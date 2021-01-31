PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Poynette crowns four regional champs; Westfield, Pardeeville co-op each add two

Sporting a youthful roster, the Poynette wrestling team had a breakthrough campaign last year with three state qualifiers, including eventual WIAA Division 3 120-pound champion Cash Stewart.

The Pumas showed Saturday they could be a force again at the big dance this year as they crowned four champions and advanced five in total from the Div. 3 Waterloo regional. Poynette finished tied for second as a team with 146 points alongside Horicon, while the host Pirates took home the regional title with 229.

Helping lead the way was Stewart as the junior didn’t surrender a single point in claiming the title at 138 pounds with technical fall wins over Marshall’s Cole McIlroy (16-0) and Waterloo’s Jonathan Aguero (15-0). Along with Stewart, sophomores Isaiah Gauer and Gunnar Hamre, as well as junior Owen Bahr all captured individual titles.

Hamre, ranked No. 2 at 138 pounds in the latest wiwrestling.com rankings, had little trouble improving to 11-0 on the year as he picked up a pair of first-period pins to take first at 145 as he looks to build off last year’s fourth-place finish at state.