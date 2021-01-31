PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Poynette crowns four regional champs; Westfield, Pardeeville co-op each add two

Sporting a youthful roster, the Poynette wrestling team had a breakthrough campaign last year with three state qualifiers, including eventual WIAA Division 3 120-pound champion Cash Stewart.
The Pumas showed Saturday they could be a force again at the big dance this year as they crowned four champions and advanced five in total from the Div. 3 Waterloo regional. Poynette finished tied for second as a team with 146 points alongside Horicon, while the host Pirates took home the regional title with 229.
Helping lead the way was Stewart as the junior didn’t surrender a single point in claiming the title at 138 pounds with technical fall wins over Marshall’s Cole McIlroy (16-0) and Waterloo’s Jonathan Aguero (15-0). Along with Stewart, sophomores Isaiah Gauer and Gunnar Hamre, as well as junior Owen Bahr all captured individual titles.
Hamre, ranked No. 2 at 138 pounds in the latest wiwrestling.com rankings, had little trouble improving to 11-0 on the year as he picked up a pair of first-period pins to take first at 145 as he looks to build off last year’s fourth-place finish at state.
Meanwhile, Gauer, honorable mention at 113, stuck Marshall Kody Finke in 1 minute, 25 seconds to grab gold at 113 and Bahr picked up two first-period pins to claim the title at 160. Rounding out the Pumas pack of sectional qualifiers was sophomore James Amacher, who took second at 152.
The returning state debutant dropped a 5-3 decision to Waterloo’s Trevor Firari in the championship match but responded with a pin of Johnson Creek’s Dylan Gruss in the wrestlebacks to keep his hopes of a state return alive. Poynette returns to action at next Saturday’s Dodgeland sectional, where the top two finishers advance to the Feb. 13 individual state tournament at Wausau East.
Pioneers push through five
Westfield had one of its top regional performances of recent memory on Saturday as it advanced five through from the WIAA Div. 3 Oakfield regional. The Pioneers crowned two individual champions en route to finishing third as a team with 129 points behind champion Markesan (256) and runners-up Princeton/Green Lake (176).
Leading the way for Westfield was Darren Leibsle as the senior took first at 182 pounds. The wiwrestling.com honorable mention selection earned a bye through to the title match and proved he earned it, topping Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian’s Jack Reinardy, 8-5, to move 14-0 on the year.
Alongside Leibsle, senior Mason Peters claimed gold at 285 pounds behind a pin of Princeton/Green Lake’s Sean Bollinger in just 20 seconds. The veteran duo will be joined by runners-up Hayden Hockerman (138), Holden Hockerman (145) and Lucas Knoch (170).
While the Hockerman boys received byes to the finals as the lone competitors in their weight classes, Knoch pinned Oakfield’s Emily Reynolds in 4:37 in the semifinals at 170 and later advanced by rule following a loss in the title match.
The Pioneers will also funnel into next Saturday’s Dodgeland sectional with a chance to head to state.
Pair of Bulldogs best in show
The Pardeeville co-op will be represented at next week’s Div. 2 Richland Center sectional after the Bulldogs had two grapplers grab individual titles at Saturday’s Jefferson regional.
Sophomore Jackson Preston and senior Alex Tenfel each took first to help the Bulldogs finish fifth with 107 points behind Lake Mills (109) and Lakeside Lutheran (113). Watertown Luther Prep raced away with the team title, scoring 252.5 points.
Preston, ranked No. 12 at 113 pounds in Div. 2 by wiwrestling.com, faced little resistance in capturing the title, pinning Columbus’ AJ Pnnington before rolling to an 11-0 major decision over Luther Prep’s Jason Kehren in the title match at 113.
Tenfel also looked strong at 138 pounds as he cruised to a 9-1 major decision win over Lakeside Lutheran’s Sam Schmidt. The Bulldogs nearly had three more punch their tickets sectionals, but Chris Reed (120), Eyob Smith (152) and Landon Manglos (285) all settled for third.