PREP FOOTBALL: Pardeeville tests ninth-ranked Marshall, shows improvement in 21-6 loss

Other than that, Pardeeville’s defense was pretty stout — save for the 20-yard TD run up the left hash they allowed to Bryce Frank early on in the fourth quarter. That score for Marshall also came thanks to a short field after the Bulldogs were forced to punt from deep in their own territory and the Cardinals got the ball at Pardeeville’s’ 26-yard-line.

“This was our best effort,” Hepp said of the defense. “That last touchdown they got, we got wore down a little bit. But we competed — we competed with a very good team.

“Our kids ran to the ball and gang tackled tonight better than we have. So we’re making strides — we’re not where we need to be, but we’re making strides.”

The statistics — not just the scoreboard — back up the fact Pardeeville’s defense was stingy. Marshall came in averaging 29.5 points per game and Frank was averaging 127.3 rushing yard per contest on 11.6 yards per carry, but the Bulldogs held him under both. He did finish with 108 yards but needed 22 carries to get them — an average of 4.9 yards per carry.

Marshall’s aerial attack, which was averaging 92.6 yards per game, was virtually non-existent, as Ward finished 4-of-9 for 51 yards with one TD and one INT.