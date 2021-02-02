PREP WRESTLING: Royall crowns seven champs to capture second straight regional title

After snapping a 22-year drought last season, the Royall wrestling team wasted little time claiming another team regional title.
Following a two-point triumph last season, the Panthers rolled to a second consecutive team title Saturday, scoring a meet-best 227.5 points to win the WIAA Division 3 regional championship at Cashton. Royall crowned champions in half of the 14 weight classes and added a runner-up finisher to pull away from team runners-up New Lisbon (164).
The Rockets had two grapplers grab individual titles and another two finish in second to advance to sectionals, while Necedah rounded out the area teams with just 35 points, including runner up Shayne Sparby.
Helping lead the way for Royall was senior Nolan McKittrick as the 113 pounder claimed his fourth successive regional championship with ease. McKittrick, unbeaten and ranked No. 1 by WiWrestling.com, cruised to first period pins over Pittsville’s Nathaniel Esser and New Lisbon’s Reid Sawyer to move to 14-0 on the year.
Along with Nolan McKittrick, freshman Colin McKittrick and seniors Josh Palamaruk and Mason McCluskey all won their respective weight classes and remained unbeaten on the year. Colin McKittrick, at honorable mention selection at 126, pinned Cashton’s Colton lee before motoring to a 27-11 technical fall over Brookwood’s Charly Guzman to stretch his debut record to 15-0.
Palamaruk (14-0) posted a pair of pins at 152, while McCluskey (6-0) followed suit at 220 as the pair of honorable mention picks flexed their muscles, with the latter winning his second straight title.
Coupled with the remaining unbeaten, junior Ethan Palamaruk took home the title at 138, while seniors Ashton Roach and Jameson Bender, both honorable mention selections, won titles at 170 and 182. It was the second straight regional title for Bender, who will return to sectionals for a second straight year.
Joining the Panthers individual champions is heavyweight Dawson Richmond. The freshman 285 pounder dropped his semifinals match but wrestled all the way back for second, including a pin over Necedah’s Dustyn Sparby in the second-place match.
Along with the Panthers octet, New Lisbon will have five grapplers competing in Saturday’s Div. 3 Mineral Point sectionals. Fueling the Rockets was the duo of junior Marcus Forsythe and sophomore Sam Duckworth, who won individual titles at 120 and 195, respectively.
Forsythe, ranked No. 11, received the top seed and a bye to the semifinals before picking up a pair of pins as the No. 11 120 pounder won a second consecutive regional crown. Duckworth meanwhile was forced to wrestle in the quarterfinals.
All he did was win the rest of the day however, pinning Hillsboro’s Ethan Novacheck before sticking top seeded Evan Palamaruk of Royall in the semis, exacting a bit of revenge after getting pinned in last year’s 195 pound semis. He finished his day with a 9-3 decision over Brookwood’s Payton Havlik to earn his first trip to sectionals.
Joining the Rockets champions will be three runners-up in freshmen Adam Neron (106) and Sawyer (113), and senior Devon Lee (132). Neron, ranked No. 12, edged out Royall’s Gunnar Wopat, 5-4, in the second-place wrestleback, while Sawyer advanced by rule following a 10-5 decision over Guzman in the semis.
Lee followed a similar path getting through by rule. After getting pinned by Pittsville’s Eason Damman, Lee took second behind an 8-2 decision over Hillsboro’s Phillip Voltz in the semifinals.
Rounding out the area qualifiers is Sparby, as the Cardinals senior finished second at 170 pounds. Following an 8-5 win in the semifinals over Cashton’s Jack Schreier, Sparby got pinned by Roach but still got through by rule to his first sectionals.
With eight qualifiers, the Panthers will have a sound chance at winning the sectional team title. Without team sectional duals this year, the sectional team champion will be awarded the right to compete at team state on Feb. 20, something Royall hasn’t done since 1998.