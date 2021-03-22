COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Considine keeps smiling, growing from injuries at Wheaton

The biggest of those came towards the tail end of Wheaton’s 15-11 campaign last year when in late January, Considine was told he had a non-cancerous tumor in his head. As jarring as the news was, it didn’t dampen Considine’s spirit as he quickly went under the knife to have the tumor removed.

And after spending a little over a week in the hospital, he was right back to work with his teammates.

“It’s a scary thought for sure, and I was just trying to keep my head high,” he said. “I always thought I was going to come back and it’s hard for me to make my mind think that there’s something that could happen to me that would end my basketball career.

“Hopefully I was coming back and thank the Lord that’s exactly what happened. I got to come back and nothing too serious took my playing time away.”

Considine said head coach Mike Schauer and the rest of the Thunder staff came to visit him bedside during his brief stay.

“To be honest, when the surgery was announced and we found out what was transpiring, obviously our first concern was for his well-being, with zero thought that he would ever be permitted to return to the team and play that season,” said Schauer, who just finished his 12th season leading the Thunder.