PREP FOOTBALL: Pardeeville tallies six all-league picks in Eastern Suburban Conference's debut

While it didn’t fully show up in the win-loss record, the Pardeeville football team showed plenty of positive strides this fall under first-year head coach Bob Hepp.

Despite only winning one game, the rest of the Eastern Suburban Conference took notice of the Bulldogs bite in the eight-team league’s debut season. For those efforts, six Pardeeville players garnered all-league recognition as the all-conference list was released on Wednesday.

Pardeeville finished the season 1-5, including 1-4 in league play, with a 52-14 rout over Dodgeland last week being the Dawgs’ lone tally in the win column. Helping lead the way was a trio of second-team selections, spearheaded by senior Ty Westbury.

The 5-foot-9, 155 pound wide receiver did a bit of everything for the Bulldogs en route to a second straight all-league selection after being tabbed as a second-team defensive back in the Trailways Large last year. Westbury led the Pardeeville receiving corps with 16 receptions for 159 yards and six touchdowns.

Westbury’s best performance on the season came in the Bulldogs’ 35-26 loss to Waterloo on Oct. 16 as he hauled in four catches for 44 yards and three scores. He added another two TDs and 44 yards on three catches in the team’s season-ending win over the Trojans.