PREP FOOTBALL: Pardeeville tests ninth-ranked Marshall, shows improvement in 21-6 loss

PARDEEVILLE — Success a lot of times is measured in baby steps. The Pardeeville football team took more than a few of them in Friday night’s game against Marshall.
The youthful Bulldogs didn’t win — they suffered a 21-6 loss to the Cardinals at Bob Bostad Field — but they certainly acquitted themselves well against the ninth-ranked team in Division 5, according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll.
“It was tough sledding against their defense — their defense is really good,” Bulldogs coach Bob Hepp said of a unit that was allowing only 4.8 points per game coming in. “But we did a lot of very nice things. I think this was probably our most complete effort.”
Pardeeville opened the year with two straight defeats, with lackluster defensive efforts in both — a 45-25 loss to Cambridge on Sept. 25 before a two-week break because of COVID-19 that preceded last week’s 35-26 loss at Waterloo.
The same wasn’t the case in this loss to Marshall (5-0).
The Bulldogs forced two first-half turnovers and held the Cardinals scoreless until a blocked punt gave Marshall a short field and set up Craig Ward’s 16-yard touchdown strike to Canon Siedschlag up the left seam with 33 seconds remaining in the first half, putting Pardeeville in a 7-6 hole.
Then after the Cardinals got another short field thanks to recovering a pooch kick on the opening kickoff of the second half, they went 28 yards and took a 14-6 lead on Ramon Campos’ fullback dive up the middle for a 1-yard TD just 1 minute, 35 seconds into the half.
Other than that, Pardeeville’s defense was pretty stout — save for the 20-yard TD run up the left hash they allowed to Bryce Frank early on in the fourth quarter. That score for Marshall also came thanks to a short field after the Bulldogs were forced to punt from deep in their own territory and the Cardinals got the ball at Pardeeville’s’ 26-yard-line.
“This was our best effort,” Hepp said of the defense. “That last touchdown they got, we got wore down a little bit. But we competed — we competed with a very good team.
“Our kids ran to the ball and gang tackled tonight better than we have. So we’re making strides — we’re not where we need to be, but we’re making strides.”
The statistics — not just the scoreboard — back up the fact Pardeeville’s defense was stingy. Marshall came in averaging 29.5 points per game and Frank was averaging 127.3 rushing yard per contest on 11.6 yards per carry, but the Bulldogs held him under both. He did finish with 108 yards but needed 22 carries to get them — an average of 4.9 yards per carry.
Marshall’s aerial attack, which was averaging 92.6 yards per game, was virtually non-existent, as Ward finished 4-of-9 for 51 yards with one TD and one INT.
The Bulldogs were first to strike in the game when Devin Seth raced 70 yards untouched to paydirt, taking a handoff up the middle and capitalizing on the Cardinals blitz by easily cruising through the second and third levels to make it 6-0 with 2:09 gone by in the second quarter.
“Devin’s got a burst,” Hepp said. “He had a long run last week. And our line’s coming (along). It was a tough test for us tonight. We have two juniors and two sophomores in our line, so we’ll have our line all back next year. But we’re a work in progress right now, so we did some good things but we’ve got some things to keep working on.”
Marshall threatened to answer on the ensuing drive but on second-and-goal from the 6-yard-line Frank coughed up the ball and Pardeeville defensive lineman Jordan Wolff was right there to scoop it up, preserving the lead for the time being.
It would be short-lived, though. As well as the Bulldogs’ defense played, it wasn’t quite enough to make up for an offense stuck in neutral.
Pardeeville ran only nine plays in the second half compared with 26 for Marshall, losing big in time of possession. That fact meant the Bulldogs’ opportunities to mount a comeback were few and far between.
They got their second and final first down of the game on Peter Freye’s 35-yard strike to Ty Westbury on the drive immediately following Campos’ TD that made it 14-6, giving them first-and-10 at the Cardinals’ 16-yard-line.
But a turnover on downs snuffed that drive out and Pardeeville never threatened again.
Hepp boiled the loss down to a learning experience and despite remaining winless on the year is pleased with the steps that were taken Friday.
“We have to learn (how to) finish a half — good teams do that — and then (how to) bounce back from adversity. As a young group of kids, that’s something we’re still learning,” he said. “You’re not going to play a perfect football game — (the Cardinals) had two turnovers in the first half and they bounced back from theirs and took an opportunity and made a play. That’s just part of the game — you’ve got to keep playing and move on to the next play.
“We’re a young team. We’ve got six seniors and the rest are freshmen, sophomores and juniors, so it’s just learning and coaching — we’ll do a better job of coaching and get better as we go.”
MARSHALL 21, PARDEEVILLE 6</&hspag3>
Marshall 0 7 7 7 — 21
Pardeeville 0 6 0 0 — 6
P: Seth 70 run (run failed), 9:51, 2nd.
M: Siedschlag 16 pass from Ward (Frank kick), 00:33, 2nd.
M: Campos 1 run (Frank kick), 10:25, 3rd.
M: Frank 20 run (Frank kick), 9:09, 4th.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — M 12, P 3. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — M 47-182; P 27-118. Passing yards — M 51; P 36. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — M 4-9-1; P 4-6-0. Penalty yards — M 3-25; P 5-40. Fumbles-lost — M 3-1; P 1-0.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — M: Frank 22-108; P: Seth 11-92.
Passing — M: Ward 4-9-1, 51 yards; P: Freye 4-6-0, 36 yards.
Receiving — M: Denniston 2-10, Frank 1-21, Siedschlag 1-16; P: Westbury 3-40.
