PREP CROSS COUNTRY: New Lisbon's Jones, Necedah's Herried, Royall's Gruen finish in top-15 at state

A trio of area individuals ran to top-15 finishes at Saturday's WIAA Division 3 state cross country meet in West Salem.

New Lisbon senior Owen Jones and Necedah senior Isaiah Herried took fifth and 11th, respectively, in the boys meet, while Royall freshman Marah Gruen was the 14th-fastest individual in the girls meet.

Jones was one of the first runners across the line, covering the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 45.35 seconds as he and Herried ran in the first of the three boys heats. The meet was split up to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Herried came in at 16:53.58 to take 11th. He was the final individual to break the 17-minute mark, as Pacelli's Gabe Hoerter took 12th in 17:02.48.

"This year he had been seriously working out all summer," Necedah coach Annette Lessard said last week of what led to Herried's first state appearance. "He ran over 350 miles training over the spring and summer months. He knew he was close to the top runners in our conference and sectional, and he wanted it bad. His determination and work ethic this year was amazing."

Lessard will miss that work ethic going forward.