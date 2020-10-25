PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Pardeeville's Nathan Brant takes 12th at season-ending Div. 3 sectional

Pardeeville junior Nathan Brant’s season officially came to a close on Saturday as he finished just outside the top-five individual qualifier positions at the WIAA Division 2 Racine Prairie School sectional.

Brant, the lone Bulldogs runner, took 12th overall out of 38 runners; however, his spirited effort wasn’t enough as he was ninth in line for the five individual spots. Juneau Dodgeland senior Evan Finger won the boys race in a time of 17 minutes, 20.5 seconds, narrowly edging out Kenosha St. Joseph’s Rocco Matteucci (17.24.2).

Matteucci and the Lancers finished second as a team with 44 points behind the host Hawks, who claimed the team title with 36 points.

Behind the top duo of Finger and Matteucci, third through 12th place was separated by just over 30 seconds. Brant was at the back of that pack as he crossed the 5,000-meter line in 18:14.2, just two tenths behind Beaver Dam Wayland’s Griffin Hughland.

The pair of Brant and Hughland fought throughout but couldn’t reel in Ozaukee’s Calvin Mckee, who secured the final individual spot with a time of 17:57.3, as the five individual qualified each finished inside the top-seven.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.