PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville rolls in regional opener, routing Oakfield 60-39

Pardeeville led 29-19 at the break, but seized control early in the second half. After a 3-point play by Oakfield junior Grant Bass cut Pardeeville’s lead to 31-22, the Bulldogs went on a quick 6-0 run during a span of about 50 seconds on a pair of baskets by Seth sandwiched around a bucket by Derek Lindert. The quick burst came on one of the few times the Bulldogs were able to get to the cup in transition.

“We had that one little spurt where we got out and ran a little bit and got a couple easy buckets,” Chris Lindert said. “We just didn’t get out and run as well as I would have liked to.”

Pardeeville took its biggest lead of the night at 48-26 with 10:10 remaining when senior Brandon Hohn, who finished with six points, buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

The Bulldogs will now shift their focus to Sheboygan Lutheran. The Crusaders at 22-2 and are led by junior Casey Verhagen, who averages 27.6 points per game and has twice scored more than 40 points in a game this season.

Chris Lindert knows his team will be a huge underdog on Friday night, but pointed to Pardeeville’s run to the state tournament in 2018, when it beat a top-ranked and undefeated New Glarus team in the sectional semifinals.