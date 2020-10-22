PREP VOLLEYBALL: Westfield earns forfeit win over Pardeeville, advances to regional final

The Westfield volleyball team advanced to Saturday's WIAA Division 3 regional final after Pardeeville was forced to forfeit their originally scheduled regional semifinal game Thursday.

The Bulldogs received the third seed despite playing just six matches this season while forfeiting another, and were forced to concede due to COVID-19 issues on the team, according to athletic director Alex Hammerschmidt.

With the forfeit victory, the second-seeded Pioneers (1-9) will now play either No. 1 seed Wild Rose (3-4) or fourth-seeded Markesan (0-8) in Saturday's regional final.

Should the Pioneers win, they will advance to next Thursday's sectional semifinals, which will be determined Sunday after the regional championship teams are reseeded.

