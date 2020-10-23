PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Necedah's Herried, New Lisbon's Jones and Royall's Gruen qualify for state

Necedah, New Lisbon and Royall are each sending one individual to the WIAA Division 3 state cross country meet.

Isaiah Herried, Owen Jones and Marah Gruen ran through Friday's Darlington sectional to qualify for next Saturday's meet in West Salem. Their teammates won't be joining them, as Darlington and Brookwood claimed the two team spots in the boys race, while the Lancaster and Kickapoo/La Farge girls did the same.

The top five individuals outside of those teams qualified for state. Herried, a senior from Necedah, and Jones, a senior from New Lisbon, both fit that criteria in the boys meet.

Herried was the third runner across the 5,000-meter finish line. He finished in 17 minutes, 25.5 seconds to trail only Cashton senior Jarret Carpenter (16:45.3) and Iowa-Grant senior Nick Connolly (17:03.2).

Jones' time of 17:43.5 was good for sixth-place overall, including fourth among individuals from non-qualifying teams.