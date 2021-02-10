PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Montello notches first postseason win since 2004; Poynette bounced in opener

The last time the Montello girls basketball team won a postseason game, most of the 2020-21 Hilltoppers weren’t even born yet.
Following a 17-year drought, the Toppers picked up their first playoff win in a big way Tuesday night, streamrolling Brookwood, 77-41, in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal game. Fourth-seeded Montello had four players in double-figures, led by junior Nellie Kendall’s 21 points, and held all but one of the Falcons to single-digits as the program advanced to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2004.
A dominant first half carried the Toppers (2-19) as they darted out to a 38-16 lead at the break. The fifth-seeded Falcons (2-17) started to get off the ground in the second half but Montello kept the foot on the gas to leave Brookwood in the dust.
Along with Kendall, seniors Abby Bond and Emme Urbaniak each added 20 points for the Toppers, including 14 points in the second half by Bond, while senior Lexy Tuinstra chipped in 12. Vanessa Anderson paced Brookwood with 12 points, including three 3-pointers, but only one other Falcon accounted for more than five points.
With the win, Montello earns the right to face fellow Trailways West Conference foe Princeton/Green Lake for a third time in Friday’s Div. 4 regional semifinals. The top-seeded TigerSharks (14-5) won both regular season meetings over the Toppers convincingly, 58-34, and most recently on Feb. 2, 65-38.
If Montello can continue its momentum and spring the upset, it would make its first regional final appearance since before the turn of the century.
MONTELLO 77, BROOKWOOD 41
Brookwood 16 25 — 41
Montello 38 39 — 77
BROOKWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Anderson 4 2-7 12, Gonzales 1 2-2 5, Kaiser 1 0-0 2, Powell 2 0-0 5, Woods 3 2-4 9, McGinnis 0 0-2 0, Brandan 1 0-2 2, Cruz 1 0-0 3, Berg 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 6-17 41.
MONTELLO — Tuinstra 3 6-7 12, Krentz 1 0-0 2, Kendall 8 3-6 21, Froseth 1 0-0 2, Bond 7 6-6 20, Urbaniak 8 3-6 20. Totals 28 18-25 77.
3-point goals: B 7 (Anderson 3, Gonzales 1, Powell 1, Woods 1, Cruz 1), M 3 (Kendall 2, Urbaniak 1). Total fouls: B 24, M 14. Fouled out: B (Woods, Brandan).
Pumas caged by Phoenix
A year after capturing its first regional title in 25 years, Poynette was bounced in the opening round of the postseason on Tuesday night, suffering a 59-44 loss to Watertown Luther Prep in a Div. 3 regional quarterfinal tilt.
Sophomore Hadley Walter scored a team-high 13 points, including four 3-pointers, and senior Megan Reddeman added 10 as the Poynette saw its season come to a close.
A poor start sank sixth-seeded Pumas (6-10) as they fell behind 39-22 at halftime.
Poynette slowly started to claw back in the second half, outscoring the No. 3 seed Phoenix by a pair but it was far too little too late. Watertown Luther Prep (10-5) had just one player in double-figures but got a game-high 28 points from junior Grace Schmidt.
Junior Rachel Yelk added nine points and senior Katelyn Chadwick chipped in eight for the Pumas.
MONTELLO 77, BROOKWOOD 41
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 59, POYNETTE 44
Poynette 22 22 — 44
Watertown Luther Prep 39 20 — 59
POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — Ripp 1 0-0 2; Reddeman 4 2-2 10; Walters 4 1-2 13; Chadwick 3 1-2 8; Wakefield 1 0-2 2; Yelk 4 0-2 9. Totals 17 4-11 44.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP — Wachula 1 0-0 2; A. Kieselhorst 2 0-0 5; Paulsen 2 1-2 7; G. Kieselhorst 2 2-2 8; Schmidt 10 6-6 28; Zellmer 4 1-1 9. Totals 21 10-12.
3-point goals: P 6 (Walters 4, Chadwick 1, Yelk 1); WLP 7 (A. Kieselhorst 1, Paulsen 2, G. Kieselhorst 2, Schmidt 2). Total fouls: P 16; WLP 12.