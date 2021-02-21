PREP GIRLS CURLING: Pardeeville edges Portage in classic, 5-4, to capture first state title since 2006

After dueling in a one-point affair in the Southern Regional Playdowns on Feb. 12 — a 6-5 Bulldogs win — the teams had another nailbiting affair in the championship tilt. It was a seesaw affair from the jump as the teams traded points in the first two ends before Portage, skipped by Lauren Hein, stole another in the third for a 2-1 lead.

Pardeeville, skipped by Kylee Barden, still in control of the hammer, answered with a point in the fourth before stealing one of its own in the fifth to take a 3-2 lead. The Warriors, which also included third Aubrey Rietmann, second Anna Tamboli, lead Emma Meicher and alternate Gracie Kohn, tied things at 3 in the sixth but squandered a major chance.

With Pardeeville sitting one and Portage with two stones in the back of the house, Hein was unable to clear the Bulldogs rock enough, forcing the Warriors to settle for just a point instead of three.

Pardeeville, which also included third Hailie Gilbert, second Maddy Anderson, lead Ilyana McGuire and alternate Morgan Warnke, capitalized, scoring two in the seventh before Portage was only able to score once in the eighth to seal the win.

