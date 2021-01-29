PREP CURLING: Portage girls keep rolling over Pardeeville; Bulldogs boys blank Warriors

The Portage girls curling team continued its hot start to the year as the Warriors cruised to a 10-1 win in 6 ends over Pardeeville on Thursday night in a Southern Wisconsin High School Curling League match at Arlington Curling Club.
Portage, skipped by Lauren Hein, remained unbeaten on the year and again wasted little time, using the hammer to score two points in opening end. The Warriors, also featuring third Aubrey Rietmann, second Anna Tamboli and lead Rubie Ann Kohn, then stole one in the second, two in the third and four in the fourth for a commanding 9-0 lead.
Portage tacked on one more in the fifth before the Bulldogs, skipped by Kyle Braden, ultimately got on the board. The Pardeeville team which also included third Haley Gilbert, second Maddy Anderson and lead Emily Tharms, struck for one in the sixth but it was too little too late.
PORTAGE 10, PARDEEVILLE 1 (6)
Portage;2124;10XX;—;10
Pardeeville;0000;01XX;—;1
PORTAGE (lineup) — Lauren Hein (skip), Aubrey Rietmann (third), Anna Tamboli (second), Rubie Ann Kohn (lead).
PARDEEVILLE — Kylie Braden (skip), Haley Gilbert (third), Maddy Anderson (second), Emily Tharms (lead).
Bulldogs boys chomp down on Warriors
The Portage boys curling team meanwhile found itself on the wrong end of an 8-0 loss in 6 ends to Pardeeville.
The Warriors rink failed to score as they suffered their first loss of the season. Portage, skipped by Joe Charles began with the hammer but couldn't scored as the Bulldogs stole a point in each of the first three ends for a 3-0 lead.
Pardeeville then added a two more in the fourth before a single point in the fifth and two more in the sixth to top Portage's top team, which also included third Braeden Schebach, second Joe Brom and lead Nick Straka.
Both Warriors teams will return to action next Tuesday against Poynette before resting up for the Southern Division Regional Playdowns on Feb. 12 and 13.
The Warriors girls will compete against the Pumas, Bulldogs and Neenah on Feb. 12, while the Portage, Poynette and Pardeeville boys will take on Kimberly and Waupaca over both days of the round robin event.
PARDEEVILLE 8, PORTAGE 0 (6)
Portage;0000;00XX;—;0
Pardeeville;1112;12XX;—;8
PORTAGE (lineup) — Joe Charles (skip), Braeden Scheibach (third), Joe Brom (second), Nick Straka (lead).