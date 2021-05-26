PREP SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Wonewoc-Center, Royall finish off sweeps; Necedah, New Lisbon both fall

The Necedah softball team couldn’t keep its momentum on Monday as the Cardinals faded in a 10-3 loss to Brookwood in a road Scenic Bluffs Conference game.
Taylor Anderson and Hailee Horak accounted for the two Necedah hits, while Anderson struck out eight and allowed three earned runs on 10 hits and two walks in the complete game loss. Necedah started strong, scoring first on an Anderson RBI single in the top of the first inning.
The Falcons took over from there however, as they scored two runs in the home half, sparking a 10-0 run for a 10-1 lead through six innings. Necedah ultimately got back on the board in the top of the seventh as Horak and Haley Cross each scored on passed balls to pull within 10-3, but it was far too little too late.
Bella Erickson went 2-for-4 with a triple while Kristin Berg went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Falcons.
Panthers finish sweep over Rockets
The Royall softball team closed out its first sweep of the season on Tuesday as the Panthers rolled to a 10-2 win over rival New Lisbon in an SBC tilt in Elroy.
The win capped off a regular season sweep for the Panthers as they cruised to a 15-8 win over the Rockets last Tuesday. The Panthers will try to spark a winning streak heading into the home stretch of the season on Thursday when they travel to league leaders Bangor.
New Lisbon can’t touch Cardinals
The SBC title favorites were too much for the Rockets on Monday as Bangor rolled to an 18-0 shutout in five innings. Aliyah Langrehr went 2-for-3 with a double and went the distance in the circle, striking out nine and allowing just three runners on base with two hits and a walk.
Bangor started quickly, scoring four runs each in the second and third innings before blowing things opening in the fourth. The Cardinals doubled their lead, pushing across eight more runs before finishing things off with two more in the fifth.
Madelyn England had a home run and five RBIs while McKenna Riley added a double and three RBIs to help fuel the Cardinals, who drew 16 walks and had just five hits.
Wolves stay red hot
Wonewoc-Center continued to heat up heading into the home stretch as the Wolves swept a doubleheader over Royall on Monday in Elroy.
The Wolves grinded out a 2-1 win in the opener before taking the second game, 8-2, to improve to 7-4 on the year. The wins are just the latest in a current 7-1 run for Wonewoc-Center after it opened its season on a three-game losing skid.
Wonewoc-Center, whose last two losses have come by a combined three runs, will put its three-game winning streak on the line on Thursday when it hosts Hillsboro.