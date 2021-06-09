PREP BOYS GOLF: Freye, Grant lead Pardeeville, Westfield at season-ending sectional

The Pardeeville and Westfield boys golf teams failed to advance out of Wednesday's WIAA Division 3 sectional meet in Mineral Point.

The area teams finished back-to-back in the 12-team meet at Dodge-Point Country Club, with Pardeeville (372) and Westfield (377) placing ninth and 10th, respectively. They were about 50 strokes back of sectional champion Mineral Point, which used a 327 to beat out runner-up Fennimore (334).

Mineral Point and Fennimore advanced to the Division 3 state meet from June 14-15 at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells. That left the other 10 teams to vie for three individual spots at state.

The first went to Lancaster junior Noah Kirsch, who won the sectional title by shooting a 71 on the par-70 course. Orfordville Parkview junior Trey Oswald (77) also advanced after tying Mineral Point sophomore Carson Kroll for second place, while La Crosse Aquinas' Sam Dobbins (78) earned the final qualifying spot.

Pardeeville's Peter Freye shot an 84 to finish six shots back of advancing. The senior closed out his high school career with a back-nine 40 to tie Mineral Point freshman Alex Ross for 11th.