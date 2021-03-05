Class of 1998's win-streak put on hold as Portage Alumni Basketball Tournament shelved in 2021

“We basically have to introduce ourselves to them because we never really had any interaction around Portage when they were growing up,” he said.

That doesn’t mean Stanley and his classmates take it easy on the younger Warriors, although that isn’t always the plan. While their winning streak is old enough to vote and is three years away from being able to legally drink, the team understands the run will come to an end eventually, but not without a fight.

“We say that obviously it’s going to come to an end and we joke about it in layup lines when we’re talking to the other teams, but man, when we get on the floor, it just becomes a complete change of it,” Stanley said.

“Those guys are a problem man,” Seaman added. “There’s a couple of them that can shoot the lights out and they just happen to be over 6-foot-6. I love how competitive they still are and it’s always a good time going back and forth with them. They sure can back up their trash talk that’s for sure.”

It’s understandable given the team got plenty of experience at the collegiate level.