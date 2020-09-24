PREP FOOTBALL: First-year coach likes that members of Pardeeville squad have desire to succeed

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite reaching the postseason for the eighth time in 10 years last season, the Pardeeville prep football team suffered another early playoff exit in 2019.

With veteran coach Bob Hepp, who took a year off from coaching since leading Portage for two seasons (2017-18), assuming the reigns this fall, the Bulldogs are itching for even more success this season.

“They want to do well. They want to succeed. I think they want to be coached,” Hepp said. “Pardeeville has had a history of success in not just football, but a history of success. They have a drive and want to succeed. As we’re learning the system, I think that’s a common thread that they have. They’ll work hard so they can succeed.”

Hepp said in order for this year’s Bulldogs team, which sports a 28-man roster, to succeed, they must learn to become one unit.

“One thing we’ve talked about with our kids is to be a team and not just groups of guys,” he said. “In a positive way, we’ve got great kids, but I think we have to come together as a team, as one group, and not separate groups within the team. There’s not that there’s any friction at all. I haven’t seen that. It’s just to understand what the team is and from top to bottom everybody has to work together and pull for each other. I think they’re understanding it.”