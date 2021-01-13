PREP WRESTLING ROUND-UP: Royall coasts to pair of wins, New Lisbon splits home triple dual

The Royall wrestling team continued its strong start to the season as the Panthers rolled to a pair of wins at the Pittsville triangular on Jan. 7.

The Panthers pasted Menominee India, 60-12, before coasting to a 60-18 win over the hosts to move to 5-0 on the year. Royall took advantage of seven forfeits against Menominee Indian, including in six of the first eight matches to seize a commanding 42-6 lead.

Following a double forfeit at 132, the Panthers won four of the last five matches, including three of the last four wrestled bouts as Ethan Palamaruk (138 pounds), Dean Sugden (160) and Ashton Roach (170) each picking up pins.

It was more of the same against Pittsville as Royall benefited from six forfeits in the battle of the Panthers. Most of the uncontested wins came on the back end however as Royall won four of the first seven weight classes, with four matches taking place.

Evan Palamaruk (195), Madden McCluskey (220), Gunnar Wopat (113) and Colin McKittrick (126) each picked up pins to along with two forfeits for another commanding 42-0 lead.

Pittsville won the next three bouts to pull within 42-18, but Royall took the final four via forfeit. The Panthers will look to stay on the prowl on Thursday when they head to the Hillsboro quadrangular.