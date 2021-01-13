PREP WRESTLING ROUND-UP: Royall coasts to pair of wins, New Lisbon splits home triple dual

The Royall wrestling team continued its strong start to the season as the Panthers rolled to a pair of wins at the Pittsville triangular on Jan. 7.
The Panthers pasted Menominee India, 60-12, before coasting to a 60-18 win over the hosts to move to 5-0 on the year. Royall took advantage of seven forfeits against Menominee Indian, including in six of the first eight matches to seize a commanding 42-6 lead.
Following a double forfeit at 132, the Panthers won four of the last five matches, including three of the last four wrestled bouts as Ethan Palamaruk (138 pounds), Dean Sugden (160) and Ashton Roach (170) each picking up pins.
It was more of the same against Pittsville as Royall benefited from six forfeits in the battle of the Panthers. Most of the uncontested wins came on the back end however as Royall won four of the first seven weight classes, with four matches taking place.
Evan Palamaruk (195), Madden McCluskey (220), Gunnar Wopat (113) and Colin McKittrick (126) each picked up pins to along with two forfeits for another commanding 42-0 lead.
Pittsville won the next three bouts to pull within 42-18, but Royall took the final four via forfeit. The Panthers will look to stay on the prowl on Thursday when they head to the Hillsboro quadrangular.
Rockets split home triple-dual
New Lisbon’s up-and-down start to the year continued last Thursday as the Rockets went 1-1 at its home triple dual.
New Lisbon opened with a 42-36 loss to Hillsboro before rolling past Onalaska/Luther, 54-24. The Tigers started fast by winning the opening three matches before the Rockets hit their stride with five straight wins.
Adam Neron and Devon Lee picked up decisions at 106 and 132 pounds, while Marcus Forsythe stuck Hillsboro’s Ervin Novacheck in 40 seconds at 126. The Rockets added forfeits at 113 and 120 for a 24-18 lead, but the Tigers clawed back to consecutive pins at 138 and 145 to retake the lead.
A 15-second pin by Seth Fowler at 152 tied things at 30 for the Rockets, but New Lisbon forfeited the next two weight classes to seal the loss, taking the luster off a pin by Ethan Baumgart in the final match.
The Rockets made sure not to surrender its led against the Hilltoppers as New Lisbon won the opening seven matches and never looked back. The Rockets picked up four forfeits and added pins by Reid Saywer (120 pounds), Forsythe (126) and Lee (132) to seize a commanding 42-0 lead.
New Lisbon later added two more forfeits to finish things off. The Rockets, now at 3-3 on the year, will took stay above .500 on Thursday when they take on Westby and Brookwood/Necedah in the latter’s host triple dual.