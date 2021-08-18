 Skip to main content
Pardeeville football still in rebuild mode, building for future success
Pardeeville football still in rebuild mode, building for future success

Derek Lindert

Pardeeville's Derek Lindert participates in a defensive backs drill during a recent practice.

 MARK MCMULLEN/Daily Citizen

Insight into this year's Pardeeville prep football team from senior quarterback Devin Seth.

Pardeeville football coach Bob Hepp is focused on three objectives.

Following a 1-5 season, the Bulldogs coach find themselves in need of a rebuild. So, Hepp has a list of three things the program must due in order to continue that rebuild as the 2021 season begins Friday against Cambria-Friesland.

No. 1, according to Hepp, is the program must grow the number of players on the roster. No. 2, he wants to see improvements in the weight room program. And No. 1, there needs to be a renewed commitment to success.

“I think we’re better than we were last year, but we still need to improve from last year,” Hepp said. “We were talking to the kids about that. I think it’s the younger players when they learn coming over from the middle school that the expectations are going to be a little bit different.”

On the first point, Hepp said the program’s numbers are up from 27 to 36 players this season, which means he’s hopeful there will be enough to man a full JV schedule.

“We have a good-size freshmen class coming in, and we’ve got the majority of our kids from last year back,” Hepp said. “They’re great kids. I think last year with everything going on, kids were pulled in a lot of different directions, with the virtual and hybrid learning stuff. It was a tough deal. Hopefully we’ll be back to doing the things the way that we’re used to.”

The Bulldogs had close halftime scores in five of the six games played last year, but couldn’t come away with a victory.

“We felt competitively we were in every game,” Hepp said. “We were leading in five out of the six games we played. Even against Marshall, it was a 7-6 game at half. Cambridge I think was a 12-7 game at half. I think with our numbers we maybe wore down a little bit in the second half in some games, but we were competitive and I think we got better as the season wore on.”

On Hepp’s second point about committing to success, he said there are a combined 13 juniors and seniors he will rely on while the underclassmen will be looked upon to provide depth while they develop. Thus far he likes what he’s seen out of the commitment.

“It’s a work in progress, we’ve got a lot of balls in the air, but overall our kids are working hard,” Hepp said. “I’m pleased with their attitudes. We’ve just got to keep getting better and see what happens.”

Quick hits: Everything you need to know on Portage area football teams this fall

And as far as the weight room program, he noticed a pick-up in numbers after last season.

“I think last year with COVID, it was non-existent for all of us. We’ve got a pretty good reboot to that I think starting from the winter and on.”

That bodes well for the upcoming season, when Pardeeville will need a group effort..

“I think it’s just collectively,” Hepp said. “We need to keep building on what we did last year and keep getting better. I wouldn’t say it’s any one player. For us to get over the hump, it has to be the entire group where we’re all improving on certain things. We’ve had a good start. … Cambria is going to start a good test for us this week to see where we’re at. We’re going to keep building one day at a time.”

Hepp said the team has had tremendous senior leadership. They have eight returning, seven of which were starters last season. Devin Seth, Derek Lindert, Dylan Lancelle, Ben Palen, Hayden Guenther, Gryffen Bussen, Caleb Goecks and Gage Holmes-Schwochert are back, and many are expected to be two-way starters for the Bulldogs.

“They’re going to be the heart and soul of our team,” Hepp said. “Our seniors are the ones that will lead us. This is their year. This is what they’ve worked for their whole career. Last year, with the seniors, they did a great job with the circumstances that we’re all in. Every year when you go in, you go as far as the seniors take you. We have a very nice group of seniors. They’ve worked hard. We’re hitching our wagon to them, and they’ll take us to where they take us.”

 

