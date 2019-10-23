NECEDAH — The 2019 season was one where the Necedah Cardinals had an eye toward the future as they tried to remain competitive in the present.
After cancelling their 2018 varsity season due to player safety concerns stemming from low turnout, Necedah returned to the varsity level this year. Fielding a team low on varsity experience meant growing pains and the struggles that go with them seemed inevitable.
After a season-opening victory over Wild Rose, wins were hard to come by. An injury to standout senior Jaron Murphy that caused him to miss some time didn’t help matters either as the Cardinals endured a seven-game losing streak.
But in their season finale, Necedah continued its build toward the future while ending this transition year on a high note.
The Cardinals (2-7 overall, 1-5 Scenic Bluffs) pulled away in the second half to defeat New Lisbon (3-6, 1-5) 32-14 Friday, October 18 in Necedah. The win marked Necedah’s first victory in conference play in 2019.
The win also snapped the Cardinals’ 12-game losing streak in Scenic Bluffs play. Their last conference victory came when they beat Hillsboro 64-40 during Week 8 of the 2016 season. Their last win over New Lisbon prior to Friday night was in Week 7 of the 2013 season.
The matchup itself featured two of the Scenic Bluffs Conference’s top athletes playing in the final game of their high school football careers: New Lisbon’s Gunnar Pedersen and Necedah’s Jaron Murphy.
Pedersen got the scoring started with a 14-yard touchdown run with 3:57 left in the first quarter to give the Rockets a 6-0 lead. The Cardinals answered right back when Murphy scored on a nine-yard touchdown run with 52 seconds remaining in the opening quarter and followed it with a Dustyn Sparby run on the two-point conversion to take an 8-6 lead.
Early in the second quarter, Pedersen picked off Necedah quarterback Landen Murphy to quell a promising drive for the Cardinals. Landen Murphy immediately returned the favor on the ensuing New Lisbon drive by intercepting a Pedersen pass.
There would be no further scoring in the first half as Necedah took that 8-6 advantage into the break.
The Cardinals scored touchdowns on each of their first three drives of the second half to seize a commanding lead. A third-quarter injury that knocked Pedersen out of the game just made matters worse for the Rockets.
Murphy kicked off the third quarter with a 45-yard touchdown run. Following a New Lisbon punt, Necedah marched down the field and scored again on a 23-yard touchdown run by E.K. Jackson.
Necedah took over again following a New Lisbon turnover on downs and the Rockets appeared to have held them to a three and out, but a roughing the punter call kept the drive alive. Jaron Murphy broke off a 25-yard run to set up 1st and goal at the 2-yard line. He then caught a two-yard touchdown pass from brother Landen to extend the Cardinals’ lead to 26-6.
In the fourth quarter, Necedah scored once more on Jackson’s 10-yard touchdown run with 5:50 left in regulation. The Rockets finally got on the board again on their next drive on a 19-yard touchdown run by Eugene Taylor with 2:56 remaining. Kaleb Baumgart added a two-point conversion run to bring the game to its final score of 32-14.
“It’s good to end the season on the right track,” said Necedah head coach Chris Rice. “It’s just a nice feeling making sure we did the things we needed to do tonight to make sure we showed we can play football at the varsity level in this conference.”
Jaron Murphy went off for 190 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 14 carries. Jackson added 79 yards and two touchdowns on 11 rushes and Mekhi Baradji finished with 29 yards on eight carries. Landen Murphy completed 3 of 7 passes for 24 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
For New Lisbon, Pedersen completed 5 of 12 passes for 47 yards and an interception and ran for 74 yards and a touchdown on 11 rushes. Baumgart ran for 62 yards on 18 carries, Eugene Taylor had 14 yards and a touchdown on two rushes and Stephen Daley caught two passes for 43 yards.
Following a 3-1 start to the year, the Rockets finished on a five-game losing streak. They faced a unique challenge of not having a true home field this season due to current construction on a new athletic complex in New Lisbon.
For 2019, the Rockets played their home games in Necedah. Ironically, the game between the Rockets and the Cardinals in Necedah was technically a New Lisbon home game and senior night for their team.
The loss marked the end of the careers of New Lisbon’s three seniors: Kaleb Baumgart, Gunnar Pedersen and Eugene Taylor.
“They’ve been extremely important to us. It’s probably the least amount of seniors I’ve had since I’ve been here coaching,” said New Lisbon head coach Brad Bever. “There’s only three of them, but all three of them gave everything they had all the time.”
Necedah loses four seniors from this year’s roster: Jaron Murphy, Trey Jensen, Roger Daniels and Logan Ladwig. Though they are now departing, the hope for the Cardinals is that they’ve helped lay a solid foundation for the future of Necedah varsity football.
“I told them it takes a lot to step in and play a JV season when you’re juniors,” said Rice, who took over as head coach prior to the junior varsity-only 2018 season. “They’re starting something that hopefully we can build off of in the future and build this program up. I told them we’re very thankful for the hours that they’ve given to help build this program back to varsity football.”
