PREP FOOTBALL: Poynette uses big plays, turnovers to trounce Orfordville Parkview/Albany in spring opener

POYNETTE — After 525 long days, the Poynette football team finally returned to Elgie Noble Field on Friday.
Following a seven-game losing streak to close the 2019 season, the Pumas were looking to start the alternate fall season on a high note. Poynette did just that, forcing five turnovers and scoring on three plays of 30 yards or more to roll to a convincing 34-6 win over Orfordville Parkview/Albany in Spring Large Conference game at Poynette High School.
“It’s great. Everything has been so weird, obviously, the last year and this spring (season) feels weird, but being out on the field again and playing, it feels normal which is awesome. The guys played great and how well we executed for our first game,” Poynette coach Greg Kallungi said.
“We didn’t have a scrimmage this year, which is the first time that’s ever happened, so we didn’t have good feel for what to expect, but I couldn’t be happier or more proud of how hard they played.”
Despite the disjointed preparation, the Pumas wasted little time getting back into the swing of things. After Hayden Taylor returned the opening kickoff to midfield, junior Connor Anker broke free for a 50-yard touchdown run on the first snap of the season for a quick 6-0 lead with 11 minutes, 43 seconds left to play in the first quarter.
“Connor has some great speed at tailback, and we certainly didn’t expect that on the first play, but we’ll take it,” Kallungi said.
It sparked a trend for the night as the Pumas thrived off of big plays the entire 48 minutes. The Poynette (1-0, 1-0 Spring Large) defense forced a fumble deep in their own territory on the Vikings’ ensuing possession and after stalling out, turned the Parkview/Albany over on downs at the Poynette 35-yard line.
The Pumas needed just three more plays to find pay dirt as junior Dylan Elsing took a fullback trap 50 yards to the house with 9:31 left in the second quarter for a 13-0 lead following the extra point by senior Jaden McCormick.
Poynette forced another turnover on downs by the Vikings on their ensuing possession, this one capped off by a snap over the punter’s head and covered up at the Parkview/Albany 3-yard line. And again the Pumas pounced quickly, scoring three plays later on a Jimmy Heath 1-yard quarterback sneak for a 19-0 lead with 6:43 left until the break.
“Those are such momentum changers, and I was really happy we were able to play clean and not get many penalties. We didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot, and when you do that, you give yourself a chance to win,” Kallungi said.
Heath and McCormick connected on a 30-yard pitch-and-catch off another Vikings turnover on downs for a 25-0 lead with 3:56 left until halftime. Following a third straight turnover on downs, the Pumas did give the Vikings some life before the break.
Poynette coughed the ball up on a fumbled handoff between Heath and Anker, and Parkview/Albany’s Luke Schwengels was Johnny on the spot as the senior scooped up the loose ball and raced 82 yards to the house to pull with 25-6 with 1:49 until the break.
The momentum didn’t last as the Pumas put the wind right back in their sails adding a safety and a 4-yard quarterback keeper by Taylor to take a 34-6 lead late in the third quarter. With the game well in hand, the teams traded drives the rest of the way, including two more takeaways by the Pumas, until the final horn sounded.
“It’s huge,” Kallungi said of winning the turnover battle. “I told them after the game that I was really happy about a lot of things. We made some mistakes and obviously that’s going to happen, but we didn’t make any huge mistakes.
“We didn’t have trouble holding onto the football and they had a lot of fumbles, which certainly helped us.”
Still, there’s plenty to improve upon. Poynette turned the ball over on downs inside the Vikings redzone twice, and struggled to tackle at times. Those are areas Kallungi knows the team will have to address quickly with a trip to New Glarus/Monticello next Friday.
“I would say that’s the big thing; as we get into the season, we’re going to need to be able to finish drives and get points,” he said. “There were mistakes we have to clean up; we had a bit of a miscue on their touchdown, some blocking things where guys came free at times and we have to clean those things up. But overall, I’m just very happy with the way we played.”
POYNETTE 34, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW/ALBANY 6
Parkview/Albany 0 6 0 0 — 6
Poynette 6 19 9 0 — 34
Poy: Anker 50 run (kick failed), 11:43
Poy: Elsing 50 run (McCormick kick), 9:31
Poy: Heath 1 run (kick failed), 6:43
Poy: McCormick 30 pass from Heath (kick failed), 3:56
PvA: Schwengels 82 fumble recovery (run failed), 1:49
Poy: Safety, tackle in end zone, 6:53
Poy: Taylor 4 run (McCormick kick), 2:30
