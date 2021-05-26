PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Royall girls ride top tandem to Cashton Invite team title; New Lisbon boys pull away for win

The tandem of Jessica Brueggeman and Emma Gruen have been critical to the success of the Royall girls sports teams much of this season.
The senior tandem helped lead the Panthers volleyball program to its first-ever state appearance in the alternate fall season, following a run to the WIAA Division 5 regional finals in girls basketball last winter. That success has carried over into the spring for the Royall girls track and field team, and the duo helped the Panthers pick up more honors on Saturday, leading the way to the girls team title at the Cashton Invite.
It wasn’t easy for the Panthers, who scored a meet-high 127 points to narrowly edge out the host Eagles by a single tally. The New Lisbon girls finished eighth among area teams with 44 points, while the Wonewoc-Center girls were 10th with just two points.
Brueggeman, the 2019 WIAA Division 3 state girls long and triple jump champion, continued her reign of dominance in the pair of events as she swept both in convincing fashion. She won the long jump with a top distance of 17 feet, 8 inches, nearly a foot-and-a-half over runner-up Annie Schreier of Cashton (16-3¾).
Brueggeman later led a 1-2-3 sweep of the Panthers in the triple jump as she peaked at 35-10, topping freshman Marah Gruen (33-3) and senior Megan Retzlaf (32-6¾), who finished out the Royall trifecta.
Emma Gruen meanwhile won the high jump, the same event she finished third in at the 2019 Div. 3 state championships. She closed out as the lone person to clear 5-1, topping out at 5-2 ahead of runner-up Adelynn Hyatt of Cashton and Kickapoo/La Farge’s Lilly Geary, the only other two competitors to break 5 feet even.
Coupled with their individual success, the pair of Brueggeman and Emma Gruen helped the Panthers secure both of their relay event wins. Teaming with fellow seniors Madeline Wainwright and Tenley Wopat, the foursome won the 400-meter relay going away with a time of 52.37 seconds, and later closed out the meet by winning the 1,600 relay in 4:18.32, 20-plus seconds ahead of the runner-up team from Brookwood.
Wopat added a runner-up finish for the Panthers in the 100-meter dash (13.72 seconds), while Wainwright was runner-up in the 400 (1:04.36). Marah Gruen tallied three third-place finishes to go with her runner-up spot in the triple jump.
The star freshman took bronze in both the 800 (2:35.94) and 1,600 (5:40.89), and later took third in the long jump (15-11¼). Rounding out the Panthers’ top-three finishers was Kalin Marshall, as the junior took bronze in the shot put (29-4¾) to go along with a fourth-place finish in the discus (76-1).
Along with the Panthers, the Rockets combined for four top-three finishes, led by Amelia Retzlaff. The senior continued to rule over the throwing events as she won discus in convincing fashion, with her top mark of 99 feet blowing away runner-up throw of 84-8 by Brookwood’s Cora Brandau.
Retzlaff nearly swept the throwing events but had to settle for second place in the shot put as her throw of 33-1½ wasn’t enough to top Cashton’s Annie Schreier (36-5¾). Joining Retzlaff towards the top of the medal stand was Jaiden Hart as the senior finished second in the 200 with a time of 28.49 seconds and third in the discus (80-5).
Megan Jones was fourth in the 400 (1:09.45) while Mackenzie Shankle was fourth in the shot put (28-¼) for the Rockets. The lone points for Wonewoc-Center came in the 800 relay as the Wolves’ team of Ashley Rodriguez, Jaylene Graewin, Torra-Jean Hummel and Bridget Totzke took seventh with a time of 2:17.58, while Selena Bodendein had the top individual finish as she as ninth in the discus (66-0).
New Lisbon boys pull away for team title
Juneau County area schools swept both team titles as the Rockets scored 131 points to hold off runners-up Kickapoo/La Farge (116½). Royall finished ninth (19) and Wonewoc-Center was 10th with just a single point to round out the area schools on the boys side.
New Lisbon picked up six event wins to come away with the gold, led by distance running of Owen Jones.
The senior swept the trio of events and all in convincing fashion, beginning with the two-mile as he won with a time of 10:29.10, nearly a full minute ahead of Viroqua’s Miles Daniels (11:18.89). Jones kept the foot on the gas by winning the 800 in 2:03.90 and finished out his day by taking first in the mile with a time of 4:30.07, nearly 25 seconds ahead of Kickapoo/La Farge’s Nolan Reese.
Joining Jones atop the medal stand was the trio of sophomores Chris Hart and Nikita Shankle, and junior Ean Quarne, who each picked up individual event wins.
Hart followed Jones’ win in the two-mile by taking first in the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.67 seconds. Shankle meanwhile used fewer attempts to clear 5 feet, 10 inches to win the boys high jump, and Quarne won the discus with a top throw of 117-5.
Hart took third in the 300 hurdles (46.52), while Keagan Shankle was third in the mile (5:27.24) and Ethan Dvorak was third in the high jump (5-6). Along with the Rockets’ individual success, New Lisbon’s relay teams showed the team’s depth.
The quartet of Carson Welter, Devan Minard, Dvorak and Nikita Shankle took third in the 800 relay (1:47.70), while the team of Dylan O’Brien, Malakai Dunham, Dvorak and Austin Hare took third in the 3,200 relay (10:26.84).
As for the Panthers, Royall’s top finish of the day came in the 1,600 relay as the team of Jacob Hanratty, Nic Moore, Ethan Howe and Levi Lamb finished third with a time of 4:05.09. Howe posted the best individual finish as he was fourth in the 110 hurdles (19.16) while he also was fifth in the 300 hurdles (52.39) and Hanratty was fifth in the triple jump (34-¾).
Wonewoc-Center’s lone point came in the shot put as freshman Braeden Skrabel took eighth with a mark of 33-5, edging out Hanratty by 5¼ inches.