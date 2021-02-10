PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Montello notches first postseason win since 2004; Poynette bounced in opener

The last time the Montello girls basketball team won a postseason game, most of the 2020-21 Hilltoppers weren’t even born yet.

Following a 17-year drought, the Toppers picked up their first playoff win in a big way Tuesday night, streamrolling Brookwood, 77-41, in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal game. Fourth-seeded Montello had four players in double-figures, led by junior Nellie Kendall’s 21 points, and held all but one of the Falcons to single-digits as the program advanced to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2004.

A dominant first half carried the Toppers (2-19) as they darted out to a 38-16 lead at the break. The fifth-seeded Falcons (2-17) started to get off the ground in the second half but Montello kept the foot on the gas to leave Brookwood in the dust.

Along with Kendall, seniors Abby Bond and Emme Urbaniak each added 20 points for the Toppers, including 14 points in the second half by Bond, while senior Lexy Tuinstra chipped in 12. Vanessa Anderson paced Brookwood with 12 points, including three 3-pointers, but only one other Falcon accounted for more than five points.