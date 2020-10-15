PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Royall's Gruen runs to title in Cashton

Marah Gruen was the lone Royall High School girl running Saturday.

The freshman made sure she ran alone throughout the race, finishing a minute and a half ahead of the field to win the Cashton Invitational at Cashton Village Park.

Gruen created plenty of distance between herself and the runners from Cashton, Brookwood, New Lisbon and Hillsboro. Her 5,000-meter time of 20 minutes, 40 seconds was well ahead of Cashton seniors Alyssa Meyers (22:10) and Izzi Mason (22:24), who finished second and third, respectively.

Brookwood freshman Alexis Lacy (22:29) and sophomore Margarita Silva (22:49) rounded out the top five. Cashton ran away with the team title, scoring 31 points to beat out Brookwood (49) and New Lisbon (79). Hillsboro and Royall didn’t have enough runners to qualify in team scoring.

Megan Jones led New Lisbon across the finish line. The sophomore used a time of 23:05 to take sixth out of 22 runners. Junior Libby Rogers (26:02) added a 15th-place finish, while freshman Eliza Curtis (28:12) took 17th, freshman Maddie Rogers (30:10) took 20th, junior Rozzy Gerke (33:53) took 21st and sophomore Ireland Granger (37:52) took 22nd.