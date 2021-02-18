PREP CURLING: Columbia County continuing its strong representation at State Championships

Given that high level of competition, Charles said the Warrior just need to remain calm.

“If we happen to have a bad end, not let it get the boys down and come back from it,” he said, noting the group has watched tape on the Panthers. “So we can kind of tell how they play and, hopefully, put that to our advantage.”

As for the girls side, Portage will meet Stevens Point in Saturday’s first semifinal while the Bulldogs will clash with Mosinee in the second to determine the championship game. It’s an all too familiar feeling for Portage, as Rietmann and Tamboli were on last year’s state championship team, with the latter as part of the 2019 winners as well.

That assuredness should be beneficial in Shlimovitz’s eyes.

“They’re going to provide the catalyst they need to give Emma, Gracie-Ann and Lauren the confidence to perform at a high level,” he said.

Conversely, the Bulldogs missed out on last year’s semifinals after losing a three-way shootout following a 3-1 performance in pool play. With a 15-year drought since Pardeeville’s last title, Seichter said the group is chomping at the bit.

“I know they’re very dedicated and would like to see it come back to Pardeeville,” she said. “They’ve been putting in some practice and doing some things as a team to bond and communicate really well this weekend. I know they’re really motivated and excited about it.”

