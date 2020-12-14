PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville rides fast start to 64-55 win over Portage

“Even though there’s no crowd, you’re on the road, it’s their home baskets and you want to get off to a good start,” he said. “Your kids feel better about themselves and maybe the other team has to press a little bit, just to work a little harder to get back into it.”

A left corner 3-pointer by freshman Jonathan Stout eventually got Portage (0-4) off the schneid and on the board at 15-3 with 12:15 left until halftime. The bucket helped spark the Warriors get to within as close as seven three times down the home stretch of the first half. Lastly on a Roberts layup in the final seconds to cut the lead to 30-23 at the break.

Portage didn’t do itself any favors, committing 12 turnovers unofficially in the first half while also missing a number of open looks, only to contribute to team’s cold stretch according to coach Darrin Berger.

“Over the last few we’ve been struggling a bit and it’s hard,” he said, noting the Warriors were 3-for-26 from behind the arc after making a combined 22 3-pointers in their scrimmage and first game. “When a team plays quite a bit of zone, you have to hit a few shots to loosen it up a bit.”