PREP VOLLEYBALL: Poynette's resurgence continues with regional title triumph; Montello can't stop Laconia

The tight defeat didn’t hinder the Pumas in the fifth however, as Poynette opened on a 6-2 run. The Challengers fought back as close as 7-5 but the rest of the set belonged to the Pumas as they closed things out on a dominant 8-1 run.

Senior Peyton Kingsland tallied a block and a kill while junior Emma Romack added an ace and the match-winning kill as her set clipped the net and fell inbounds in the front corner of the Challengers half. According to Hutchinson, it was the Pumas seniors that helped spearhead the charge.

“They rallied the troops and said ‘If we want to do this and take this trophy home, we’ve got to get it done now,’ and that’s how they went out there and played in that fifth set,” she said.

Juniors Leah Hutchinson and Rachel Yelk notched 14 and 13 kills, respectively, and senior Jessica Bruchs tallied 21 assists to help lead the attack. Romack had five aces and 18 assists of her own, junior Liv Radewan racked up 34 digs and four Pumas each registered two blocks. According to Janeen Hutchinson however, the leaders didn’t tell the complete story.