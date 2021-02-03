PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Rio keeps on winning; Cambria-Friesland drops ranked affair to Randolph

With the homestretch of the regular season here, the Rio boys basketball team has really hit its stride offensively,

The Vikings continued their high scoring ways Tuesday night, rolling to a 72-41 romp over Princeton/Green Lake in a non-conference game at Rio High School. Senior Pierson Schneider racked up 25 points, including six of Rio’s nine 3-pointers, while senior Jacob Rowe added 18 to help the Vikings win their fourth straight and seventh in their last eight.

Rio (12-6) wasted little time finding the bottom of the net, racing out to a 35-20 lead at the break. With a comfortable halftime lead, the Vikings spearheaded the Tigersharks down the stretch to finish off the regular season sweep.

Junior Dylan Freeman chipped in 11 points for Rio, while Juno Toutant led Princeton/Green Lake with 15. The Vikings will try to stay hot when they travel to Randolph on Friday trying to avenge a 57-53 loss earlier this season.

RIO 72, PRINCETON/GREEN LAKE 41

Princeton/Green Lake;20;21;—;41

Rio;35;37;—;72