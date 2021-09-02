Pardeeville volleyball hoping to get on roll in Thomas' second season at helm

PARDEEVILLE — Last season was a difficult one for the Pardeeville prep volleyball team.
The Bulldogs slumped to a 3-5 record, including 2-3 in Trailways West Conference play, and were forced to forfeit a pair of games due to respective COVID-19 quarantines. The latter of the two isolations came at the end of the season in the playoffs, forcing Pardeeville to forfeit its WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game against Westfield.
It certainly wasn’t what coach Heather Thomas had in mind for her first season back with the Bulldogs.
And it’s definitely made the regular start to the 2021 season much more enjoyable, especially as Pardeeville returns half of its starting lineup and is eyeing bigger things this fall in Thomas’ second season at the helm.
“It has been great just being able to start off and get that routine going, get the feel for what they can do and just to keep pushing them,” Thomas said I talked to them and let them know that ‘We’re going to keep pushing you,’ because they have so much potential.”
The Bulldogs also have some proven varsity players in the senior trio of Sydnie Wheeler, Annie Achterberg and Savannah Manthey. Achterberg had nine kills last season while Manthey tallied five and return as the teams’ top-two attackers.
Meanwhile, Wheeler had a third-best 10 digs and two aces alongside Manthey. While the numbers aren’t eye-popping, the experience and leadership the trio possesses is imperative in Thomas’ eyes.
“They know what I expect, they know to give it their all and that’s all I can ask from them, to keep pushing,” Thomas said. “But then helping out the ones that haven’t been there and being that role model for them, and pushing them as well.”
Coupled with the three returning starters, the Bulldogs also welcome Sara Ott back to their ranks. The senior outside hitter served as manager last season while recovering from a hip injury, but saw plenty of time as a sophomore in 2019, recording 27 digs and four kills.
Ott is also familiar with Thomas, as the head coach said she has coached Ott previously in both softball and volleyball. One key trait that’s really stood out to Thomas, alongside Ott’s sheer athleticism, is her positivity.
“The thing about her, is that her positivity is through the roof… she is always uplifting, funny and keeps that team morale up,” Thomas said. “That’s huge, but even with her coming back and her admitting ‘I’m a little rusty,’ her positivity and her humor is such a bonus for the team.”
While Ott gets back up to speed with the varsity game, an encouraging crop of five players are getting their first taste of varsity-level volleyball. Among them is homeschool senior Elly Buchholz, who joins the Bulldogs program for the first time.
Buchholz has looked anything but a newcomer so far however, as Thomas said the diminutive setter has fit right in with the team and been a major asset already.
“She came in and when we were going through our tryouts we were like ‘Wow, those are some nice hands,’” Thomas said. “She’s a great asset to the team and we’ve enjoyed having her.”
Along with Buchholz, the Dawgs have also added seniors Sophia Parker and Carlie Fisher, as well as juniors Jessi Ernst and Josie Bouchard. Thomas admitted the group, as well as Buchholz, has shown “some first game, varsity jitters,” however, she’s confident “they’re going to continue to improve and I’ve already seen improvements from them.”
“That’s a positive for me,” Thomas added.
It’s shown so far on the court as the Bulldogs have opened the season at 2-2. Pardeeville went 2-1 at its host quadrangular on Aug. 28, picking up wins over Lomira and Parkview while falling to Madison Abundant Life.
The Bulldogs followed that up with a loss to Markesan in their Trailways West opener on Tuesday, but the early season success is a positive sign for Thomas.
“I think that gives them the little confidence boost they may need to keep pushing. We try after every game to focus on the positives, and then focus on what we can continue to improve upon, she said.
“We do that and I think it keeps pushing them more to try harder, and the win always brings a smile to their face.”
While confidence will be a key area of concern for the Bulldogs early on, the intangibles are there. Pardeeville boasts plenty of length along its front lines with the likes of Ernst, Achterberg, Bouchard and Fisher, while Manthey and Wheeler are both strong hitters on the outside.
“They have the ability to see the court so much better and go after those spots, so it would be great,” Thomas said of the team tapping into its height advantage.
“I think they’re still working out some of the kinks, but you can tell they want it and once they feel that confidence, I think it can be very powerful.”
That improved confidence could help Pardeeville move up the Trailways West ladder. At least Thomas and the Bulldogs think so.
“They would love to see themselves at the top of the conference …” she said. “But I think as long as they keep improving, wherever we end up, I hoping that will be a positive for them and we’ll see what happens.”
