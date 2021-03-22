COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Considine keeps smiling, growing from injuries at Wheaton

It’s not often that a frown is on Eli Considine’s face.
The four-year Portage standout was always seen smiling wearing a Warriors uniform, a positive disposition he’s carried down to Wheaton (Ill.) College as part of the Thunder men’s basketball team. It was then no surprise that when Considine faced a pair of injuries last season, including a non-cancerous tumor in his head, he didn’t think once about his career coming to an end.
That optimistic attitude certainly paid dividends as Considine overcame both and ultimately played again towards the end of last season. It helped him play a key role this year as the Thunder captured the regular season title in the rugged College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin after going 10-0 in the COVID-19 abbreviated campaign.
While it didn’t end the way Considine and the Thunder wanted — Wheaton fell to Illinois Wesleyan, 71-58, in the CCIW title game and the NCAA canceled the Division III winter championships — the 6-foot-4 forward was just thrilled to be playing once again.
“Obviously the whole time I tried to stay positive; I never really put in my mind it was going to be career- or season-ending for me,” he said. “It’s a hiccup coming back from an injury, regardless of how big it is, but our whole team handled it really well and nobody puts it against you.”
The biggest of those came towards the tail end of Wheaton’s 15-11 campaign last year when in late January, Considine was told he had a non-cancerous tumor in his head. As jarring as the news was, it didn’t dampen Considine’s spirit as he quickly went under the knife to have the tumor removed.
And after spending a little over a week in the hospital, he was right back to work with his teammates.
“It’s a scary thought for sure, and I was just trying to keep my head high,” he said. “I always thought I was going to come back and it’s hard for me to make my mind think that there’s something that could happen to me that would end my basketball career.
“Hopefully I was coming back and thank the Lord that’s exactly what happened. I got to come back and nothing too serious took my playing time away.”
Considine said head coach Mike Schauer and the rest of the Thunder staff came to visit him bedside during his brief stay.
“To be honest, when the surgery was announced and we found out what was transpiring, obviously our first concern was for his well-being, with zero thought that he would ever be permitted to return to the team and play that season,” said Schauer, who just finished his 12th season leading the Thunder.
“The fact that he was able to do so and able to do so as effectively as he did, shows a gracious hand from the Lord and a tremendous spirit from Eli.”
It wasn’t the only injury scare Considine had during his freshman season as at the start of the season he dealt with a case of rhabdomyolysis, a syndrome that occurs as a result of very painful muscle injury, which in extreme cases can lead to kidney failure.
Considine said he was lifting weights with some upperclassmen and “wasn’t ready for the type of workouts they did,” which in turn ultimately led to him getting the syndrome when his creatine levels got too high and muscle fibers were released into his blood stream. Again, he was forced to the hospital.
But after another week-long stay in which Considine was hooked up to an IV to help cleanse his system, he was back to work.
“A couple hiccups through the season, but I’m glad I just got to keep playing and am still playing right now,” he said.
Developing into a new role
Considine and the rest of the Thunder were happy to be playing at all this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wheaton logged the second-most games in the CCIW with 13, one behind North Park (Ill.) which played 14.
While slim compared to Div. I teams, Considine said it could have been greatly decreased.
“There’s many games where we were basically just a positive test away from not playing, even though we were on the bus, and we ended up playing more games than a lot of teams, so we have to be thankful for that,” he said.
The Thunder went a perfect 10-0 in league play as Considine appeared in all 13 games, averaging 18 minutes, 4.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He notched a season-high 8 points and two rebounds in Wheaton’s 67-58 win over Millikin on Jan. 30, and followed it up with a 7 point, 8 rebound game against North Park, helping steer the Thunder to a 74-69 overtime win on Feb. 2.
It’s definitely a far cry from the numbers Considine was logging during his days in orange and black. He earned unanimous first-team all-league honors his senior year in 2018-19 after leading the Badger North in scoring with 24.8 points per game. Fitting into a new role is certainly one of the biggest areas of improvement Schauer saw in Considine.
“I think the biggest growth most freshman make to their sophomore year is a better understanding of how hard you have to play every day,” Schauer said, noting Considine’s improved practice habits.
“We didn’t need him to create a bunch off of the dribble and do a lot of those things, and so he just grew in maturity and his acceptance of how he needed to play offensively to best help us.”
Schauer also acknowledged the vast growth Considine showed in his defending, something the latter said he doesn’t sugarcoat when defining the team’s roles.
“He basically said straight up what our role is, what he wants us to improve on and obviously in the meetings it’s no secret. I like a coach like that,” Considine said.
It’s made Considine work hard on his spot up shooting, as opposed to building on his slash and drive days as a Warrior. He’s still focused on being who he is as a basketball player, and did so on his own during the offseason, just like the rest of student-athletes across the country.
Continuing to look forward
It certainly made it harder with teams unable to play pickup games. One thing that wasn’t hard, however, was Considine’s ability to stay positive.
While he admitted with a chuckle that his teammates “joke sometimes, like everyone thought I was going to die or something,” Considine said his injuries “are really past me and I’ve forgotten about them.”
It helps that Wheaton figures to be a big-time contender next season with a pair of first-team All-CCIW picks set to return for sure, including the league’s 2021 Most Outstanding Player in Nyameye Adom, and the potential for three more seniors to come back with the pandemic allowing for another year of eligibility.
It has the Thunder eyeing another CCIW title next season, and Schauer looking at a more in-depth role for Considine as well.
“Number one, we will probably assign him more often to better offensive players — he really is growing as a better defender,” Schauer said. “And number two, I’m hopeful he’ll continue to grow in the offensive understanding of his role with our team. If he can do that, he’ll score a little more because he’ll get to play a little more.”
