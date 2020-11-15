PREP FOOTBALL: Pardeeville tramples Dodgeland, 52-14, for first win of season

Itching to get into the win column for the first time this season, the Pardeeville football team emphatically scratched that desire on Friday.

The Bulldogs scored the first 38 points and never looked back in a commanding 52-14 win over Dodgeland in a non-conference match-up of Eastern Suburban foes. Senior Ty Westbury accounted for three touchdowns while the Bulldogs recovered five of eight Trojans fumbles for their first victory on the year.

Pardeeville (1-5) got off to a strong start, scoring twice in the first quarter for an early 16-0 lead. The Dawgs took an even bigger bite out of the Trojans in the second quarter, hanging another 30 points on the board for a comfortable 46-7 halftime lead.

Westbury sandwiched a 1-yard touchdown and a 5-yard touchdown reception around a 55-yard fumble return touchdown for a comfortable 38-0 lead over Dodgeland. The Trojans (0-7) ultimately got on the board with 3 minutes, 37 seconds to go until halftime on a 6-yard scamper by senior Andrew Benzing to pull within 38-7.

The Bulldogs got the last laugh before halftime, however, as Westbury reeled in a 37-yard touchdown pass from senior Peter Freye with 1:34 left in the second quarter. Freye hit Nick Burns on the ensuing two-point conversion for a 46-7 lead at the break and a running clock took effect to start the second half.