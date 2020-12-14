PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville rides fast start to 64-55 win over Portage

Despite being separated by just 12 miles, the Portage and Pardeeville boys basketball teams have rarely met on the hardwood.
The Warriors and Bulldogs have only met eight times in the programs’ histories, with the former winning seven of those meets. In another rare meeting of the Columbia County foes, it was the Dawgs that came out barking, riding a fast start to a 64-55 win over the Warriors at Portage High School.
Senior Peter Freye scored a team-high 21 points and junior Derek Lindert chipped in 19 to pace the Bulldogs, while junior Cooper Roberts poured in a game-high 28 for the Warriors.
“It’s a good start,” Pardeeville coach Chris Lindert said. “We’re still trying to get healthy — we still have a few players battling through injuries right now — and I don’t think we’ve hit our full stride yet. But the way this season is going, you don’t know what you’re going to get so we’ll take every game we can.”
Pardeeville (5-1) was hitting on all cylinders early as it raced out of the gates with a game-opening 15-0 run. Junior Hayden Guenther had five points during the stretch while Freye bookended things with a layup and a mid-range jumper with 12 minutes, 40 seconds left.
Despite the empty road gym — Portage has prohibited fans through at least December — Chris Lindert stressed the importance of the quick start.
“Even though there’s no crowd, you’re on the road, it’s their home baskets and you want to get off to a good start,” he said. “Your kids feel better about themselves and maybe the other team has to press a little bit, just to work a little harder to get back into it.”
A left corner 3-pointer by freshman Jonathan Stout eventually got Portage (0-4) off the schneid and on the board at 15-3 with 12:15 left until halftime. The bucket helped spark the Warriors get to within as close as seven three times down the home stretch of the first half. Lastly on a Roberts layup in the final seconds to cut the lead to 30-23 at the break.
Portage didn’t do itself any favors, committing 12 turnovers unofficially in the first half while also missing a number of open looks, only to contribute to team’s cold stretch according to coach Darrin Berger.
“Over the last few we’ve been struggling a bit and it’s hard,” he said, noting the Warriors were 3-for-26 from behind the arc after making a combined 22 3-pointers in their scrimmage and first game. “When a team plays quite a bit of zone, you have to hit a few shots to loosen it up a bit.”
Portage kept hanging around down over the course of the second half but the Bulldogs bit back at every turn. A 3-point play but Roberts pulled the Warriors within 42-34 with 13:02 to go, but Pardeeville answered back with a 3-pointer by senior Brandon Hohn and two Devin Seth free throws.
The lead shrunk back to seven at 49-42 on a Roberts 3-pointer and subsequent layup with just under 8 minutes remaining before the teams traded buckets until the Warriors got into striking distance. A left wing 3-pointer by Roberts sparked a 7-2 spurt for the Warriors, with junior Erik Brouette hitting a pair of free throws with 2:14 to go to inch within 55-51.
Pardeeville held its ground from there however, as it started to bleed the clock and put things away from the free throw line. The Bulldogs were 9 of 10 from the charity stripe in the final 2 minutes as they were nearly perfect, going 15-for-17 on the night.
“When you get up early and you have that lead and (you’re) nursing it to the end, (it’s about) taking care of the ball, using the clock to your advantage and making your free throws,” Chris Lindert said.
Portage had a chance late after forcing a turnover following two Roberts free throws with 1:04 to go, but senior Alex Schuette’s 3-point attempt from the left wing hit the back iron and Freye corralled the rebound, putting the first nail in the coffin.
“It can be hard when you expend a lot of energy just to get to that point, so some of our guys were a little bit tired to pressure,” Berger said of the Bulldogs’ clock management, noting Portage’s inconsistency with pressuring.
“We haven’t spent as much time on pressure defense. We’re more of a pack team, so playing from behind is an area we have to get better at.”
While they came out on the winning end, Chris Lindert knows there’s things to improve upon. The Bulldogs weren’t perfect with their ball handling and decision making; however, they did excel on the glass despite their size disadvantage.
“We’re not tall at all; I don’t know if there’s ever a game we go on the court and we’re the taller of the two teams, but I think we have some athletes, some athletic kids and it’s just a matter of working hard,” he said.
Berger knows Portage has its own areas to work on as well. Even though they came out on the losing end again, the Warriors gained valuable experience, something that will only accrue with more time.
“There’s no other way to simulate experience besides gaining experience, so the thing is we just can’t keep making the same mistakes,” Berger said. “We don’t have to do anything spectacular. We’re close with errors, now we just need to clean them up.”
PARDEEVILLE 64, PORTAGE 55
Pardeeville 30 34 — 64
Portage 23 32 — 55
PARDEEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Hohn 1 0-0 3, Freye 8 5-5 21, Seth 2 2-3 6, Burns 1 0-0 2, Guenther 2 5-5 9, Schommer 1 2-2 4, Lindert 0 1-2 19. Totals 24 15-17 64.
PORTAGE — Brouette 1 2-2 4, Hammer 1 1-1 3, Stout 2 0-0 5, Hensler 3 1-1 7, Roberts 10 6-8 28, Hooker 1 0-0 2, Fimreite 3 0-1 6. Totals 21 10-13 55.
3-point goals: Par 1 (Hohn 1); Prt 3 (Roberts 2, Stout 1). Total fouls: Par 14; Prt 15.
