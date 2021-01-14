PREP GIRLS CURLING: Portage opens season with 9-1 win over Pardeeville

It took longer than it wanted but the Portage girls curling team's season started off with a bang on Thursday as the Warriors coasted past Pardeeville, 9-1, in 7 ends in a Southern Wisconsin High School Curling League match at the Arlington Curling Club.

The Warriors rink, skipped by Lauren Hein, scored in each of the first four ends to seize a commanding lead to easily put away the Bulldogs. Portage's top team, which also included vice skip Aubrey Rietmann, second Anna Tamboli and lead Meara Lehman, stole points in each of the first two ends for an early 2-0 lead.

The Warriors then grasped control in with a commanding four-spot in the third before stealing two more in the fourth for an 8-0 lead. Pardeeville eventually got on the board with a point in the fifth end but Portage asnwered with another tally in the sixth before a scoreless seventh led to the Bulldogs retiring early.

Portage will look to move to 2-0 next Tuesday when it takes on Poynette. The Warriors, Bulldogs and Pumas are the lone teams competing in the SWHSCL this winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are playing each other twice over the month of January and early February as a lead up to the regionals and state, tentatively scheduled for Feb. 19 and 20.