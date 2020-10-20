PREP CROSS COUNTRY: New Lisbon boys advance through Brookwood subsectional

Brookwood won on the strength of five top-10 finishes, as Roberto Mendoza (18:58.66) took fourth, Christian Barrientos (19:04.16) took sixth, Dylan Powell (19:06.53) took seventh, Charley Guzman (19:15.43) took eighth and Brady Hansen (19:31.70) took 10th.

New Lisbon backed up Jones and Keagan Shankle with a 13th-place finish from Nikita Shankle (20:11.28). Chris Hart (20th, 20:58.38) and Devan Minard (24th, 21:24.72) also scored for the Rockets, while Ethan Dvorak (33rd, 22:08.83) and Ashton Pfaff (36th, 22:21.04) rounded out New Lisbon's team.

The Royall boys didn't send enough runners to qualify as a team. The three Panthers that ran stayed together, as Colin McKittrick (23:15.70) took 43rd, Nic Moore (23:21.93) placed 44th and Ethan Howe (23:29.31) finished 46th.

Herried was one of four Necedah boys to run. Ethan David (20:36.68) took 17th, while Andrew McNally (20:52.46) took 22nd and Carson Wilhorn (31:01.06) took 64th.

On the girls side, Kickapoo/La Farge (21) and Cashton (61) earned the two sectional spots. Brookwood (70), North Crawford (84), Onalaska Luther (128), New Lisbon (173) and De Soto (181) rounded out the scoring.