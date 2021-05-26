PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Wonewoc-Center, Royall finish off sweeps; Necedah, New Lisbon both fall

The Necedah softball team couldn’t keep its momentum on Monday as the Cardinals faded in a 10-3 loss to Brookwood in a road Scenic Bluffs Conference game.

Taylor Anderson and Hailee Horak accounted for the two Necedah hits, while Anderson struck out eight and allowed three earned runs on 10 hits and two walks in the complete game loss. Necedah started strong, scoring first on an Anderson RBI single in the top of the first inning.

The Falcons took over from there however, as they scored two runs in the home half, sparking a 10-0 run for a 10-1 lead through six innings. Necedah ultimately got back on the board in the top of the seventh as Horak and Haley Cross each scored on passed balls to pull within 10-3, but it was far too little too late.

Bella Erickson went 2-for-4 with a triple while Kristin Berg went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Falcons.

Panthers finish sweep over Rockets

The Royall softball team closed out its first sweep of the season on Tuesday as the Panthers rolled to a 10-2 win over rival New Lisbon in an SBC tilt in Elroy.