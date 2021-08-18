Pardeeville football still in rebuild mode, building for future success

Pardeeville football coach Bob Hepp is focused on three objectives.
Following a 1-5 season, the Bulldogs coach find themselves in need of a rebuild. So, Hepp has a list of three things the program must due in order to continue that rebuild as the 2021 season begins Friday against Cambria-Friesland.
No. 1, according to Hepp, is the program must grow the number of players on the roster. No. 2, he wants to see improvements in the weight room program. And No. 1, there needs to be a renewed commitment to success.
“I think we’re better than we were last year, but we still need to improve from last year,” Hepp said. “We were talking to the kids about that. I think it’s the younger players when they learn coming over from the middle school that the expectations are going to be a little bit different.”
On the first point, Hepp said the program’s numbers are up from 27 to 36 players this season, which means he’s hopeful there will be enough to man a full JV schedule.
“We have a good-size freshmen class coming in, and we’ve got the majority of our kids from last year back,” Hepp said. “They’re great kids. I think last year with everything going on, kids were pulled in a lot of different directions, with the virtual and hybrid learning stuff. It was a tough deal. Hopefully we’ll be back to doing the things the way that we’re used to.”
The Bulldogs had close halftime scores in five of the six games played last year, but couldn’t come away with a victory.
“We felt competitively we were in every game,” Hepp said. “We were leading in five out of the six games we played. Even against Marshall, it was a 7-6 game at half. Cambridge I think was a 12-7 game at half. I think with our numbers we maybe wore down a little bit in the second half in some games, but we were competitive and I think we got better as the season wore on.”
On Hepp’s second point about committing to success, he said there are a combined 13 juniors and seniors he will rely on while the underclassmen will be looked upon to provide depth while they develop. Thus far he likes what he’s seen out of the commitment.
“It’s a work in progress, we’ve got a lot of balls in the air, but overall our kids are working hard,” Hepp said. “I’m pleased with their attitudes. We’ve just got to keep getting better and see what happens.”
And as far as the weight room program, he noticed a pick-up in numbers after last season.
“I think last year with COVID, it was non-existent for all of us. We’ve got a pretty good reboot to that I think starting from the winter and on.”
That bodes well for the upcoming season, when Pardeeville will need a group effort..
“I think it’s just collectively,” Hepp said. “We need to keep building on what we did last year and keep getting better. I wouldn’t say it’s any one player. For us to get over the hump, it has to be the entire group where we’re all improving on certain things. We’ve had a good start. … Cambria is going to start a good test for us this week to see where we’re at. We’re going to keep building one day at a time.”
Hepp said the team has had tremendous senior leadership. They have eight returning, seven of which were starters last season. Devin Seth, Derek Lindert, Dylan Lancelle, Ben Palen, Hayden Guenther, Gryffen Bussen, Caleb Goecks and Gage Holmes-Schwochert are back, and many are expected to be two-way starters for the Bulldogs.
“They’re going to be the heart and soul of our team,” Hepp said. “Our seniors are the ones that will lead us. This is their year. This is what they’ve worked for their whole career. Last year, with the seniors, they did a great job with the circumstances that we’re all in. Every year when you go in, you go as far as the seniors take you. We have a very nice group of seniors. They’ve worked hard. We’re hitching our wagon to them, and they’ll take us to where they take us.”
Area football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Colton Brunell, soph., TE/LB, Columbus
Making an impact at the varsity level as just a freshman is quite the feat, but Brunell did so with ease this past spring. The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunel also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.
John Appelfeldt, sr., OL/DL, Dodgeland
A second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference selection last fall on both sides of the ball, Appenfeldt was a positive motor for the slogging Trojans. The 6-4, 260 pounder notched 23 tackles last season, including 14 solo in just six games with one tackle for loss. And as the anchor of the Trojans offensive line, he was one of the only things moving forward for a unit that was usually stuck in reverse.
Gavin Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Standing at just 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Wodill isn’t the biggest lineman, but he certainly knows how to throw his weight around. The senior was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, earning two-way first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. Wodill paced Fall River/Rio defensively with 29 tackles, including 12 solo, to go along with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, on offense he helped the Rebels rack up 1,122 total yards, including 716 yards and five scores on the ground.
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB Lodi
The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas Heyroth proved he’s a lot like big brother this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back/outside linebacker earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for carrying the ball, and for good reason. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on just 91 touches in the five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. And after taking home three gold medals from the WIAA Div. 2 state track and field meet, Heyroth will be hunting more gold this fall.
Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi
The Blue Devils offense was successful as ever this past spring piling up over 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. While his name wasn’t on the stat sheet much, Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA in helping pave the way for the Blue Devils.
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston
In his first season as the starting signal caller last fall for the Golden Eagles, Lehman looked like a seasoned pro. The 5-foot-10, 140-pound righty earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors and for good reason, throwing for a league-best 1,023 yards with 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Lehman was extremely efficient as well, completing 74-of-106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage while averaging 146.1 yards per game.
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah
A pass-catching running back has become a prized commodity in football, and Baradji was just that for coach Chris Rice. The 5-10, 172-pounder accounted for 925 total yards in the alternate fall season season, leading the Cardinals in rushing with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries (115.8 yards per game), and receiving with 12 catches for 230 yards and another score. His success wasn’t limited to the offensive side either as Baradji added 36 tackles, including 13 solo, as well as three fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville
While he missed his junior season last year, opponents shouldn’t sleep on Lindert this fall. The Bulldog had a phenomenal sophomore season in 2019, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 carries, good for 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. The 6-foot, 165 pounder also had nine catches for 209 yards and another score to garner first-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors and added 61 tackles (36 solo) on defense to boot for second-team all-league recognition.
Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette
Anywhere and everywhere, anything and everything. It’s an apt description of what Elsing did for the Pumas this past spring. A true jack-of-all-trades, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a two-way second-team All-COVID Large Conference selection after leading the Pumas in rushing and tackling, while finishing second in receiving. Elsing anchored the Poynette defense with 50 tackles (25 solo) as well as three interceptions. Offensively, he had 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) and added 11 catches for 149 yards and a score.
Matt Getgen, sr., RB/ILB, Wisconsin Dells
Either with the ball in his hands or hunting it on defense, Getgen was all over the field for the Chiefs last fall. A solid two-way starter, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors at inside linebacker after tallying 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception. Getgen also added 208 yards of total offense, including 128 on the ground on 26 carries, a number that should go up this season.