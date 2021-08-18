Pardeeville football still in rebuild mode, building for future success

The Bulldogs had close halftime scores in five of the six games played last year, but couldn’t come away with a victory.

“We felt competitively we were in every game,” Hepp said. “We were leading in five out of the six games we played. Even against Marshall, it was a 7-6 game at half. Cambridge I think was a 12-7 game at half. I think with our numbers we maybe wore down a little bit in the second half in some games, but we were competitive and I think we got better as the season wore on.”

On Hepp’s second point about committing to success, he said there are a combined 13 juniors and seniors he will rely on while the underclassmen will be looked upon to provide depth while they develop. Thus far he likes what he’s seen out of the commitment.

“It’s a work in progress, we’ve got a lot of balls in the air, but overall our kids are working hard,” Hepp said. “I’m pleased with their attitudes. We’ve just got to keep getting better and see what happens.”

And as far as the weight room program, he noticed a pick-up in numbers after last season.

“I think last year with COVID, it was non-existent for all of us. We’ve got a pretty good reboot to that I think starting from the winter and on.”