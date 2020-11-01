PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Mauston's Boppart takes seventh at D2 state championships

COLBY ― Mauston sophomore Eli Boppart had woken up early on Saturdays countless times to go to a prep cross country meet.
That’s what he said about this last one: “It was another weekend meet.”
But it wasn’t just any weekend meet. It was the WIAA Division 2 state championships at Colby High School – a course he’s familiar with, having ran it several times during his two-year career running for coach Bill DeVoe and the Golden Eagles.
Boppart ran in the first of three sessions Saturday morning, using the experience he gained to finished second in his session with a time of 16 minutes, 49.16 seconds.
Boppart woke up early and said since “we got 20 tickets, my team got to go. It was our first weekend meet together. I slept on the bus, got ready for the race and did my thing.”
DeVoe told Boppart before the race if he wanted to medal in the top 10 overall, then he had to place in the top 3 of his session.
“That was his goal: To be in that top 10,” said DeVoe, who was ecstatic to learn around 5 p.m. on Saturday that Boppart did, in fact, place in the top 10 – taking seventh overall.
“I was really excited to hear that because I knew how much it meant to Eli,” DeVoe said. “He’s worked so hard that way. As a sophomore, he’s got such a great perspective that he felt blessed to just be able to compete at the state meet. He ran the best race that he could. He knew what was going to happen, was going to happen. He was very satisfied with his performance. The whole day was a great day for us up there.”
So was Boppart.
“I was real excited afterwards,” Boppart said. “I was happy after my race.”
At the 600-meter mark, Boppart was in sixth place and part of the lead group that included Osceola’s Quinn McDonald and Waupun’s Rhyer Smit.
Smit was the one who blew by Boppart in the final leg of the D2 sectional meet at Winneconne to finished second and third, the previous weekend.
But 400 meters later Boppart used the experience he gained during his career to break apart from the pack and by the 3k mark he had separated himself and “went into race mode,” according to DeVoe.
“He understood the concept of what we wanted to do,” DeVoe said. “It wasn’t, ‘Coach I don’t know what to do.’ It was finish in top 3, we got a shot and I said, ‘You’ve got this.’ We’re all about trusting ourselves and trusting our training, and just letting it happen. That’s what he did.”
When Boppart passed DeVoe the second to last time there was only 2k left in the race and he was by himself.
“He had nobody to really push him,” DeVoe said. “The good news is he really likes that course because we’re familiar with it. He knew where he was, as far as how much energy he had left to extend.”
Boppart said when he got to the woods he was calm because he knew what he needed to do.
“I remember the last time I ran there I felt like I didn’t know where I was going,” Boppart said, “but this year I knew exactly where the turns were and where all that was. Nothing caught me off guard.”
DeVoe said when runners popped out of the woods there was about 400 meters left and Boppart was still by himself.
“The group behind him was way back and wasn’t going to push him,” DeVoe said. “He was in control of his own destiny that way, as far as knowing he had to get every second out of the race that he could. It was fun to watch him get after it.”
At this point, Boppart and DeVoe knew he was going to place in the top three of his race. Edgewood senior Leo Richardson finished first in not only the first session, but also won the overall race at 15:47.05.
Boppart knew Richardson would be tough to contend with, but a side goal he had was to beat out Smit, who ended up taking fourth in their session and 21st overall at 17:16.41. McDonald finished third in the first session and 16th overall at 17:11.74.
“They were neck and neck for my race,” Boppart said. “I was pretty far ahead of them.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
