PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Royall girls rack up nine state qualifiers to lead area Div. 3 contingent

Joining Brueggeman at the top of the podium was Necedah’s Anetha Vogele, as the senior won the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.25 seconds, an improvement of seven-hundredths off her preliminary time. Vogele, who is the favorite in the 200, added a third-place finish later in the night in the 400, with her time of 59.07 seconds putting her in prime podium position, seeded third.

State championship dreams don’t stop on the girls side however, as New Lisbon’s Owen Jones is gunning for a pair of gold medals after a stellar sectional performance. As he’s done all year, the Rockets senior dominated the field in the 800 with his winning time of 1:57.76 topping Necedah senior Isaiah Herried (2:00.74).

Jones enter seeded first and Herried fifth in the 800 on Thursday.

Jones didn’t stop at the 800 however, as he again cruised to victory in the 1,600, winning the event in 4:26.26, a near-six seconds ahead of Aquinas’ Andrew Skemp. The dominant performance has Jones seeded first in the mile as well.

Coupled with Brueggeman’s wins, the Panthers added a pair of runner-up individual finishes by Marah Gruen as the freshman took second in both the 1,600 (5 minutes, 23.78 seconds) and 3,200 (11:49.28) meter runs.