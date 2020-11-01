PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Mauston's Boppart takes seventh at D2 state championships

COLBY ― Mauston sophomore Eli Boppart had woken up early on Saturdays countless times to go to a prep cross country meet.

That’s what he said about this last one: “It was another weekend meet.”

But it wasn’t just any weekend meet. It was the WIAA Division 2 state championships at Colby High School – a course he’s familiar with, having ran it several times during his two-year career running for coach Bill DeVoe and the Golden Eagles.

Boppart ran in the first of three sessions Saturday morning, using the experience he gained to finished second in his session with a time of 16 minutes, 49.16 seconds.

Boppart woke up early and said since “we got 20 tickets, my team got to go. It was our first weekend meet together. I slept on the bus, got ready for the race and did my thing.”

DeVoe told Boppart before the race if he wanted to medal in the top 10 overall, then he had to place in the top 3 of his session.

“That was his goal: To be in that top 10,” said DeVoe, who was ecstatic to learn around 5 p.m. on Saturday that Boppart did, in fact, place in the top 10 – taking seventh overall.