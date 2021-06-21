PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Royall girls rack up nine state qualifiers to lead area Div. 3 contingent

Just two years ago, the Royall girls track and field team finished in third place as a team at the WIAA Division 3 state meet, six points behind team champion La Crosse Aquinas.
The Panthers push for a first-ever state title is certainly in full swing once again this year they captured third first-ever sectional team title and advanced eight on to this Thursday’s Div. 3 state meet at UW-La Crosse to lead a heavy area contingent.
Royall scored 70 points to lead area teams at the Boscobel sectional, narrowly edging out Lancaster (69) and Scenic Bluffs Conference foe (64) for the team crown. The Necedah girls were 15th with 16 points while New Lisbon was 24th (8), while on the boys side, the Rockets finished in sixth place with 32 points, just five behind Auburndale (37).
The Cardinals boys finished in 18th place with 14 points, while the Aquinas boys ran away with the team title with a whopping 99.
Pacing the Panthers on their way back to state was senior Jessica Brueggeman, who swept the long and triple jump in her pursuit of a state double repeat. Brueggeman won the long jump with a top distance of 18 feet, ¾ inches, which has her seeded third for Thursday’s big dance.
The reigning champion enters as the favorite again in the triple jump however, as she narrowly topped Fennimore’s Brynlee Nelson by just over two inches to win the event with a mark of 36-5¾.
Joining Brueggeman at the top of the podium was Necedah’s Anetha Vogele, as the senior won the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.25 seconds, an improvement of seven-hundredths off her preliminary time. Vogele, who is the favorite in the 200, added a third-place finish later in the night in the 400, with her time of 59.07 seconds putting her in prime podium position, seeded third.
State championship dreams don’t stop on the girls side however, as New Lisbon’s Owen Jones is gunning for a pair of gold medals after a stellar sectional performance. As he’s done all year, the Rockets senior dominated the field in the 800 with his winning time of 1:57.76 topping Necedah senior Isaiah Herried (2:00.74).
Jones enter seeded first and Herried fifth in the 800 on Thursday.
Jones didn’t stop at the 800 however, as he again cruised to victory in the 1,600, winning the event in 4:26.26, a near-six seconds ahead of Aquinas’ Andrew Skemp. The dominant performance has Jones seeded first in the mile as well.
Coupled with Brueggeman’s wins, the Panthers added a pair of runner-up individual finishes by Marah Gruen as the freshman took second in both the 1,600 (5 minutes, 23.78 seconds) and 3,200 (11:49.28) meter runs.
The state debutant will enter seeded fourth in both events with eyes firmly affixed to the podium. Senior Emma Gruen is also looking to retake the podium in the high jump. After a third-place finish as a sophomore, the future UW-Eau Claire Blugold enters Thursday’s state meet seeded second after taking third at sectionals with a top height of 5-3.
Brueggeman and Emma Greun will also be gunning for relay success after the pair teamed with fellow seniors Madeline Wainwright and Tenley Wopat to take second in both the 400 and 1,600 relays at sectionals.
The group’s time in the 1,600 relay, the event in which the foursome finished in fifth at state as sophomores, of 4:08.40 has them seeded fourth, while they are seeded fifth in the 400 relay after crossing in 51 seconds, just three-hundredths behind sectional champion Cashton.
Rounding out the Royall girls’ qualifiers is Megan Retzlaf as the senior took fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 33-4. She enters state seeded 15th. The final area girls qualifier is New Lisbon’s Jaiden Hart, as the senior took fourth in the discus with a heave of 99-5. Like Retzlaf, Hart enters seeded 15th.
Meanwhile, Herried joins Jones as a multi-event qualifier after taking third in the triple jump with a top leap of 41-2¼. He will try to improve on his 13th-place seed and break into the podium on Thursday.