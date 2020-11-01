PREP CROSS COUNTRY: New Lisbon's Jones, Necedah's Herried, Royall's Gruen finish in top-15 at state

A trio of area individuals ran to top-15 finishes at Saturday's WIAA Division 3 state cross country meet in West Salem.
New Lisbon senior Owen Jones and Necedah senior Isaiah Herried took fifth and 11th, respectively, in the boys meet, while Royall freshman Marah Gruen was the 14th-fastest individual in the girls meet.
Jones was one of the first runners across the line, covering the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 45.35 seconds as he and Herried ran in the first of the three boys heats. The meet was split up to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Herried came in at 16:53.58 to take 11th. He was the final individual to break the 17-minute mark, as Pacelli's Gabe Hoerter took 12th in 17:02.48.
"This year he had been seriously working out all summer," Necedah coach Annette Lessard said last week of what led to Herried's first state appearance. "He ran over 350 miles training over the spring and summer months. He knew he was close to the top runners in our conference and sectional, and he wanted it bad. His determination and work ethic this year was amazing."
Lessard will miss that work ethic going forward.
"We'll miss a lot about him," she said of the senior. "Obviously his running skills as a team member will be missed, but that's not the most important thing. Isaiah brings a lot of good crazy energy to our team. His determination to be fast is a great role model, but his ability to have fun anywhere is inspiring to everyone. He makes every practice a little more enjoyable, just by being himself. He's a smart young man who likes to play like a big kid, and his positive attitude is contagious.
"My runners become like my kids, I love them all by senior year, it's hard to let them go. He'll always be one of the very special ones."
It was tight at the top, with Durand's Parker Schneider (16:05.78) finishing just ahead of Cashton's Jarrett Carpenter. Sheboygan Area Lutheran scored 56 points to easily beat out Brookwood (121) for the team title.
On the girls' side, Gruen used a time of 19:55.35 to close her freshman season with a 14th-place finish. It was a unique fall for Gruen, who was planning to play volleyball before Royall opted to move that sport to the newly-created alternate season next spring.
"Marah is as competitive as any athlete I know," Royall coach Brian Knudtson said. "She wants to win every race. She is so new to cross country that I'm sure none of this has really sunk in yet."
Lancaster (93) and Ozaukee (103) paced the girls field, while Manitowoc Lutheran junior Brooklyn Luebke won the individual title in 18:55.53.
