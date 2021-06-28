PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Friendly rivals Jones, Herried close out careers at Div. 3 state championships

“With the race at a different time of day, it kind of messed with me, but I think throughout it I did a little bit better and got into it,” she said of the different structure.

Similarly, Shankle had to wait to compete as the boys high jump started after the conclusion of the girls high jump earlier in the morning and afternoon. It didn’t shake the sophomore’s confidence however, as he cleared the opening four heights on his first attempt before narrowly topping 6 feet, 3 inches on his third and final attempt as one of only four competitors to clear the top height.

Shankle couldn’t keep going though, as he followed suit with the remaining competitors, bowing out at 6-4 on all three attempts. After going through some struggles at sectionals, Shankle said the strong start was a major benefit and the podium finish gives him plenty of confidence looking ahead to next year.

Vogele meanwhile is finished for her prep career, but with a future at UW-Stevens Point, she said the pair of medals “will be great for college to get it under my belt.” She also noted how special it was to share in this experience with Herried as two first-time qualifiers.