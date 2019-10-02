It was another rough week for Juneau County schools in football. While Week 6 did see Mauston knock off Wisconsin Dells and secure playoff eligibility, Necedah, New Lisbon, Royall and Wonewoc-Center/Weston all suffered losses.
Cashton Eagles 18, Necedah Cardinals 6
Senior Jaron Murphy’s return from an ankle injury was a welcome sight for Necedah and paid early dividends. A Murphy rushing touchdown in the first quarter gave the Cardinals an early 6-0 lead.
However, the Eagles (3-3 overall, 2-1 Scenic Bluffs) scored a touchdown in each of the final three quarters on their way to an 18-6 win over the Cardinals (1-5, 0-4) Friday, September 27 in Necedah.
For the Cardinals, Jaron Murphy ran for 66 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and his lone pass attempt of the night was picked off. Sophomore quarterback Landen Murphy completed 5 of 11 passes for 55 yards and an interception. Sophomore Josiah Hansen caught three passes for 37 yards while also recording 13 total tackles.
Necedah will look to snap its five-game losing streak when it hits the road to face the Hillsboro Tigers (2-4, 1-2) Friday, October at 7 p.m. in Hillsboro.
Hillsboro Tigers 42, Wonewoc-Center/Weston Silver Wolves 14
Though it was close at halftime, Hillsboro pulled away in the second half on its way to a non-conference victory.
The Tigers (2-4) outscored the Silver Wolves (1-5) 28-6 in the second half on their way to a comfortable 42-14 win Friday, September 27 in Wonewoc.
For Hillsboro, senior quarterback Trent Thorson ran for 110 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries while also completed 1 of 4 passes for 20 yards and an interception. Senior running back Noah Feala added 100 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries. Senior Bronson Borchardt finished with 74 yards and a touchdown on 14 rushes while also notching a pick six.
Wonewoc-Center/Weston junior quarterback Hunter Schmitt finished 7 of 14 through the air for 74 yards, an interception and a pair of touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Brady McGlynn and sophomore Landon Wohlrab. As a team, they ran for 162 yards on 42 carries.
The Silver Wolves return to conference action when they face Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca (3-3 overall, 3-1 Ridge & Valley) Friday, October 4 at 7 p.m. in Seneca.
You have free articles remaining.
Brookwood Falcons 42, New Lisbon Rockets 6
Aside from a late fourth-quarter touchdown by New Lisbon, it was all Falcons in this one. Brookwood (5-1 overall, 3-1 Scenic Bluffs) cruised to a 42-6 win over the Rockets (3-3, 1-2) Friday, September 27 in Ontario.
For the Falcons, senior Mitchell Klinkner ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, caught three passes for 59 yards and a touchdown and notched a pair of interceptions. Sophomore Dan Peterson took his only two carries for 84 yards and a touchdown while also recording a pick six. Junior quarterback Kaden Brandau rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and completed 3 of 6 passes for 59 yards and another touchdown.
After suffering back-to-back losses to the Scenic Bluffs Conference’s top two teams (Bangor and Brookwood), the Rockets will look to get their playoff bid back on track when they face the Cashton Eagles (3-3, 2-1) Friday, October 4 at 7 p.m. in Cashton.
Bangor Cardinals 43, Royall Panthers 0
Royall’s rough 2019 season took another hit in a blowout loss in its home finale.
Bangor (6-0 overall, 3-0 Scenic Bluffs) hung a stunning 43 points on the Panthers (1-5, 1-2) in the first quarter on its way to a 43-0 victory Friday, September 27 in Elroy. Over the first 12 minutes of the game, the Cardinals scored four rushing touchdowns, a passing touchdown, a fumble return touchdown and a safety.
For the Cardinals, senior running back Carter Horstman ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries, sophomore running back Mathieu Oesterle put up 150 yards on only seven attempts and junior running back Hayden Lyga ran for a nine-yard touchdown on his only rush.
Sophomore quarterback Ashton Michek’s sole pass of the night was caught and taken 36 yards for a touchdown by junior tight end Zane Langrehr. Oesterle and junior defensive back Owen Johnson each had an interception and junior linebacker Josh Drew had the fumble return touchdown as well for the Cardinals.
For Royall, senior quarterback Keith Schnurr completed 5 of 22 passes for 75 yards and two interceptions, senior wide receiver Brenden Ziems caught three passes for 60 yards and as team they ran 64 yards on 17 carries.
The Panthers next face the Brookwood Falcons (5-1, 3-1) Friday, October 4 at 7 p.m. in Ontario.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)