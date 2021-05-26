PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Royall girls ride top tandem to Cashton Invite team title; New Lisbon boys pull away for win

Retzlaff nearly swept the throwing events but had to settle for second place in the shot put as her throw of 33-1½ wasn’t enough to top Cashton’s Annie Schreier (36-5¾). Joining Retzlaff towards the top of the medal stand was Jaiden Hart as the senior finished second in the 200 with a time of 28.49 seconds and third in the discus (80-5).

Megan Jones was fourth in the 400 (1:09.45) while Mackenzie Shankle was fourth in the shot put (28-¼) for the Rockets. The lone points for Wonewoc-Center came in the 800 relay as the Wolves’ team of Ashley Rodriguez, Jaylene Graewin, Torra-Jean Hummel and Bridget Totzke took seventh with a time of 2:17.58, while Selena Bodendein had the top individual finish as she as ninth in the discus (66-0).

New Lisbon boys pull away for team title

Juneau County area schools swept both team titles as the Rockets scored 131 points to hold off runners-up Kickapoo/La Farge (116½). Royall finished ninth (19) and Wonewoc-Center was 10th with just a single point to round out the area schools on the boys side.

New Lisbon picked up six event wins to come away with the gold, led by distance running of Owen Jones.