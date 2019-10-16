NEW LISBON — In a match as close and tightly competitive as New Lisbon and Wonewoc-Center’s first meeting of the season, it only felt fitting that it’d be decided in the fifth set.
The Wolves ultimately got the better of the Rockets to win 27-29, 26-24, 25-17, 23-25, 15-11 in a Scenic Bluffs Conference matchup Thursday, October 10 in New Lisbon.
Wonewoc-Center led through almost the entirety of the first set and ultimately set itself up with three set-point opportunities thanks to a 24-21 lead. But the Rockets held firm and saved all three set points to tie things at 24-24. The Wolves retook a 25-24 lead to bring up a fourth set point, but New Lisbon again staved it off.
The Rockets had set points at 26-25, 27-26 and 28-27 before they finally converted to take the first set 29-27. All in all, Wonewoc-Center had four set-point opportunities while New Lisbon had three of its own in that competitive first set.
The second set played out similarly in the early stages, with the Wolves leading throughout. After trailing 19-12, the Rockets forged a 12-5 rally to knot things up at 24-24. In danger of letting another set slip away, Wonewoc-Center recovered to win the final two points and take the second set.
The third set was less dramatic, with the Wolves yet again leading throughout and eventually winning 25-17. New Lisbon flipped the script in the fourth, leading throughout and staving off a late Wonewoc-Center rally to capture the set 25-23 and force a decisive fifth set.
Aside from a brief 4-3 New Lisbon lead, the Wolves maintained full control in the fifth set to win 15-11 and secure the match victory.
“We have sometimes given up mentally,” said Wonewoc-Center head coach Nikki Justman. “In our last two five-set matches, we have given up mentally and we’ve made too many mistakes to pull through in the fifth set. We didn’t do that today. We didn’t make the mental mistakes that we have in the past.”
For the Wolves, Kailey Ertel had 32 kills and 5 blocks, Riley Nielsen finished with 13 kills and 30 assists, Shelby Justman tallied 12 kills and 21 assists and Faith Krueger added 30 digs. For New Lisbon, Mya Delgado notched 15 kills, Emily Wiese had 36 assists, Sabrina Wolf recorded 16 digs, Morgan Sanders finished with 13 kills and Amelia Retzlaff ended the night with five blocks and three aces.
To Justman, the perseverance her team showed in closing out the match despite some missed opportunities throughout was a reflection of their continued growth throughout the season.
“We’re way better than we were at the beginning of the season,” Justman said. “It was a little ugly at the beginning of the season. One thing I’ve asked them to do is build, build, build with each and every game. You have to be able to take those successes and build.”
These two teams will meet again in their respective regular-season finales Thursday, October 17 at 7:15 p.m. in Wonewoc.
