PREP FOOTBALL: First-year coach likes that members of Pardeeville squad have desire to succeed

Despite reaching the postseason for the eighth time in 10 years last season, the Pardeeville prep football team suffered another early playoff exit in 2019.
With veteran coach Bob Hepp, who took a year off from coaching since leading Portage for two seasons (2017-18), assuming the reigns this fall, the Bulldogs are itching for even more success this season.
“They want to do well. They want to succeed. I think they want to be coached,” Hepp said. “Pardeeville has had a history of success in not just football, but a history of success. They have a drive and want to succeed. As we’re learning the system, I think that’s a common thread that they have. They’ll work hard so they can succeed.”
Hepp said in order for this year’s Bulldogs team, which sports a 28-man roster, to succeed, they must learn to become one unit.
“One thing we’ve talked about with our kids is to be a team and not just groups of guys,” he said. “In a positive way, we’ve got great kids, but I think we have to come together as a team, as one group, and not separate groups within the team. There’s not that there’s any friction at all. I haven’t seen that. It’s just to understand what the team is and from top to bottom everybody has to work together and pull for each other. I think they’re understanding it.”
Hepp is thankful to have six very talented seniors – quarterbacks Peter Frey, Nic Burns, receiver/tailback Ty Westburg, tailback/linebacker Ryah Jacobson, Jordan Wolf, corner/tight end Tyler Schommer and offensive lineman/inside linebacker Jordan Wolf – leading the way towards that goal.
“Our six seniors are pretty solid kids,” Hepp said. “They’re all very good athletes and very good ball players.”
Frey and Burns platooned at quarterback last year with Frey finding the most success, throwing for 476 yards and three touchdowns on a 51.7% completion rate. Burns threw for 392 yards and a touchdown, but completed under 50% of his passes.
Their favorite target was Westbury, who hauled in 11 receptions for 223 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hepp said he will see time at the wing back position.
The Bulldogs also return two-year starter junior Derek Lindert. The the first-team All-Trailways Large running back carried the load for Pardeeville last season, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns while also catching nine passes for 209 yards and another score.
Along with his offensive success, Lindert shined at defensive back, recording a second-best 61 tackles, including a team-high 36 solo tackles, second on the team with 61 tackles, but led with 36 solo tackles. He also led the team with three interceptions to earn second-team all-league honors.
“He’s a very talented, all-around player,” Hepp said. “He’s got speed and power. He’s got a drive to be successful. Hopefully we’ll expect good things from Derek. We’re trying to make sure to build a competitive team around him.”
Hepp said the Bulldogs are a little bit further behind than some other teams. Because of COVID-19 forcing the start of the season to be pushed back to late early September, the players and members of the new coaching staff weren’t able to build those much needed relationships as fast as they’d like. But Hepp said they’re making the time they’ve had together count in preparation for Cambridge on Friday.
“It’s been a challenge — you just keep working with it,” Hepp said. “The first week, we had rain four nights out of five. You deal with that. You just keep working. You have to block everything out and take things one practice at a time, and build from one practice to the next. Every day, you try to get a little bit better no matter what time of season it is.”
That’s the main goal Hepp has in mind during his first season.
“Just keep getting better every day,” he said. “There’s so much else; we’re thankful to be playing. We’ve got great kids. We’ve got a good staff. We’re just got to keep coming out here every day and work hard, and we’ll see what happens.”
