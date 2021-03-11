PREP CHEERLEADING: Pardeeville captures Super Small state title at WACPC Winter Championships

Members of the Pardeeville competition cheerleading team of (from left) Hannah Heil, Kylie Dechert, Ari Bouchard, Lexi Maass, Lauryn Engelhart, Sydney Bue and Jessica Morrison pose for a photo. The Bulldogs team reacently won the Super Small state title at the WACPC Winter Championships.
Sean Davis
The Pardeeville cheerleading team encourages the Bulldogs girls basketball team during a non-conference game against Dodgeland this season.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought hard times on everyone across the nation.
Rather than buckle to that unhappiness, the Pardeeville cheerleading team used it as motivation this year with a renewed motto “Times are tough, but we are strong.”
The Bulldogs brought those words to life this season as they won the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches Winter Championships in the Super Small Division. Due to the state-wide COVID restrictions, all teams competed via vide submission using a uniform procedure established by the WACPC.
The Bulldogs and other competitors entries were judged and then aired as a part of an awards presentation on Feb. 27.
The state title wasn’t the only hardware Pardeeville brought home this season. Prior to the state competition, the Bulldogs competed in three other competitions: Brookfield Central’s Brookfield Blast, Oak Creek’s Knightmare Competition and UW-Stevens Point’s It’s Showtime Virtual Competition.
Pardeeville placed first at both the Brookfield Blast and Oak Creek Knightmare events, while adding a runner-up finish at the It’s Showtime contest.
As important as the players, coaches, officials and fans are to prep sports, just as integral are the cheerleading and dance teams.
1 of 2
Members of the Pardeeville competition cheerleading team of (from left) Hannah Heil, Kylie Dechert, Ari Bouchard, Lexi Maass, Lauryn Engelhart, Sydney Bue and Jessica Morrison pose for a photo. The Bulldogs team reacently won the Super Small state title at the WACPC Winter Championships.