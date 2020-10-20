PREP CROSS COUNTRY: New Lisbon boys advance through Brookwood subsectional

The New Lisbon High School boys cross country team earned a chance to race another day.
The Rockets scored 64 points to make their way through Monday's WIAA Division 3 subsectional meet in Ontario. New Lisbon trailed only Brookwood (35), with both advancing to Friday's Darlington sectional.
The Kickapoo/La Farge boys finished third with 74 points, followed by Cashton (115), Onalaska Luther (116), North Crawford (169), Hillsboro (189), Melrose-Mindoro (198) and De Soto (216).
Monday’s meet was the first of a new, coronavirus-friendly format that included the creation of subsectionals. The format was further spread out by having Royall, Melrose-Mindoro, Necedah, New Lisbon, Onalaska Luther and Providence Academy run early in the day, then leave to clear the course for Kickapoo/La Farge, North Crawford, Cashton, Brookwood, De Soto, North Crawford and Hillsboro.
Owen Jones and Keagan Shankle's top-10 finishes powered New Lisbon. Jones, a senior, took second overall in 17 minutes, 32.26 seconds, while Shankle took sixth in 19:00.24.
Cashton's Jarret Carpenter (17:11.37) won the individual title, while Necedah's Isaiah Herried (3rd, 18:15.49), Kickapoo/La Farge's Nolan Reese (4th, 18:36.49), Hillsboro's Jordan Erickson (10th, 19:17.34) and Onalaska Luther's Josiah Hoppe (12th, 19:37.28) earned the five individual sectional spots for non-qualifying teams.
Brookwood won on the strength of five top-10 finishes, as Roberto Mendoza (18:58.66) took fourth, Christian Barrientos (19:04.16) took sixth, Dylan Powell (19:06.53) took seventh, Charley Guzman (19:15.43) took eighth and Brady Hansen (19:31.70) took 10th.
New Lisbon backed up Jones and Keagan Shankle with a 13th-place finish from Nikita Shankle (20:11.28). Chris Hart (20th, 20:58.38) and Devan Minard (24th, 21:24.72) also scored for the Rockets, while Ethan Dvorak (33rd, 22:08.83) and Ashton Pfaff (36th, 22:21.04) rounded out New Lisbon's team.
The Royall boys didn't send enough runners to qualify as a team. The three Panthers that ran stayed together, as Colin McKittrick (23:15.70) took 43rd, Nic Moore (23:21.93) placed 44th and Ethan Howe (23:29.31) finished 46th.
Herried was one of four Necedah boys to run. Ethan David (20:36.68) took 17th, while Andrew McNally (20:52.46) took 22nd and Carson Wilhorn (31:01.06) took 64th.
On the girls side, Kickapoo/La Farge (21) and Cashton (61) earned the two sectional spots. Brookwood (70), North Crawford (84), Onalaska Luther (128), New Lisbon (173) and De Soto (181) rounded out the scoring.
Kickapoo/La Farge's Anelise Egge won the individual title in 20:29.61. She was already in sectionals thanks to her team's performance, so the five individual qualifying spots went to North Crawford's Helen Carstens (2nd, 20:35.63), Royall's Marah Gruen (4th, 21:21.75), Melrose-Mindoro's Claire Becker (5th, 21:49.53), North Crawford's Faye Brassington (8th, 23:08.23) and Necedah's Anetha Vogele (9th, 23:26.08).
Gruen and Alice Palamaruk (42nd, 27:26.10) ran for Royall, while Vogele was the lone Necedah girl to compete.
Megan Jones (16th, 24:14.31), Libby Rogers (33rd, 27:01.03), Eliza Curtis (39th, 29:58.49), Maddie Rogers (41st, 30:33.47), Rozzy Gerke (44th, 37:00.95) and Ireland Granger (45th, 37:25.60) represented New Lisbon.
The New Lisbon boys, Herried, Gruen and Vogele will be among those looking to advance through the Darlington sectional and reach the Oct. 31 state meet.
