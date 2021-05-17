PREP BOYS GOLF: Pardeeville, Portage roll with changes in difficult Battle at the Rock Invite

“Jayce, he really struggled with his tee shots today but he did a really good job of scrambling,” Beckett said, noting his son Chase got a first-hand look as the Portage junior played alongside Pargman.

Rounding out the Bulldogs varsity fivesome was Kylee Barden and Ty Westbury, who shot a 105 and 11, respectively.

Freye and Jentascheck weren’t only locals to break the century as Portage had a pair of golfers shoot under 100. Mitchell Butson led the Warriors as the junior shot a 20-over-par 92, while junior Jeremy Janisch was close behind with a 25-over-par 97.

Butson got off to a great start as he opened on the par-3 15th with a par. He closed out his front nine with a 45 and added just two extra strokes on the back half to end his day. Meanwhile, Janisch got off to a difficult start as he shot a 53 over his opening nine holes.

He found a groove over the final nine however, cutting nine strokes off, including pars on both the 9th and 15th, to break 100. Chase Beckett was third for the Warriors with a 101, while sophomore Luke Wilson carded a 103 and senior Nick Straka scratched out a 109 on the incredibly difficult day.

As rough as things may have gotten and how good the field was — the top eight teams each shot under 340 — Mitch Beckett sees the value in defeat.