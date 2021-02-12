PREP CURLING: Portage girls keep title defense alive, headed back to state alongside Pardeeville

Portage, which also featured third Aubrey Rietmann, second Anna Tamboli, lead Emma Meicher and alternate Gracie Ann Kohn, didn’t sulk and rebounded in their final draw against the Rockets. The Warriors stole points in the first two ends before hanging a three-spot in the third for a 5-1 lead.

Neenah countered with a point in the fifth and stole another in the sixth to close within 5-3, but Portage shut the door with two in the seventh to punch their ticket back to state. The Warriors got their day off to a strong start breezing past Poynette, 10-2, while the Bulldogs topped Neenah, 9-3.

The Pumas, who fell to the Rockets, 8-6, in the middle draw, closed out their season on a high note against the Bulldogs. Poynette’s top team comprised of skip Jess Riedasch, third Abby Klink, second Peyton Kolberg and lead Savannah Koch, kept the Bulldogs from finishing off the day unbeaten, rolling to an 8-3 win.

With their matching records, the Warriors and Bulldogs advance to next Saturday’s state tournament in Stevens Point. Portage will meet the top seed out of the Northern Regional, Stevens Point, while Mosinee topped Wausau West, Wausau East, Medford and D.C. Everest to sup a match-up with the Bulldogs.

The boys Southern Regional also kicked off on Friday evening between Portage, Pardeeville, Poynette, Kimberly and Waupaca. The Warriors and Papermakers each played once on the day and will finish out their competition tomorrow with the top two teams again advancing on to the state tournament.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.