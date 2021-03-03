PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Onalaska Luther's depth does in Necedah in sectional semifinal loss

The Necedah boys basketball team certainly wasn’t one of the first to start playing this season, beginning just before the new year on Dec. 30.

The Cardinals made sure they were one of the last in Division 4 however, capturing the program’s first regional championship in 20 years. The team’s magical run came to an abrupt halt last Thursday however, as No. 4 Necedah dropped a high scoring affair to top-seeded Onalaska Luther, 75-60, in a WIAA Div. 4 sectional semifinal game.

Junior Landen Murphy scored a team-high 18 points and was one of three Cardinals in double-figures, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Knights from ending Necedah’s season. That wasn’t the case early on as Necedah (11-4) hung with lengthy Luther throughout the first half.

The Knights (19-1) carried a slim 23-18 lead into halftime and the Cardinals flew right with them throughout the final 18 minutes. Eventually, Luther’s depth won out however, as the pulled away down the stretch to cage Necedah’s upset bid.

Leading the way for Luther was Gavin Proudfoot as the 6-foot-7 junior notched a game-high 26 points, with all 11 of his field goals coming from 2-point range. Alongside Proudfit, the Knights got 11 points apiece from Isaiah Schwictenberg (6-3) and James Biedenbender (6-4), and 10 points from Isaiah Loersch (6-7).