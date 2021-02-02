PREP WRESTLING: Royall crowns seven champs to capture second straight regional title

Palamaruk (14-0) posted a pair of pins at 152, while McCluskey (6-0) followed suit at 220 as the pair of honorable mention picks flexed their muscles, with the latter winning his second straight title.

Coupled with the remaining unbeaten, junior Ethan Palamaruk took home the title at 138, while seniors Ashton Roach and Jameson Bender, both honorable mention selections, won titles at 170 and 182. It was the second straight regional title for Bender, who will return to sectionals for a second straight year.

Joining the Panthers individual champions is heavyweight Dawson Richmond. The freshman 285 pounder dropped his semifinals match but wrestled all the way back for second, including a pin over Necedah’s Dustyn Sparby in the second-place match.

Along with the Panthers octet, New Lisbon will have five grapplers competing in Saturday’s Div. 3 Mineral Point sectionals. Fueling the Rockets was the duo of junior Marcus Forsythe and sophomore Sam Duckworth, who won individual titles at 120 and 195, respectively.

Forsythe, ranked No. 11, received the top seed and a bye to the semifinals before picking up a pair of pins as the No. 11 120 pounder won a second consecutive regional crown. Duckworth meanwhile was forced to wrestle in the quarterfinals.