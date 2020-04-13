COLLEGE BASEBALL: Portage's Jacob Kastenholz left waiting after pandemic ends season early

After making just one plate appearance in his first two seasons with the UW-Stevens Point baseball team, former Portage athlete Jakob Kastenholz was eager to get some more swings this year.
Kastenholz will have to wait another year before walking up to the dish for the Pointers, as they, like the rest of the NCAA sporting world, had their season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Shock is the best way I can describe it, because it’s just nothing you ever think can happen,” Kastenholz said.
Unlike some in the collegiate baseball world, the Pointers were able to start their season, playing three games in the opening week of March and going 1-2. With an early sampling of games under its belt, UW-Stevens Point was set to embark to Auburndale, Fla. for its 11-game spring trip on March 12.
Kastenholz said the team found out its season was over just 90 minutes before it was set to leave for the airport.
“It was around 1 o’clock when we got the word that the spring trip was canceled and we were supposed to leave at 2:30 that day,” Kastenholz said. “It was all pretty abrupt and not really expected.”
It was bittersweet for Kastenholz that the Pointers were able to kick off their season. While he admitted it was nice to get on the field, he also wondered “if it would have been better if we didn’t get to play any, because we kind of got to taste what the season was going to hold for us.”
The Pointers had high aspirations entering the 2020 season after the program’s worst season since the turn of the century in 2019. UW-Stevens Point finished 14-24 overall last year, including 6-18 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Conference to finish in seventh place.
Kastenholz said this year’s team focused on changing the program’s culture, putting an emphasis on “holding a little more accountability and nobody getting anything handed to them.”
“We put a lot of work in during the offseason; in the fall at the field with our practices and scrimmages, and in the winter with our offseason lifting program,” he said. “I think we were ready to turn the corner, but just having the season shut down like this hurts even more after all the hard work we put in in the offseason.”
Kastenholz took the team’s renewed focus to heart, especially after spending each of his first two seasons mainly from the dugout. After earning first-team All-Badger North Conference honors his junior and senior years of high school, including honorable mention all-state recognition as a senior, Kastenholz said it took some time adjusting to the college game, but felt this year was going to be different.
“I think this year was kind of really that year I had put in the extra work and really focused on making the difference,” he said. “I was looking forward to getting into a role where I could help the team out on the field, and I felt I put myself in a good position.”
While the season is over, Kastenholz isn’t taking any time off. Along with normal classwork, the Pointers are having one-on-one meetings with their coaches, as well as doing offseason workouts. Given everyone’s varying accessibility to equipment, Kastenholz said the UW-Stevens Point staff has been “really understanding and open that not everybody has the same opportunities.”
Kastenholz has been making the most of what he has, using a tee and net in his garage while throwing in the yard with his girlfriend.
“I can’t really open it up all the way with her, but it’s nice to get a ball in my hand and stay active,” he said.
While that hard work won’t be put on display for the Pointers, Kastenholz is still holding out hope he can hit the diamond this summer playing for the Portage Skeeters in the Home Talent League. The League’s Executive Board announced on April 7 that the Sunday League’s opening day would be delayed to June 7 at the earliest.
“It honestly was expected, but at this point I’m really just hungry to get out there, play some games and get this thing over with,” Kastenholz said.
Whether or not he gets the opportunity to play this season, Kastenholz has at least one final year wearing the purple and yellow. Even though the NCAA has approved eligibility relief for all spring athletes, given his physical education major, Kastenholz will be student teaching in his fifth year.
While it’s unlikely he’ll take advantage of the reprieve, Kastenholz said there’s potential he plays one extra season. If that doesn’t work out, this experience has brought with it a great lesson.
“I think this whole experience hasn’t brought stress, but it’s more so not taking things for granted,” he said. “Especially with next year maybe being my last year and this year, obviously sitting at home, doing nothing and not playing baseball. It’s kind of making me really think about getting the most out of next year and working as hard as I can.”
