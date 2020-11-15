PREP FOOTBALL: Pardeeville tramples Dodgeland, 52-14, for first win of season

Itching to get into the win column for the first time this season, the Pardeeville football team emphatically scratched that desire on Friday.
The Bulldogs scored the first 38 points and never looked back in a commanding 52-14 win over Dodgeland in a non-conference match-up of Eastern Suburban foes. Senior Ty Westbury accounted for three touchdowns while the Bulldogs recovered five of eight Trojans fumbles for their first victory on the year.
Pardeeville (1-5) got off to a strong start, scoring twice in the first quarter for an early 16-0 lead. The Dawgs took an even bigger bite out of the Trojans in the second quarter, hanging another 30 points on the board for a comfortable 46-7 halftime lead.
Westbury sandwiched a 1-yard touchdown and a 5-yard touchdown reception around a 55-yard fumble return touchdown for a comfortable 38-0 lead over Dodgeland. The Trojans (0-7) ultimately got on the board with 3 minutes, 37 seconds to go until halftime on a 6-yard scamper by senior Andrew Benzing to pull within 38-7.
The Bulldogs got the last laugh before halftime, however, as Westbury reeled in a 37-yard touchdown pass from senior Peter Freye with 1:34 left in the second quarter. Freye hit Nick Burns on the ensuing two-point conversion for a 46-7 lead at the break and a running clock took effect to start the second half.
After a speedy third quarter, the teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter to see things out. Freye was accurate all night for the Bulldogs, connecting on 6-of-9 passes for 86 yards and two scores, while Westbury accounted for 127 total yards, including a team-high 83 yards rushing on six carries.
PARDEEVILLE 52, DODGELAND 14
Pardeeville;16;30;0;6;—;52
Dodgeland;0;7;0;7;—;14
Par: Peter Freye 5 run (Ryah Jacobson run), 6:08.
Par: Gryffen Bussan 16 run (Ty Westfield run), 2:26.
Par: Ty Westbury 1 run (Nick Burns pass from Peter Freye), 11:10.
Par: Ryah Jacobson 55 fumble return (Ty Westbury pass from Peter Freye), 10:29.
Par: Ty Westbury 5 pass from Peter Freye (Kick failed)
D: Andrew Benzing 6 run (Andrew Benzing kick), 3:37.
Par: Ty Westbury 37 pass from Peter Freye (Nick Burns pass from Peter Freye), 1:34.
D: Caden Brugger 2 run (Andrew Benzing kick), 8:02.
Par: Gage Holmes 5 run (Kick failed), 2:27.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — Par 12, D 8. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — Par 33-244, D 33-191. Passing yards — Par 86, D 0. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — Par 6-9-0, D 0-3-0. Fumbles-lost — Par 2-0, D 8-5. Penalties-yards — Par 5-47, D 3-15.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — Par: Ty Westbury 6-83. D: Jace Christopherson 14-85.
Passing — Par: Peter Freye 6-9-0-86. D: Nathan Johnson 0-2-0-0.
Receiving — Par: Ty Westbury 3-44. D: none.
