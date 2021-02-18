PREP CURLING: Columbia County continuing its strong representation at State Championships

When it comes to the sport of curling in the state of Wisconsin, Columbia County has one of the richest traditions.
With five separate curling clubs — Arlington, Lodi, Pardeeville, Portage and Poynette — across the county’s 796 square miles, the area has a proud history of the sport. That same reverence is carried through the prep ranks as the four area high schools have combined for 45 Wisconsin State High School Curling titles (23 boys, 22 girls).
That success has been prominent the last decade especially, with the Portage girls claiming five titles, including each of the last two. On the boys side, Portage and Poynette each have a pair of titles, with the Pumas wrangling last year’s championship for their second in four years, while Pardeeville captured a crown of its own in 2015.
The area will have a prime opportunity to add to those totals — the boys dating back to 1959 and girls to 1976 — at this year’s Wisconsin State High School Curling championships at Stevens Point Curling Club on Friday and Saturday.
The Portage girls are back to try and win a third straight title while Pardeeville's girls team will aim for its first since 2006. The Poynette boys also return looking to defend their crown as the Warriors boys will look to dethrone the Pumas.
“I’m so happy for our kids in Columbia County that they have a chance to compete, where a lot of other kids are being told ‘Nope. We can’t compete this year,’” Portage girls coach Jim Shlimovitz said.
“I think it’s great for just representation purposes,” Pardeeville girls coach Amanda Seichter said. “They’ve had fun playing each other this winter, and just so excited to even have a season, even though it was short, so it’s exciting for our county as a whole.”
Unlike previous years, Portage, Pardeeville and Poynette played only each other during the regular season, with all matches held at Arlington Curling Club as the three home rinks were unable to make ice this season due to the pandemic. COVID-19 also had an impact on this year’s state qualifying field, with just four teams earn spots on both the boys and girls side — two each from the Northern and Southern Regional Round Robin Playdowns held last weekend.
The Bulldogs girls ended up earning the No. 1 seed over the Warriors by way of a head-to-head tiebreaker. The Pardeeville team, comprised of skip Kylee Barden, third Maddy Anderson, second Hailie Gilbert, lead Ilyana McGuire and alternate Morgan Warnke rallied out of a 5-2 deficit through five ends to edge out the defending champions, 6-5.
Seichter was impressed by the group’s ability to regather themselves, especially in such a tight spot, and knows how big a shot in the arm it can be.
“It really gave them that confidence that even though you might be a little bit down at the beginning of the game, if you sit down and focus and work together as a team — which they just did an amazing job — you can come back,” she said.
Despite the loss, Shlimovitz saw the benefit in the loss for his top rink of skip Lauren Hein, third Aubrey Rietmann, second Anna Tamboli, lead Emma Meicher and alternate Rubie-Ann Kohn.
“Losing a match, especially late in the season, gives them that extra motivation,” he said. “They even said that loss was good; they weren’t happy they lost the match, but it showed them they’re not invincible. They have to take their game up to another level to perform the way they want to on Saturday.”
The Portage boys will head into the state tournament performing at a high level after going 4-0 to grab the top seed out of the Southern Regional Playdowns. The Warriors team, skipped by Braeden Scheibach and featuring third Joe Charles, second Joe Brom and junior Emmett Benck, faced little adversity aside from their 9-7 victory over rival Poynette.
Like the Bulldogs girls, Portage boys coach Mike Charles saw the meaning in beating the defending state champs, especially for a group headed back to the state semifinals for a third consecutive season.
“This whole year they’ve kind of felt like this was their year,” he said. “Some of the other teams’ players have graduated and moved on, but we pretty much didn’t change anything this year. All of our players are back so they really felt like this was their year to shine.”
The Pumas bounced back from the loss, topping Waupaca to earn the No. 2 seed thanks to its head-to-head win over Kimberly. The group returns three pieces from last year’s championship team in skip Ian Pahman, third Manning Wheeler and second Clayton Nehls, with the addition of lead Matthew Lannoye and alternate William Plenty, it’s special to return to the big dance.
While it’s coming off the heels of a loss to the Warriors — a third this season in the rivalry — Poynette coach Mike Thurston sees the benefits in the defeat.
“I always feel good competition is more beneficial than to just lose outright or win handily,” he said. “It’s good to get to know good teams; we’ve played them several times and haven’t come out ahead yet, but I feel confident in our next meeting we have a good chance.”
Thurston knows the competition will also be fierce when the Pumas and Warriors hit the ice on Friday. Portage will meet the host Panthers, while Poynette will face off against Wausau West in the other semifinal. It’s a familiar foe for the Pumas, as Thurston said the teams have met “in the last four seasons,” and among those he would have picked to comprise the boys’ final four.
“I consider the four teams that got to state to be the four best, so we’re expecting good competition and hoping to repeat,” he said.
Given that high level of competition, Charles said the Warrior just need to remain calm.
“If we happen to have a bad end, not let it get the boys down and come back from it,” he said, noting the group has watched tape on the Panthers. “So we can kind of tell how they play and, hopefully, put that to our advantage.”
As for the girls side, Portage will meet Stevens Point in Saturday’s first semifinal while the Bulldogs will clash with Mosinee in the second to determine the championship game. It’s an all too familiar feeling for Portage, as Rietmann and Tamboli were on last year’s state championship team, with the latter as part of the 2019 winners as well.
That assuredness should be beneficial in Shlimovitz’s eyes.
“They’re going to provide the catalyst they need to give Emma, Gracie-Ann and Lauren the confidence to perform at a high level,” he said.
Conversely, the Bulldogs missed out on last year’s semifinals after losing a three-way shootout following a 3-1 performance in pool play. With a 15-year drought since Pardeeville’s last title, Seichter said the group is chomping at the bit.
“I know they’re very dedicated and would like to see it come back to Pardeeville,” she said. “They’ve been putting in some practice and doing some things as a team to bond and communicate really well this weekend. I know they’re really motivated and excited about it.”