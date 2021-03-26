PREP FOOTBALL: Poynette uses big plays, turnovers to trounce Orfordville Parkview/Albany in spring opener

Poynette coughed the ball up on a fumbled handoff between Heath and Anker, and Parkview/Albany’s Luke Schwengels was Johnny on the spot as the senior scooped up the loose ball and raced 82 yards to the house to pull with 25-6 with 1:49 until the break.

The momentum didn’t last as the Pumas put the wind right back in their sails adding a safety and a 4-yard quarterback keeper by Taylor to take a 34-6 lead late in the third quarter. With the game well in hand, the teams traded drives the rest of the way, including two more takeaways by the Pumas, until the final horn sounded.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s huge,” Kallungi said of winning the turnover battle. “I told them after the game that I was really happy about a lot of things. We made some mistakes and obviously that’s going to happen, but we didn’t make any huge mistakes.

“We didn’t have trouble holding onto the football and they had a lot of fumbles, which certainly helped us.”

Still, there’s plenty to improve upon. Poynette turned the ball over on downs inside the Vikings redzone twice, and struggled to tackle at times. Those are areas Kallungi knows the team will have to address quickly with a trip to New Glarus/Monticello next Friday.