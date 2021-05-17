PREP BOYS GOLF: Pardeeville, Portage roll with changes in difficult Battle at the Rock Invite

The changes are endless when it comes to golf.
From the different clubs to the distances and pars on each hole, and even the course itself as the day stretches on, some things are rarely continuous. One constant on Monday at Wild Rock Golf Club was the speed of the greens, as the speed gave the participants in Reedsburg’s Battle on the Rock Invite quite the rough ride.
The Pardeeville golf team took its fair share of lumps but rode with the waves and evened things out en route to a 17th-place team finish as the Bulldogs shot a 98. Pardeeville finished just five strokes behind Portage (393), while Wisconsin Dells led area teams as the Chiefs finished tied for ninth with a 342 alongside Oregon.
Middleton held off Madison Memorial to win the team title with a 311, and Lancaster’s Noah Kirsch shot a 2-under-par 70 to earn medalist honors.
Despite the difficult team finish, Pardeeville coach Mitch Beckett lauded his team’s tenacity and grit.
“They finished stronger than they started, which is always good to see how they reacted to some adversity,” he said, noting the speed of the greens and the limited parameters in the fairways.
“It’s probably the tightest course we’ve played all year. They all just talked about paying the price for not keeping it in the fairway, but I’m glad that after a tough start, they were able to finish strong.”
Leading the way for the Dawgs was Peter Freye as the senior carded a 23-over-par 95.
Starting on the 17th hole, Freye had a difficult close to his front nine as he shot a triple bogey on the par-5 6th — his eighth hole — and things got worse two holes later as he opened his back nine with a 5-over-par nine on the eighth.
It didn’t derail him however, as Freye rallied with a par on the par-3 9th and shot just 1-over-par on his final five holes.
It wasn’t any surprise to Beckett.
“And he was excited to tell me that because when I saw him earlier I ran into him after he took that quintuple bogey,” Beckett said. “I just said ‘Forget about it. There’s nothing we can do about those past holes.’”
Freye certainly did, a trend that continued throughout the rest of the Bulldogs ranks
Finishing just a stroke behind Freye was Cooper Jenatscheck as the Bulldogs’ No. 2 carded a 24-over-par 96. Starting on the 16th, Jenatscheck got off to a difficult start as he opened his day with a 53 over his first nine holes, but he ultimately got into a groove with a 43 heading into the clubhouse, including no worse than bogey over his final eight holes.
Jayce Pargman also shined coming down the stretch as he shaved two strokes off the front nine, including a par on the par-4 8th. Having seen his struggles off the tee, Beckett was truly impressed by Pargman’s ability to recover.
“Jayce, he really struggled with his tee shots today but he did a really good job of scrambling,” Beckett said, noting his son Chase got a first-hand look as the Portage junior played alongside Pargman.
Rounding out the Bulldogs varsity fivesome was Kylee Barden and Ty Westbury, who shot a 105 and 11, respectively.
Freye and Jentascheck weren’t only locals to break the century as Portage had a pair of golfers shoot under 100. Mitchell Butson led the Warriors as the junior shot a 20-over-par 92, while junior Jeremy Janisch was close behind with a 25-over-par 97.
Butson got off to a great start as he opened on the par-3 15th with a par. He closed out his front nine with a 45 and added just two extra strokes on the back half to end his day. Meanwhile, Janisch got off to a difficult start as he shot a 53 over his opening nine holes.
He found a groove over the final nine however, cutting nine strokes off, including pars on both the 9th and 15th, to break 100. Chase Beckett was third for the Warriors with a 101, while sophomore Luke Wilson carded a 103 and senior Nick Straka scratched out a 109 on the incredibly difficult day.
As rough as things may have gotten and how good the field was — the top eight teams each shot under 340 — Mitch Beckett sees the value in defeat.
“I look at some of those scores of those teams, and obviously those kids are really good, but I just tell the kids ‘It’s a tough course. It was a new course and I know they would play better on a second time,’” he said.
“We knew we weren’t going to win the tournament today, but just like Portage, we can pull a lot of positives out of today, especially putting on those greens.”
It’s a challenge he admitted he would put the Bulldogs in again, and one they will face in just a short matter of time. Pardeeville will compete against the Trailways North and South Conference teams in the league meet at the difficult Mascoutin Golf Course in Berlin on May 26, and just a week later will take on Lawsonia Links in its WIAA Div. 3 regional.
Meanwhile, Portage will host its Div. 1 regional at Portage Country Club on June 1.
“I think a tournament today prepares you better for the conference tournament and regionals,” Mitch Beckett said. “And once again, how they were able to bounce back after a rough start, I’m sure all five varsity players are anxious for another opportunity to play another challenging course, which they will.”
BATTLE AT THE ROCK INVITE</&hspag4>
Team scores: Middleton 311, Madison Memorial 320, Verona 323, Holmen 325, Tomah 326, Lake Geneva Badger 330, Onalaska 330, Edgerton 339, Wisconsin Dells 342, Oregon 342, Reedsburg 345, Baraboo 361, Sparta 377, Sauk Prairie 381, Lancaster 382, Portage 393, Pardeeville 398, DeForest 404, River Valley 419.
Top five individuals: 1, Kirsch, L, 70; 2 (tie), Beckman, Mid; Johnson, Mid; and Abram, LGB, 73; 5 (tie), Taebel, H; and Aune, V, 74.
Portage: Mitchell Butson 92, Jeremy Janisch 97, Chase Beckett 101, Luke Wilson 103, Nick Straka 109. Pardeeville: Peter Freye 95, Cooper Jenatscheck 96, Jayce Pargman 102, Kylee Barden 105, Ty Westbury 111. At Wild Rock G.C., par 72.
