ELROY — Necedah competed closely with Royall for a good portion of their conference opener. But first-half turnovers and second-half exhaustion proved to be the difference.
The Panthers (1-2 overall, 1-0 Scenic Bluffs) pulled away from the Cardinals (1-2, 0-1) in the second half to pick up their first win of the season on the opening Friday of Scenic Bluffs Conference play Friday, September 6 in Elroy.
The two teams were relatively even in the first half, with some crucial turnovers proving to be a pivotal factor in Royall’s halftime lead.
On their first drive of the night, the Panthers marched right down the field and struck first on junior running back Jameson Bender’s 12-yard touchdown run to take a 6-0 lead. Necedah answered by orchestrating a lengthy drive of its own to get into Royall territory. But on a fourth-down play, Royall senior Keith Schnurr picked off Necedah sophomore quarterback Landen Murphy’s pass to end the threat.
On the ensuing Royall drive, Necedah senior Jaron Murphy went down with an ankle injury. He needed to be helped off the field and left the premises on crutches. Though the severity of his injury wasn’t immediately known after the game, the initial fear was that it was severe enough to potentially sideline him for a significant period of time.
Following the game, Royall head coach Ryan Olson expressed his well wishes to Murphy as he recovers from his injury.
“I absolutely hate to see that because he’s just a great kid,” Olson said of Murphy. “I’ve gotten to go against him the past few years here and in a couple different sports. He’s just an outstanding kid. He’s a great leader. I give him a lot of credit last year. A lot of juniors probably wouldn’t have played JV, especially with the talent that he has.
“I wish him a speedy recovery and hope he’s okay and give some prayers for him.”
That drive ended with a nine-yard touchdown run by junior running back Zephyr Turner to extend the Panthers’ lead to 12-0.
After seeing its first drive end in an interception, the next three Necedah drives ended with a pair of lost fumbles and another interception by Schnurr. Though the Panthers didn’t score on any of these possessions, the turnovers killed the Cardinals’ chance at some points and left them down 12-0 at halftime.
On the opening possession of the third quarter, Bender picked off Landen Murphy and returned it all the way to the Necedah 15, setting up his own 10-yard touchdown run. That swing basically dashed any hopes of a Cardinals comeback. As the smaller Necedah roster started to feel the effects of fatigue, Bender and Turner each added another rushing touchdown in the third quarter to bring the score to the eventual final of 34-0.
“It’s feels good. We’ve had a rough two weeks,” Olson said of getting the first win of the season. “We’ve played some tough teams, which isn’t an excuse to lose, but it was nice to see the offense clicking and doing some good things.”
Though his team ended up being shutout, Necedah head coach Chris Rice was proud of the way the Cardinals continued to fight even after an injury to their best player early in the game and later on when fatigue set in.
“I thought that we battled the entire game, we just don’t have the amount of guys that we need to sustain two halves of football,” Rice said. “They played their butts off the first half to keep it 12-0. We’ve got a lot of stuff to clean up yet, but we’re moving in the right direction.”
Turner led the way for the Panthers out of the backfield with 209 yards and two touchdowns on 20 rushes. Bender added 70 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Schnurr completed 5 of 8 passes for 70 yards. Junior wide receiver Max Benish hauled in two catches for 34 yards.
For Necedah, Landen Murphy completed 6 of 15 passes for 101 yards and three picks. Sophomore Josiah Hansen was on the receiving end of five of those completions for 80 yards. The Necedah rushing attack was held to just 81 yards on 28 carries, an average of 2.9 yards per attempt.
Royall stays at home next week when it welcomes in New Lisbon (2-1) in the Rockets’ conference opener Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. Necedah faces another tough task when it takes on the Bangor Cardinals (3-0, 1-0) Friday at 7 p.m. in Necedah.
