PREP VOLLEYBALL: Royall, New Lisbon open alternate fall season with wins

Following its second WIAA Division 4 regional title in three years in 2019, the Royall volleyball team finally returned to action on Tuesday night.

After having their fall season canceled, the Panthers opened the alterne fall season with a bang, rolling to a straight sets win over Necedah in a Scenic Bluffs Conference match at Necedah High School. Royall, which went 25-8 in 2019, including a second-place finish in the SBC at 11-3, made easy work of the Cardinals, surrendering a combined 22 points over the three sets.

The Panthers got off to a strong start, cruising to a 25-5 win the opening set. Royall kept the foot on the gas with a 25-12 win in the middle stanza before rounding things out with another impressive 25-5 victory to cap things off. Helping lead the way was Molly Crneckiy as the senior setter dished out a team-high 21 assists to go along with seven aces.

Senior Emma Gruen paced the attack with seven kills while freshman Marah Gruen added a pair of blocks. The Cardinals statistical leaders weren’t available at press time.

Rockets roll past Wolves

Royall and Necedah weren’t alone in getting their seasons underway as New Lisbon and Wonewoc-Center faced off in a season-opening SBC clash of their own.