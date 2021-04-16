PREP FOOTBALL: Defense comes though in clutch as MPGL fends off Kingdom Prep Lutheran, 20-12

PRINCETON — Sometimes it is true that the best offense is a good defense.
The Montello/Princeton/Green Lake tri-op football team gave a textbook example how on Friday night.
While their offense sputtered, the Phoenix defense was hot for most of the night, forcing five turnovers and making a crucial late defensive stand to help seal a 20-12 win over Kingdom Prep Lutheran in a non-conference tilt at Princeton High School. Senior Billy Soda had game-high 110 yards rushing on 16 carries, and both Soda and junior Ethan Reilly each had interception return touchdowns to help give MPGL its first win of the season.
“It’s awesome. Those were tough losses,” Soda said of the team’s first two games decided by a combined score of 109-12. “but we moved on well, came back and had a good game here tonight. It felt like it was the fall and we were back at it.”
“This is an important win for us because we needed a competitive game. When you have a very young team like we have, you don’t want to get these guys depressed all the time when we’re getting beat up and it’s lopsided scores, so it was fun and everyone contributed,” MPGL second-year coach Lance Schultz added.
Things certainly were competitive as they came right down to the final seconds. After taking a 20-12 lead with just over 2 minutes remaining, the Phoenix (1-2) immediately gave the Wolfpack a chance to answer.
Despite getting pinned inside its own 20-yard line, Kingdom Prep Lutheran freshman Mally Lee connected with Jaden Pole on a fade down the left sideline on the Wolfpack’s first play from scrimmage. The junior speedster nearly outraced everyone to the endzone but was dragged down by MPGL freshman Braedy Alberts at the Phoenix five-yard line.
In a precarious position, the MPGL defense stiffened as it stuffed a pair of runs before getting some help from the Wolfpack as KPL committed back-to-back illegal shifts, negating a two-yard potential game-tying score by Lee with just seconds remaining.
Now backed up to the 11-yard line, the Wolfpack took to the air twice, but both times the Phoenix were able to bat the pass away and help seal the win.
“That last play was a big one, but we stopped them at the end,” Schultz said.
“We knew what we needed to do, we had to get that stop and we came up lucky. We were focused on keeping them out of the end zone,” Soda added.
The defensive stand was preceded by another huge defensive play as the Wolfpack were once again driving. Kingdom Prep Lutheran (0-3) worked its way inside the MPGL 35, thanks in part to a pair of defensive pass interference calls, but on a third-and-6, Lee overshot Quiandre Washington. The pass fell right into Reilly’s hands the junior defensive back did the rest, racing 75 yards to the house for a 20-12 lead with 2 minutes, 14 seconds left to play.
As crucial as Reilly’s pick six was, Soda’s may have been even more important. Staring at a 6-0 halftime deficit, the Phoenix linebacker undercut a pass from Lee and darted into the endzone from 30 yards on to tie things at 6 with 57 seconds left before the break.
“That was huge and the big part was that we knew were getting the ball, but to be able to do that and knot things all squared up, it just gave the kids some confidence,” Schultz said.
Along with helping tie things before the break, Soda gave the Phoenix the lead for good early in the fourth quarter. After turning the ball over on downs, the Wolfpack defense rose to the occasion as Washington stripped MPGL quarterback Casey Bond and raced 58 yards for go-ahead touchdown with 10:58 to play and a 12-6 lead.
Searching for a quick answer, the Phoenix turned to Soda. The senior running back accounted for every yard on the ensuing six play drive, including runs of 33, 13 and 14 yards before plunging in from three yards out with 9:23 to play. MPGL called Soda’s number again on the two-point conversion try and he didn’t disappoint, rumbling in for a 14-12 lead and the Phoenix defense took over from there.
“I was stoked,” Soda said of getting the crucial carries. “It was working, he kept giving it to me and being a senior, taking over a drive like that, is phenomenal. It’s really cool.”
Reilly hauled in a pair of catches for 37 yards while Bond completed 6-of-11 passes for 46 yards with an interception for the Phoenix, who got a pair of fumble recoveries from senior Alex Douglas and an interception from sophomore Gavin Gray.
While they had to grind it out, Schultz was impressed with “everybody having no quit,” and is hopefully it can lead to bigger and better things for the underclassmen heavy Phoenix — MPGL had eight freshmen play against the Wolfpack.
Soda doesn’t see any reason why the team has to stop looking ahead to next week at Menominee Indian.
“We just have to watch a lot of film, keep that same intensity and energy we had, and just come at them with what works. Keep doing what we do,” he said.
