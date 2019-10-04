ELROY — When you’ve been in the coaching ranks as long as Craig Baeseman, the inevitable milestones that come along the way give a coach a chance to reflect on all they’ve accomplished throughout their career.
So what did win number 500 mean to Baeseman?
“That I’m old and I’ve had a lot of good players,” he joked.
Baeseman picked up his 500th win as Royall’s head coach when the Panthers defeated New Lisbon in straight sets 27-25, 25-12, 25-10 in a conference matchup Thursday, October 3 in Elroy.
The Craig Baeseman era for Royall volleyball began when he was named head coach back in 1992. Aside from a two-year hiatus he took in 2006 and 2007 when his daughter was young, Baeseman has remained at the helm ever since and is now in his 26th season as head coach.
Tallying his 500th win was going to come soon enough. But there were moments early in the match Thursday night where it looked like it might not come easy.
New Lisbon rocketed out to an early lead in the first, building up its advantage to 11-4 before Baeseman took a timeout. The Rockets continued to stay ahead in the set, including late leads of 20-15 and 24-22.
“In the early going, we served the ball very well,” said New Lisbon head coach Scott Lenz. “We were able to get some aces and (Royall) struggled to get some of their serves in, so that obviously was a bonus for us.”
Facing a couple of set points, the Panthers pulled off a timely 3-0 run to turn a 24-22 deficit into a 25-24 lead — Royall’s first lead of the set — and bring up a set point of their own. The Panthers endured an ill-timed service error to knot things up at 25-25, but the Rockets returned the favor immediately with a service error of their own.
Royall did not squander its second set-point opportunity, closing it out to win the highly contested first set 27-25.
From that point forward, it was almost all Panthers.
New Lisbon did lead briefly in the early stages of the second set, but Royall eventually raced away to win the second set 25-12 and cruised to 25-10 win in the third set to tie a ribbon on the match.
For the Panthers, junior Emma Gruen finished with 17 kills and 11 digs, senior Savannah DeWitt recorded 14 digs and three blocks, junior Jessica Brueggeman notched three aces and junior Molly Crneckiy added 29 assists.
As for the Rockets, the loss dropped them to 8-14 overall and 1-8 in conference play on the year. Though New Lisbon let the first set slip away and was ultimately swept by Royall, Lenz is still encouraged by the positive progress his team is making throughout the season.
You have free articles remaining.
“I believe we’ve grown as a team,” Lenz said. “I think our serving has really come on. Obviously we still have some work to do with our passing, but the kids are staying positive and we’ve been able to scratch out a few wins along the way.”
While he naturally wished Baeseman’s milestone win would’ve waited for another day, Lenz offered his congratulations to his Scenic Bluffs peer on the accomplishment.
“I think it’s well deserved and he’s earned it,” Lenz said. “Five hundred wins doesn’t come easy. You earn every one of those and it couldn’t have happened to a better coach and a nicer guy.”
After the match concluded, Royall athletic director Mark Gruen announced the milestone win to the crowd, who gave Baeseman a lengthy ovation, and his players celebrated with confetti cannons.
Baeseman downplayed the accomplishment, but was thankful for the celebration that included numerous former players in attendance.
“I don’t want to make it about me. I didn’t tell anyone besides my wife, and she must’ve spilled the beans,” Baeseman said. “We’ve had some good players over the years and a lot of them are here tonight.”
More important to him is that the win moved his Panthers to 20-5 overall and 8-1 in conference play. Royall, currently ranked No. 5 in Division 4 in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll, is firmly in the mix for a Scenic Bluffs Conference title and a deep postseason run.
That level of success would be nothing new for Royall, who has won 10 conference championships and eight regional titles under Baeseman.
The Panthers suffered a setback last week when they fell to defending conference champion Hillsboro in three sets. The Tigers are alone atop the Scenic Bluffs standings at 9-0 and own a 27-match winning streak in conference play dating back to 2017.
Royall and Hillsboro square off once again in Elroy in a couple weeks to end the regular season. Baeseman and his team are hoping they can take care of business until then and set themselves up with a chance to capture another conference crown against the Tigers.
“We just got to take one game at a time and hopefully, when we get to Hillsboro, we’ll have a chance to tie,” Baeseman said. “We’re still fighting some inconsistency. There are times where we play really well against good teams in the tournaments.
“We can play good, but then, as you saw, we can let some balls drop in and lose our focus.”
Next for the Panthers, they face Brookwood and Wonewoc-Center at a double dual Tuesday, October 8 starting at 5 p.m. in Cashton. New Lisbon squares off against Necedah and Bangor at a double dual Tuesday, October 8 starting at 5 p.m. in Bangor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)