NECEDAH — A sluggish start put Royall in an early hole and potentially in danger of dropping its first conference match. But after cleaning up uncharacteristic mistakes, the Panthers cruised to a relatively comfortable win.
Royall rebounded from that first-set disappointment to down the Cardinals in four sets 15-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-8 Thursday, September 12 in Necedah. The win improved the Panthers to 12-3 overall and 3-0 in Scenic Bluffs Conference play.
The Panthers got off to a hot start in the first set as they charged out to an early 11-4 lead. After that point, they committed a flurry of errors and watched as Necedah charged to a 21-4 run to take the opening set 25-15.
The second set proved to be a tight, back-and-forth affair. The Cardinals led as late as 11-9 before Royall reeled of 10 of the next 14 points to seize a 19-13 lead. While Necedah did save one set point, the Panthers closed out the set to win it 25-20 and level the match at 1-1.
From that point forward, Royall never trailed again in the match. The Panthers won a competitive third set 25-18 before overwhelming the Cardinals to win the fourth set 25-8 and close out the match.
For Royall, junior Emma Gruen had 19 kills and 18 digs, senior Savannah DeWitt recorded 22 digs and two aces, junior Cheyenne Harris added 17 digs and junior Molly Crneckiy tallied 37 assists. For Necedah, senior Miah Hansen finished with 17 kills, freshman Marysta Saylor recorded nine assists and two aces and senior Hannah Horak recorded 25 digs.
As far as the lackluster first set goes, Royall head coach Craig Baeseman believed his team’s focus simply wasn’t up to par. He conceded that some of his players’ minds may have been a bit elsewhere throughout the week due to it being homecoming week for Royall High School.
“We weren’t really focused,” Baeseman said. “(It’s) homecoming week and this is a good team. You’ve got to take them seriously and we just made way too many errors and lost our aggressiveness. But then after that, we picked it up a little bit.”
For her part, Necedah head coach Carol Kubicek felt her team was a bit too inconsistent to make a serious threat at knocking off the Panthers.
“We were either on or off,” Kubicek said. “We played really well, we set it up well, went to some of our key hitters, but then all of a sudden we started standing around and watching balls drop between players. We lost confidence in some of our hits so we quit place hitting, we just played safe.”
The win continued Royall’s stellar start to its season. The Panthers have put forth strong showings at two weekend tournaments and are right where they want to be so far in their quest for a conference title. Additionally, they’ve been ranked as the No. 5 Division 4 team in the state in each of the first two Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association (WVCA) coaches’ polls.
“The rankings are what they are. I don’t think we’re the fifth-best team in the state,” Baeseman said. “But we have beat some good schools. It helps when you go to these big tournaments and other teams see you. Our only losses are to the number three ranked team in D3 (La Crosse Aquinas) and the number five team in D2 (Platteville). Then we lost 15-13 (in a deciding set) to Green Bay Preble. So those are three pretty good losses.
“Those (tournaments) are more for experience and exposure. Our main goal is to win the conference. At 3-0, we’re off to a pretty good start.”
