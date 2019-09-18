In Week 4 of the 2019 high school football season, Necedah proved to be no match for Scenic Bluff Conference favorite Bangor and New Lisbon extended its winning streak to three while also dealing Royall a major blow in the latter’s quest for a fourth straight postseason berth.
New Lisbon Rockets 20, Royall Panthers 16
The New Lisbon Rockets don’t have the good fortune of a deep roster this year. That hasn’t stopped them from a hot start to their 2019 campaign.
After trailing 16-8 at halftime, New Lisbon (3-1 overall, 1-0 Scenic Bluffs) scored the only 12 points of the second half to upset Royall (1-3, 1-1) 20-16 Friday, September 13 in Elroy.
For the Rockets, senior quarterback Gunnar Pedersen ran for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries while also going 3 of 10 for 52 yards and a touchdown through the air. Senior Eugene Taylor was on the receiving end of the 38-yard touchdown.
As for the Panthers, junior running back Zephyr Turner led the way on the ground with 172 yards and two touchdowns on 27 rushes. Keith Schnurr and Jameson Bender finished with 64 and 63 rushing yards, respectively. Through the air, Schnurr completed 3 of 11 passes for only 11 yards.
New Lisbon has missed out on the postseason by one game in each of the last two seasons. Six-point losses to Royall both seasons were a huge reason why. This time around, the Rockets were on the other end of a narrow contest and have set themselves up with a very real chance for a return trip to the playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Panthers’ bid for a fourth consecutive postseason bid took a serious blow. They’ll need to win two of their final four conference games to keep that playoff streak alive.
Royall wraps up the non-conference portion of its schedule when it hosts the De Soto Pirates (4-0) Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. in Elroy. New Lisbon hits the road once again to face the Bangor Cardinals (4-0, 2-0) Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. in Bangor.
Bangor Cardinals 55, Necedah Cardinals 6
Facing Bangor was always going to be an incredibly daunting task. Add in the absence of Jaron Murphy, who’s sidelined with an ankle injury, and the challenge was made just that more difficult.
Conference stalwart Bangor (4-0 overall, 2-0 Scenic Bluffs) poured on the points on their way to a sound 55-6 victory over the Cardinals (1-3, 0-1) Friday, September 13 in Necedah.
After Bangor jumped out to an early 13-0 lead, Necedah got its lone touchdown of the night on a five-yard touchdown pass from Landen Murphy to Mekhi Baradji. From that point forward, Bangor tacked on another six touchdowns the rest of the way.
For Bangor, senior Carter Horstman ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries while also recording a pair of pick-sixes. Senior running back Jayden Nachtigal added 96 yards and two touchdowns on just four rushes. Through the air, Ashton Michek connected with Josh Drew on a 26-yard touchdown pass.
For Necedah, Baradji ran for 50 yards on nine attempts and caught seven passes for 84 yards. Landen Murphy completed 9 of 24 passes for 107 yards and two interceptions.
The Cardinals will try to snap their three-game skid when they host the Brookwood Falcons (3-1, 1-1) Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. in Necedah.
