PREP VOLLEYBALL: Poynette's resurgence continues with regional title triumph; Montello can't stop Laconia

The Poynette volleyball team has truly had a resurgence this season.
The Pumas recorded just their second .500 or better regular season in the last decade, including a share of the program’s first conference title since 1983. Poynette’s revolution didn’t stop on Saturday however, as the third-seeded Pumas upset Wisconsin Heights and Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose to capture the team’s first regional championship in at least two decades.
Poynette knocked off the Vanguards in four sets before dispatching of the top-seeded Challengers in a five set thriller at the WIAA Division 2 alternate fall regional at Madison Abundant Life.
“It was awesome,” Poynette coach Janeen Hutchinson said in a phone interview on Sunday. “The girls have been working hard all year to improve on their play, so having these as their final games as they’re putting it all together, it was wonderful.”
The Pumas, who received the No. 4 seed and will face Laconia in Tuesday’s Div. 2 sectional semifinals at Waupun CWC, nearly saw their triumph evaporate before their eyes as they almost let a 2-1 lead slip away in the regional final.
After dropping the opening set 25-17, Poynette responded with back-to-back wins in the second and third sets of 25-18 and 25-17 to seize a two-sets-to-one advantage. The Pumas (6-8) nearly put the Challengers away for good but faltered down the stretch in the fourth set and fell in extra points, 25-27, and were forced to go to a decisive fifth set.
The tight defeat didn’t hinder the Pumas in the fifth however, as Poynette opened on a 6-2 run. The Challengers fought back as close as 7-5 but the rest of the set belonged to the Pumas as they closed things out on a dominant 8-1 run.
Senior Peyton Kingsland tallied a block and a kill while junior Emma Romack added an ace and the match-winning kill as her set clipped the net and fell inbounds in the front corner of the Challengers half. According to Hutchinson, it was the Pumas seniors that helped spearhead the charge.
“They rallied the troops and said ‘If we want to do this and take this trophy home, we’ve got to get it done now,’ and that’s how they went out there and played in that fifth set,” she said.
Juniors Leah Hutchinson and Rachel Yelk notched 14 and 13 kills, respectively, and senior Jessica Bruchs tallied 21 assists to help lead the attack. Romack had five aces and 18 assists of her own, junior Liv Radewan racked up 34 digs and four Pumas each registered two blocks. According to Janeen Hutchinson however, the leaders didn’t tell the complete story.
“We were at one point where we had to do a reset on a couple players and I had Brooke Steinhorst come off the bench and set for a couple rotations,” she said. “That got us back on track, too, and we had Kaitlyn Priske come off the bench, played some back row for us and did an awesome job covering.
“It was a total team effort; it wasn’t just our starters that made the win happen. Our bench came through, they were engaged in that game and picked up our starters when we really needed them to.”
The Pumas were certainly engaged during their semifinal match against the Vanguards, who swept Poynette in the teams’ second match of the season. Janeen Hutchinson felt the Pumas didn’t play to their potential and she was certainly right as they atoned for the early defeat.
The teams traded the opening two sets to deadlock at 1 set apiece before Poynette grinded out a 25-21 win in the third. The Pumas had their work cut out for them to finish things off as they trailed 21-18 lead before clawing back within 23-22.
A kill from Yelk preserved things before a Heights hitting error gifted Poynette a match point. It was another Vanguards miscue that helped the Pumas advance as a kill attempt narrowly fell outside the end line for a 25-23 win.
“It was definitely a battle,” Janeen Hutchinson said. “We needed to have our serves and the girls were able to do that. My concern was our serve receive and our serve receive stepped up their play, and once we had our passing, everything else fell into place.”
Yelk again led the attack with 11 kills and two aces, while Bruchs notched 15 assists and Radewan 26 digs. The team’s success was no surprise to Janeen Hutchinson.
“It was wonderful,” she said. “The girls played how I know Poynette volleyball can play.”
Hilltoppers can’t spear Spartans
Like the Pumas, it was a historic Saturday for Montello as it made its first regional final appearance this century.
The Hilltoppers pursuit of a regional title ultimately fell short however, as they were swept by top-seeded Laconia, 25-14, 25-10, 25-12, in a WIAA Div. 2 regional championship match in Rosendale. It was a bittersweet end to another remarkable turnaround campaign as the Toppers finish the alternate fall season 11-5 after going 2-6 in the fall prior to shutting things down prematurely due to COVID-19.
The Spartans (11-0) were just too much for Montello to handle as the Toppers struggled to pierce Laconia’s defense. Senior Emme Urbaniak had a match-high four kills and senior Abby Bond dished out eight assists in the season-ending defeat to the Spartans.
Alongside the top duo, senior Faye Hawley tallied 11 digs and an ace, while junior Amaya Fluker registered a pair of blocks.
As stinging as the season-ending sweep was, the Toppers started their day off with bang as they swept Princeton/Green Lake in the regional semifinals. The Tiger Sharks, who won the Trailways Spring Conference title ahead of the Toppers, won both regular season meetings, including a four-set win on March 25, but Montello shut the door on a third defeat.
The No. 3 Toppers notched a 25-19 win in the opening set before pulling away for a 25-17 win in the second stanza. Montello kept the foot on the gas in the third and ultimately eked out a 25-23 win to punctuate a sweep over the Tiger Sharks.
Urbaniak had 14 kills and Bond recorded 26 assists in the win, while unior Courtney Gardner had 18 digs. Junior Amaya Fluker racked up five blocks and four kills, while junior Nellie Kendall notched four kills and three blocks of her own.
