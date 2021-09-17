 Skip to main content
Pardeeville football calls audible, picks up non-conference game with Shiocton
PREP FOOTBALL

Pardeeville football calls audible, picks up non-conference game with Shiocton

Derek Lindert

Pardeeville's Derek Lindert is met by Cambria-Friesland's Brady Sanborn (left) on a 4-yard catch during the Bulldogs' first-quarter scoring drive. Lindert capped the drive with a 30-yard TD run, one of three scores for him on the night in a 24-0 victory the Hilltoppers on Friday night at Pardeeville High School.

 DAN LARSON Capital Newspapers

Insight into this year's Pardeeville prep football team from senior quarterback Devin Seth.

With schedules constantly shifting this fall, the Pardeeville prep football team made a quick audible on Friday.

After having their scheduled Eastern Suburban Conference game against Clinton canceled, the Bulldogs picked up a non-conference game at Shiocton at 7 p.m. on Friday.

According to an email from Pardeeville athletic director Alex Hammerschmidt, the game against the Cougars was scrapped due to a COVID-19 issue inside the Clinton team. Hammerschmidt indicated in the same email that “Pardeeville is ready to play, and is in the process of scheduling a new game now for tonight.”

That new game came in the form of Shiocton, which lost is CWC Large game against Weyauwega-Fremont. This is the second time the Bulldogs have had a game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols as their Week 2 non-conference game against Poynette was axed due to issues among the Pumas.

Shiocton’s lost game against Weyauwega-Fremont is its first canceled game this season.

The Chiefs (2-2 overall) are coming off back-to-back lopsided losses to Amherst and Stratford. The Falcons, ranked No. 4 in the Medium Division of the latest Associated Press poll, coasted to a 47-7 win on Sept. 3, while the fifth-ranked Tigers topped the Chiefs, 31-6, last Friday.

Pardeeville, which enters at 2-1, is coming off a 50-6 romp over Palmyra-Eagle last week. According to Eastern Suburban commissioner Rich Fronheiser, the Bulldogs and Cougars could still reschedule their game to a later date. However, if that doesn't materialize, Fronheiser said that Pardeeville would receive a forfeit victory.

