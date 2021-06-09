 Skip to main content
PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Portage/Poynette eliminated with 7-1 loss at Marshfield
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Portage/Poynette eliminated with 7-1 loss at Marshfield

Abbie Shaver

Portage/Poynette's Abbie Shaver clears the ball during a May win over Mauston.

 SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

The Portage/Poynette girls soccer team ran into a tough Marshfield team Wednesday night.

The seventh-seeded United (3-12-0) saw their season come to an end with a 7-1 loss at Marshfield (8-6-1) in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.

Marshfield advanced to face No. 3 Rhinelander, which claimed a 5-0 win over No. 6 Baraboo on Tuesday.

No. 1 Sauk Prairie, which claimed a 10-0 opening-round win over No. 8 Merrill, awaits No. 4 Reedsburg in the other regional final.

Portage/Poynette ended the season with some solid play. The United lost their first six games before winning three of their final nine, including back-to-back wins over Adams-Friendship and Mauston in late May.

