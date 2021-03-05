Class of 1998's win-streak put on hold as Portage Alumni Basketball Tournament shelved in 2021

In the history of the Portage Alumni Basketball Tournament, one team has become synonymous with its success: the class of 1998.
During its near quarter-century run, the 1998 team has lorded over the competition in the “Young Bucks” bracket, being crowned champions in over 75% of the tournaments held. In fact, the group has won each of the last 18 editions following last year’s triumph.
Unfortunately, the group’s 19th consecutive win will have to wait another year due to the COVID-19 pandemic squashing this year’s 25th annual meeting among Portage’s best generations of hardwood hoopsters.
“You can just lump it in, very much, with all of the things that COVID has ruined. Just add this to the list of another great thing that you do annually, that can’t happen because of the pandemic,” said Chris Stanley, a member of the famed 1998 team.
While the team’s defense — and challengers’ opportunity to dethrone them — has been shelved this winter, for Stanley, the real downside is the fact Portage’s annual “basketball all-class reunion” won’t be held in-person.
“The most enjoyable part for us is it’s a chance to come back and reconnect with all of the people that we played with since 1992, since sixth grade,” said Stanley, who lives in Lakeville, Minn., a suburb of the Twin Cities, and works in sales for a data company. “We’re all kind of spread out across the Upper Midwest — there’s a couple of us in the Twin Cities, there’s a couple of us around the extend Portage area and one of us is in Denver.
“For us, it’s really a chance to come back one time a year and see the buddies.”
That feeling is mutual even amongst the younger generations who grew up with the advent of social media. For 2017 grad Jeffrey Seaman, the camaraderie fostered through the friendly competition and reunion among friends — new and old — will be sorely missed.
“I know some of these guys travel from across the country just to be able to make it back for alumni weekend,” said Seaman, who is in his third year at UW-La Crosse and studying adapted physical education and health.
“That’s what makes the tournament so cool is because it’s an opportunity for everyone to come back and see each other and go to the bars.”
The love of basketball in the Portage community, spanning across generation after generation, is a special one that doesn’t go unnoticed. Stanley recalls helping the graduates from 2010-16 get their start with youth basketball camps, as well as seeing the older generations who helped give him and his classmates their start.
The new added wrinkle has been playing against those who weren’t born during the famed class of 98’s time in the sun. Seaman was merely 1-year old when the 98 team was tearing up the hardwood at Portage High School.
For Stanley, a father of three kids of his own, it provides little context when his team tips off against the newer participants that call Portage their alma mater.
“We basically have to introduce ourselves to them because we never really had any interaction around Portage when they were growing up,” he said.
That doesn’t mean Stanley and his classmates take it easy on the younger Warriors, although that isn’t always the plan. While their winning streak is old enough to vote and is three years away from being able to legally drink, the team understands the run will come to an end eventually, but not without a fight.
“We say that obviously it’s going to come to an end and we joke about it in layup lines when we’re talking to the other teams, but man, when we get on the floor, it just becomes a complete change of it,” Stanley said.
“Those guys are a problem man,” Seaman added. “There’s a couple of them that can shoot the lights out and they just happen to be over 6-foot-6. I love how competitive they still are and it’s always a good time going back and forth with them. They sure can back up their trash talk that’s for sure.”
It’s understandable given the team got plenty of experience at the collegiate level.
Stanley played four years of basketball at Minnesota Duluth, while BJ Brant was a four-year standout at St. Cloud (Minn.) State. Teammate Brent Vogelsang started his career on the UW-Eau Claire football team before transferring to Winona State to play basketball; Mike Smith was a dual sport athlete and UW-La Crosse, playing football and baseball; and Ted Bradley played tennis at UW-Whitewater.
Coupled with the former college stars, Todd Lynch was a varsity starter on the team that went 40-6 over its final two seasons, including 23-2 in 1998, while Steve Golarza is a frequent pick-up basketball player despite not donning a Warriors jersey in his high school days. Stanley credits the group’s success to their overall athletic ability, but it goes further than that.
“It’s not necessarily, at our age, about having one great player because none of us are particularly that good anymore,” he said. “It’s that we have six, seven or eight guys that can play still at a level to compete.”
It’s a quality Stanley sees in Seaman’s class, one that the 2017 group — which went 17-7 in their senior season, a program-best for the Warriors in the last half-decade — values as well.
“My class has always had a great turnout. Not everyone I graduated with on the basketball team my senior year plays with us, but a majority of them do,” Seaman said.
For both Stanley and Seaman, that’s the magic of the tournament as a whole. Coupled with its charity efforts — according to organizer Sean Malone, the tournament has raised over $125,000 in its 24-year history — it’s a celebration of a sport that has deep, deep ties throughout the community.
“You see the same names over the generations, and it doesn’t matter what decade you slot in, you always see kind of the same names every 20 years coming through. That’s awesome; it really is,” Stanley said.
“When I come back and I see some of the older groups play, like grandpas who were your youth coaches or at your games, it really puts a nice bow on the community and history of Portage basketball.”
Seaman added: It’s one of the best traditions in the city of Portage. There’s rarely any events that brings as many people together as the alumni tournament does. Basketball brings people together, especially in Portage.”
