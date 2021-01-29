PREP CURLING: Portage girls keep rolling over Pardeeville; Bulldogs boys blank Warriors

Bulldogs boys chomp down on Warriors

The Portage boys curling team meanwhile found itself on the wrong end of an 8-0 loss in 6 ends to Pardeeville.

The Warriors rink failed to score as they suffered their first loss of the season. Portage, skipped by Joe Charles began with the hammer but couldn't scored as the Bulldogs stole a point in each of the first three ends for a 3-0 lead.

Pardeeville then added a two more in the fourth before a single point in the fifth and two more in the sixth to top Portage's top team, which also included third Braeden Schebach, second Joe Brom and lead Nick Straka.

Both Warriors teams will return to action next Tuesday against Poynette before resting up for the Southern Division Regional Playdowns on Feb. 12 and 13.

The Warriors girls will compete against the Pumas, Bulldogs and Neenah on Feb. 12, while the Portage, Poynette and Pardeeville boys will take on Kimberly and Waupaca over both days of the round robin event.

PARDEEVILLE 8, PORTAGE 0 (6)

Portage;0000;00XX;—;0

Pardeeville;1112;12XX;—;8