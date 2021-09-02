Pardeeville volleyball hoping to get on roll in Thomas' second season at helm

“They know what I expect, they know to give it their all and that’s all I can ask from them, to keep pushing,” Thomas said. “But then helping out the ones that haven’t been there and being that role model for them, and pushing them as well.”

Coupled with the three returning starters, the Bulldogs also welcome Sara Ott back to their ranks. The senior outside hitter served as manager last season while recovering from a hip injury, but saw plenty of time as a sophomore in 2019, recording 27 digs and four kills.

Ott is also familiar with Thomas, as the head coach said she has coached Ott previously in both softball and volleyball. One key trait that’s really stood out to Thomas, alongside Ott’s sheer athleticism, is her positivity.

“The thing about her, is that her positivity is through the roof… she is always uplifting, funny and keeps that team morale up,” Thomas said. “That’s huge, but even with her coming back and her admitting ‘I’m a little rusty,’ her positivity and her humor is such a bonus for the team.”

While Ott gets back up to speed with the varsity game, an encouraging crop of five players are getting their first taste of varsity-level volleyball. Among them is homeschool senior Elly Buchholz, who joins the Bulldogs program for the first time.

