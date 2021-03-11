PREP CHEERLEADING: Pardeeville captures Super Small state title at WACPC Winter Championships

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought hard times on everyone across the nation.

Rather than buckle to that unhappiness, the Pardeeville cheerleading team used it as motivation this year with a renewed motto “Times are tough, but we are strong.”

The Bulldogs brought those words to life this season as they won the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches Winter Championships in the Super Small Division. Due to the state-wide COVID restrictions, all teams competed via vide submission using a uniform procedure established by the WACPC.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Bulldogs and other competitors entries were judged and then aired as a part of an awards presentation on Feb. 27.

The state title wasn’t the only hardware Pardeeville brought home this season. Prior to the state competition, the Bulldogs competed in three other competitions: Brookfield Central’s Brookfield Blast, Oak Creek’s Knightmare Competition and UW-Stevens Point’s It’s Showtime Virtual Competition.

Pardeeville placed first at both the Brookfield Blast and Oak Creek Knightmare events, while adding a runner-up finish at the It’s Showtime contest.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.