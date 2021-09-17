Pardeeville football calls audible, picks up non-conference game with Shiocton

With schedules constantly shifting this fall, the Pardeeville prep football team made a quick audible on Friday.

After having their scheduled Eastern Suburban Conference game against Clinton canceled, the Bulldogs picked up a non-conference game at Shiocton at 7 p.m. on Friday.

According to an email from Pardeeville athletic director Alex Hammerschmidt, the game against the Cougars was scrapped due to a COVID-19 issue inside the Clinton team. Hammerschmidt indicated in the same email that “Pardeeville is ready to play, and is in the process of scheduling a new game now for tonight.”

That new game came in the form of Shiocton, which lost is CWC Large game against Weyauwega-Fremont. This is the second time the Bulldogs have had a game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols as their Week 2 non-conference game against Poynette was axed due to issues among the Pumas.

Shiocton’s lost game against Weyauwega-Fremont is its first canceled game this season.

The Chiefs (2-2 overall) are coming off back-to-back lopsided losses to Amherst and Stratford. The Falcons, ranked No. 4 in the Medium Division of the latest Associated Press poll, coasted to a 47-7 win on Sept. 3, while the fifth-ranked Tigers topped the Chiefs, 31-6, last Friday.