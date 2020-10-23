PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Necedah's Herried, New Lisbon's Jones and Royall's Gruen qualify for state

Necedah, New Lisbon and Royall are each sending one individual to the WIAA Division 3 state cross country meet.
Isaiah Herried, Owen Jones and Marah Gruen ran through Friday's Darlington sectional to qualify for next Saturday's meet in West Salem. Their teammates won't be joining them, as Darlington and Brookwood claimed the two team spots in the boys race, while the Lancaster and Kickapoo/La Farge girls did the same.
The top five individuals outside of those teams qualified for state. Herried, a senior from Necedah, and Jones, a senior from New Lisbon, both fit that criteria in the boys meet.
Herried was the third runner across the 5,000-meter finish line. He finished in 17 minutes, 25.5 seconds to trail only Cashton senior Jarret Carpenter (16:45.3) and Iowa-Grant senior Nick Connolly (17:03.2).
Jones' time of 17:43.5 was good for sixth-place overall, including fourth among individuals from non-qualifying teams.
While Herried was the only Necedah boy on the course, Jones was joined by a full complement of teammates after New Lisbon advanced through Monday's Brookwood subsectional. Sophomore Keagan Shankle was the second Rocket across the finish line Friday, taking 22nd in 19:17.8. Sophomore Nikita Shankle (19:52.8) followed in 27th, while sophomore Chris Hart (20:44.0) took 33rd, junior Ethan Dvorak (21:22.4) took 34th, junior Devan Minard (21:32.6) took 35th and sophomore Matthew Bennet (21:46.2) took 36th.
The Rockets scored 84 points to finish fourth as a team, trailing Darlington (38), Brookwood (38) and Boscobel (60).
Royall didn't participate in the boys meet, while Gruen was the only Panther on the course in the girls race. The freshman made her mark, earning the fifth and final individual qualifying spot with a time of 20:34.1. Gruen took sixth overall, just beating out Riverdale senior Elizabeth Husker (20:34.3) for the last spot at state.
Fennimore senior Brynlee Nelson won the girls race in 19:59.3. She was followed by Kickapoo/La Farge's Anelise Egge (20:01.8), Fennimore's Lauryn Bunn (20:11.2), North Crawford's Helen Carstens (20:20.4) and Darlington's Raquel Reuter (20:22.4).
Lancaster and Kickapoo/La Farge each scored 42 points in the girls meet, while Fennimore and Cashton tallied 45 and 85 points, respectively.
Jones is the only local individual who has competed at state previously. He took 18th overall in 17:05.0 when New Lisbon placed 13th as a team at the 2019 meet in Wisconsin Rapids. Jones also used a time of 18:00.5 to take 69th as a freshman in 2017.
