PREP VOLLEYBALL: Royall, New Lisbon open alternate fall season with wins

Following its second WIAA Division 4 regional title in three years in 2019, the Royall volleyball team finally returned to action on Tuesday night.
After having their fall season canceled, the Panthers opened the alterne fall season with a bang, rolling to a straight sets win over Necedah in a Scenic Bluffs Conference match at Necedah High School. Royall, which went 25-8 in 2019, including a second-place finish in the SBC at 11-3, made easy work of the Cardinals, surrendering a combined 22 points over the three sets.
The Panthers got off to a strong start, cruising to a 25-5 win the opening set. Royall kept the foot on the gas with a 25-12 win in the middle stanza before rounding things out with another impressive 25-5 victory to cap things off. Helping lead the way was Molly Crneckiy as the senior setter dished out a team-high 21 assists to go along with seven aces.
Senior Emma Gruen paced the attack with seven kills while freshman Marah Gruen added a pair of blocks. The Cardinals statistical leaders weren’t available at press time.
Rockets roll past Wolves
Royall and Necedah weren’t alone in getting their seasons underway as New Lisbon and Wonewoc-Center faced off in a season-opening SBC clash of their own.
While it took some time for the Rockets to blast off, New Lisbon eventually got off the ground and cruised to a 3-1 win over the Wolves.
The duo of Amelia Retzlaff and Libby Rogers fueled the Rockets attack as the senior/junior duo recorded 10 kills apiece, while Retzlaff had a team-high four blocks and Rogers notched four aces. New Lisbon, which went 9-18 and finished 6th in the SBC at 4-10 in 2019, held on to take a seesaw first set, 25-20.
The Rockets kept things going with a 25-16 win in the second but couldn’t finish off the sweep. The Wolves (4-17, 3-11 in 2019) clawed back with a 25-19 win in the third and nearly forced a fifth set, but New Lisbon won out in the fourth, 25-21, to put things away.
Senior Emily Wiese had 20 assists, senior Sam Spaniol notched eight digs and senior Megan Froh added four aces for the Rockets. Meanwhile, the Wolves leaders weren’t available at press time.
Things are just heating up for the quartet of area teams with Necedah travelling to Bangor and Wonewoc-Center hosting Cashton on Friday. To round out the week, the Panthers welcome New Lisbon for a rivalry tilt on Friday.