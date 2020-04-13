COLLEGE BASEBALL: Portage's Jacob Kastenholz left waiting after pandemic ends season early

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After making just one plate appearance in his first two seasons with the UW-Stevens Point baseball team, former Portage athlete Jakob Kastenholz was eager to get some more swings this year.

Kastenholz will have to wait another year before walking up to the dish for the Pointers, as they, like the rest of the NCAA sporting world, had their season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Shock is the best way I can describe it, because it’s just nothing you ever think can happen,” Kastenholz said.

Unlike some in the collegiate baseball world, the Pointers were able to start their season, playing three games in the opening week of March and going 1-2. With an early sampling of games under its belt, UW-Stevens Point was set to embark to Auburndale, Fla. for its 11-game spring trip on March 12.

Kastenholz said the team found out its season was over just 90 minutes before it was set to leave for the airport.

“It was around 1 o’clock when we got the word that the spring trip was canceled and we were supposed to leave at 2:30 that day,” Kastenholz said. “It was all pretty abrupt and not really expected.”