PREP FOOTBALL: Defense comes though in clutch as MPGL fends off Kingdom Prep Lutheran, 20-12

As crucial as Reilly’s pick six was, Soda’s may have been even more important. Staring at a 6-0 halftime deficit, the Phoenix linebacker undercut a pass from Lee and darted into the endzone from 30 yards on to tie things at 6 with 57 seconds left before the break.

“That was huge and the big part was that we knew were getting the ball, but to be able to do that and knot things all squared up, it just gave the kids some confidence,” Schultz said.

Along with helping tie things before the break, Soda gave the Phoenix the lead for good early in the fourth quarter. After turning the ball over on downs, the Wolfpack defense rose to the occasion as Washington stripped MPGL quarterback Casey Bond and raced 58 yards for go-ahead touchdown with 10:58 to play and a 12-6 lead.

Searching for a quick answer, the Phoenix turned to Soda. The senior running back accounted for every yard on the ensuing six play drive, including runs of 33, 13 and 14 yards before plunging in from three yards out with 9:23 to play. MPGL called Soda’s number again on the two-point conversion try and he didn’t disappoint, rumbling in for a 14-12 lead and the Phoenix defense took over from there.