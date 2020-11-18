PREP FOOTBALL: Pardeeville tallies six all-league picks in Eastern Suburban Conference's debut

While it didn’t fully show up in the win-loss record, the Pardeeville football team showed plenty of positive strides this fall under first-year head coach Bob Hepp.
Despite only winning one game, the rest of the Eastern Suburban Conference took notice of the Bulldogs bite in the eight-team league’s debut season. For those efforts, six Pardeeville players garnered all-league recognition as the all-conference list was released on Wednesday.
Pardeeville finished the season 1-5, including 1-4 in league play, with a 52-14 rout over Dodgeland last week being the Dawgs’ lone tally in the win column. Helping lead the way was a trio of second-team selections, spearheaded by senior Ty Westbury.
The 5-foot-9, 155 pound wide receiver did a bit of everything for the Bulldogs en route to a second straight all-league selection after being tabbed as a second-team defensive back in the Trailways Large last year. Westbury led the Pardeeville receiving corps with 16 receptions for 159 yards and six touchdowns.
Westbury’s best performance on the season came in the Bulldogs’ 35-26 loss to Waterloo on Oct. 16 as he hauled in four catches for 44 yards and three scores. He added another two TDs and 44 yards on three catches in the team’s season-ending win over the Trojans.
Along with his receiving stats, Westbury was one of three players over 100 yards rushing for Pardeeville, racking up 186 yards on 28 carries with a pair of touchdowns, including a season-high 83 yards on six carries against Dodgeland.
Helping clear the way up front for Wesbury & Co. was junior Ben Palen who garnered second-team offensive lineman honors. The 6-foot, 215 pounder paved the way for the Bulldogs to rack up 1,203 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, while giving time for Pardeeville’s aerial attack to add 397 yards and eight more scores.
The Dawgs' defense gradually improved throughout the season, thanks in part to second-team defensive back Tyler Schommer. The 6-foot, 165 pound senior helped anchor the Pardeeville defensive backfield, snaring a team-high two interceptions.
Schommer added 19 tackles, including 13 solo takedowns, and a fumble recovery.
Helping alleviate things for Schommer on the back end was junior Hayden Guenther, who earned honorable mention honors at inside linebacker. The 6-2, 200 pounder tied for second-most tackles on the team with Westbury with 43, including 16 solo.
Guenther added a second-best four tackles for loss, as well as a sack and a fumble recovery. Guenther had three games with double-digit tackles, including 12 in the team’s 21-6 loss to league champion Marshall on Oct. 23. He also had 10 tackles in losses to Palmyra-Eagle (31-6) and Horicon/Hustisford (27-16), adding a pair of TFLs against the Panthers.
Along with defensive skills, Guenther earned honorable mention honors at punter for a second consecutive season. He averaged 33.9 yards on 15 punts this year, averaging over 37 yards in three games.
Coupled with Guenther, senior Peter Freye and junior Devin Seth garnered honorable 0mention status at quarterback and running back, respectively. The 5-10, 175-pound Freye pieced together a sound second season under center, throwing for 397 yards on 35-of-69 passing.
He finished with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, including a three-touchdown, 102-yard performance in the team’s loss to Waterloo.
Helping open up the Dawgs’ passing game was Seth, as the 5-11, 175 pound tailback spearheaded the Pardeeville ground attack. Seth rushed for a team-best 567 yards and four touchdowns on 88 carries, good for an average of 94.5 yards per game and 6.4 yards per attempt.
He went over the century mark just once, but it was memorable as he churned out 222 yards on 22 carries and two scores — both 80-yard scampers — in the Bulldog’s loss to the MarshFalcons. Seth, Guenther and Palen will be pivotal looking ahead to next season as Pardeeville looks to build off its promising close to the 2020 campaign.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!