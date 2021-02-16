PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville rolls in regional opener, routing Oakfield 60-39

PARDEEVILLE — Pardeeville junior Derek Lindert poured in a game-high 30 points, and in the process scored his 1,400th career point, leading the No. 4 seed Pardeeville boys basketball team to a convincing 60-39 victory over No. 5 seed Oakfield in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal game at Pardeeville High School on Tuesday night.
Pardeeville, who also got 13 points and eight rebounds from junior Devin Seth in the win, advances to play at top-seeded Sheboygan Lutheran in a regional semifinal on Friday. The Crusaders are the second-ranked team in Division 4 in the latest Associated Press boys basketball poll.
Pardeeville (12-9) never trailed against the Oaks on Tuesday, but was tied at 9 before Lindert hit a 3-pointer from the left corner to give the Bulldogs the lead for good at 12-9 with just over 13 minutes left in the first half.
The Bulldogs started to put some distance between themselves and Oakfield (5-13) when Seth scored on consecutive possessions, first on a drive through the lane, and then by blowing by a defender on the baseline for an easy layup that made it 18-13 with 6:00 left in the half.
Pardeeville head coach Chris Lindert said Seth has provided a nice boost on the offensive end in recent games.
“He did (give us a spark). That’s two games in-a-row now where he’s gotten 12 and now 13,” coach Lindert said. “We hope we can get 10 to 12 out of him, and Peter (Freye) we hope to get 10 to 12 out of him.”
Pardeeville led 29-19 at the break, but seized control early in the second half. After a 3-point play by Oakfield junior Grant Bass cut Pardeeville’s lead to 31-22, the Bulldogs went on a quick 6-0 run during a span of about 50 seconds on a pair of baskets by Seth sandwiched around a bucket by Derek Lindert. The quick burst came on one of the few times the Bulldogs were able to get to the cup in transition.
“We had that one little spurt where we got out and ran a little bit and got a couple easy buckets,” Chris Lindert said. “We just didn’t get out and run as well as I would have liked to.”
Pardeeville took its biggest lead of the night at 48-26 with 10:10 remaining when senior Brandon Hohn, who finished with six points, buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
The Bulldogs will now shift their focus to Sheboygan Lutheran. The Crusaders at 22-2 and are led by junior Casey Verhagen, who averages 27.6 points per game and has twice scored more than 40 points in a game this season.
Chris Lindert knows his team will be a huge underdog on Friday night, but pointed to Pardeeville’s run to the state tournament in 2018, when it beat a top-ranked and undefeated New Glarus team in the sectional semifinals.
“There’s no pressure on us. We just go in and play loose, go after it and play hard and see what happens,” Chris Lindert said. “We weren’t supposed to beat New Glarus a couple of years ago either. We’ll take our shot.”
PARDEEVILLE 60, OAKFIELD 39</&hspag4>
Oakfield 19 20 — 39
Pardeeville 29 31 — 60
OAKFIELD (fg ft-fta pts) — Bass 4 1-2 9, Liebelt 0 1-2 1, B. Bijl 4 3-5 11, Tapp 1 0-0 3, Sabel 1 3-4 5, Fox 1 1-2 4, L. Bijl 1 0-0 2, Glugla 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 9-15 39.
PARDEEVILLE — Hohn 2 1-2 6, Freye 3 0-1 7, Smith 1 0-0 2, Seth 5 3-4 13, Schommer 1 0-0 2, Lindert 9 10-13 30. Totals 21 14-20 60.
3-point goals: Oak 2 (Tapp 1, Fox 1), Par 4 (Lindert 2, Hohn 1, Freye 1). Total fouls: Oak 19, Par 15. Fouled out: Oak (B. Bijl).