitol North) capped off a regular season sweep of the Cardinals. Lodi got to work early on the defensive end, holding Columbus (6-10, 0-6) to just 14 points in the first half and took a 12-point cushion into the break.
The added insurance was crucial as the Cards came out flying in the second half but the Blue Devils kept pace just enough. Jack Fritz led Columbus with 21 points and Will Cotter added 17 but no other Cardinal had more than six.
Meanwhile, Owen Wendt and Brady Ring added 12 and 11, respectively, while Quinn Faust chipped in nine for Lodi, which heads to league champion Lakeside Lutheran on Friday.
LODI 57, COLUMBUS 52
Columbus;14;38;—;52
Lodi;26;31;—;57
COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 3 0-0 6; N. Cotter 1 0-0 3; W. Cotter 7 2-4 17; Brunell 2 0-0 4; Fritz 8 3-4 21; Selk 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 6-10 52.
LODI — Wendt 5 0-1 12; Traeder 5 3-4 13; Q. Faust 4 1-1 9; Ring 4 1-3 11; Coddington 1 0-0 2; Lincoln 3 0-0 6; C. Faust 0 3-4 3; Lins 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 9-15 57.
3-point goals: C 4 (Fritz 2, N. Cotter 1, W. Cotter 1); L 4 (Wendt 2, Ring 2. Total fouls: C 14; L 13. Fouled out: C (Brunell).
Pioneers plucked by Eagles
Westfield’s hot and cold stretch continued as the Pioneers were put on ice in non-conference action by Sauk Prairie, suffering a 42-27 loss to the Eagles.
Senior Brady Holly scored a team-high seven points and no other Pioneer had more than five in the 15-point defeat. While Westfield held the Eagles to just 17 points in the first half, it mustered just eight to take a nine-point hole into the break and the Pioneers never recovered.
Senior Brandt Wilson led all scorers with 19 points, while senior Trevor Gray chipped in five for Westfield. The Pioneers (8-8, 5-3 South Central) travel to Mauston on Thursday as they aim to sweep the Golden Eagles.
SAUK PRAIRIE 42, WESTFIELD 27
Westfield;8;19;—;27
Sauk Prairie;17;25;—;42
WESTFIELD (fg ft-fta pts) — Thompson 1 0-0 3; Holly 3 1-1 7; Gray 2 0-0 5; Kangas 2 0-0 4; Stuattacher 0 2-2 2; Hoffa 0 4-4 4; Barton 0 2-2 2. Totals 8 9-9 27.
SAUK PRAIRIE — K. Breunig 2 0-0 6; I. Breunig 1 0-0 2; Bean 1 0-0 2; E. Breunig 2 0-0 4; Wilson 6 4-4 19; Drew 1 0-0 2; D. Breunig 1 1-1 3; Kirska 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 7-9 42.
3-point goals: W 5 (K. Breunig 2, Wilson 3); SP 2 (Thompson 1, Gray 1). Total fouls: W 11; SP 6.
Hornets sting Hilltoppers down stretch
Montello did its best to hang with Markesan in the first half but ultimately faded away down the stretch in a 59-35 non-conference loss.
Senior Anthony Tomlinson scored a team-high 12 points while junior Mickey Pafford added eight to lead the Toppers (1-18). Montello kept pace with the Hornets for the most part in the first half, trailing by just 10 at the break, 31-21.
The Toppers offense froze from there however, scoring just 14 points over the final 18 minutes as the Hornets swarmed to sweep the regular season series. Bryce Leedle and Max Richter scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, to lead Markesan, while Brayden Malkowski added 12.
MARKESAN 59, MONTELLO 35
Montello;21;14;—;35
Markesan;31;28;—;59
MONTELLO — Pafford 8, N. Postler 1, Ducante 1, Hickman 6, Ellison 5, Alberts 2, Tomlinson 12. Totals 8 9-18 35.
MARKESAN — Grams 3, Triggs 4, Quade 2, Kracht 2, Gerbitz 2, Leedle 17, Jahnke 2, Richter 16, Malkowski 11. Totals 25 3-9 59.
3-point goals: Mon 5 (Hickman 2, Tomlinson 2, Pafford 1), Mar 6 (Leedle 3, Malkowski 3). Total fouls: Mon 10, Mar 11.