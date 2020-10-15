PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Royall's Gruen runs to title in Cashton

Marah Gruen was the lone Royall High School girl running Saturday.
The freshman made sure she ran alone throughout the race, finishing a minute and a half ahead of the field to win the Cashton Invitational at Cashton Village Park.
Gruen created plenty of distance between herself and the runners from Cashton, Brookwood, New Lisbon and Hillsboro. Her 5,000-meter time of 20 minutes, 40 seconds was well ahead of Cashton seniors Alyssa Meyers (22:10) and Izzi Mason (22:24), who finished second and third, respectively.
Brookwood freshman Alexis Lacy (22:29) and sophomore Margarita Silva (22:49) rounded out the top five. Cashton ran away with the team title, scoring 31 points to beat out Brookwood (49) and New Lisbon (79). Hillsboro and Royall didn’t have enough runners to qualify in team scoring.
Megan Jones led New Lisbon across the finish line. The sophomore used a time of 23:05 to take sixth out of 22 runners. Junior Libby Rogers (26:02) added a 15th-place finish, while freshman Eliza Curtis (28:12) took 17th, freshman Maddie Rogers (30:10) took 20th, junior Rozzy Gerke (33:53) took 21st and sophomore Ireland Granger (37:52) took 22nd.
The boys race was a little tighter at the top, with Cashton senior Jarret Carpenter (16:14) edging out New Lisbon senior Owen Jones (16:23) for the individual title.
New Lisbon runners were peppered throughout the top of the leaderboard. Sophomore Keagan Shankle took fourth in 18:01, while sophomore Nikita Shankle (19:39) took seventh, sophomore Chris Hart (20:11) took ninth and junior Ethan Dvorak (20:44) took 11th to round out the scoring for the Rockets.
New Lisbon’s 33 points were enough for the team title, as Cashton had 59, Hillsboro had 75, and Brookwood and Royall didn’t have enough runners to compete.
Royall sent four boys to Cashton. The Panthers were paced by freshman Gunnar Wopat, who took 14th in 21:20. Freshman Colin McKittrick (21:27) and sophomore Nic Moore (21:48) took 17th and 19th, respectively, while senior Ethan Howe (23:46) placed 26th.
Royall and New Lisbon will both open the WIAA Division 3 postseason Oct. 20 at the Brookwood subsectional.
GIRLS
Team scores — Cashton 31, Brookwood 49, New Lisbon 79, Hillsboro incomplete, Royall incomplete.
Royall — 1, Gruen, 20:40. New Lisbon — 6, Jones, 23:05; 15, L. Rogers, 26:02; 17, Curtis, 28:12; 20, M. Rogers, 30:10; 21, Gerke, 33:53; 22, Granger, 37:52.
BOYS
Team scores — New Lisbon 33, Cashton 59, Hillsboro 75, Brookwood incomplete, Royall incomplete.
New Lisbon — 2, Jones, 16:23; 4, K. Shankle, 18:01; 7, N. Shankle, 19:39; 9, Hart, 20:11; 11, Dvorak, 20:44; 13, Minard, 20:59; 20, Pfaff, 21:49; 21, Bennet, 22:18; 28, Purdee, 24:12. Royall — 14, Wopat, 21:20; 17, McKittrick, 21:27; 19, Moore, 21:48; 26, Howe, 23:46.
