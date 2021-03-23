COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Rehabbing from knee injury during pandemic no problem for UW-La Crosse's Steele

Robert Schuller put it best when he wrote "Tough times never last, but tough people do."
Craig Steele was certainly put on tough times at the beginning of his sophomore season with the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team in 2019, as the former Portage standout tore his meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a preseason scrimmage last year.
If trying to comeback from a career-altering, potentially career-ending, injury wasn't hard enough in and of itself, just think about trying to do so in the middle of a global pandemic. But like Schuller wrote, those tough times didn't last for Steele as the sophomore guard rehabbed, mostly by himself, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to come back and play a significant role for the Eagles this season.
"It’s the beauty of sports," UW-La Crosse coach Kent Dernbach said. "The excitement of when you succeed, but also the pain when things don’t go your way. Then when things don’t go your way, how do you respond from it. Those are the best stories, when it’s not easy and when you’re dealt a really tough deck, how you respond to that, and that’s what makes Craig’s story so special."
“It started with the foundation he had growing up, the foundation his mom, Amy, laid with him of just being a young man that doesn’t give in to adversity.”
That hardship started last season, as Steele was sidelined before the 2019-20 season began and following a freshman season in which his playing time was sparse. The onset of the pandemic made things even tougher for Steele as his options for physical therapy were limited.
After getting sent home to finish out the school year, Steele said he began doing physical therapy once a week “just so somebody could have an eye on what I’m doing and give me tips on what I should be doing.”
And with gyms closed for the time being, he made the best of his surroundings in the meantime.
“So I would go to the football field at Bob Mael Field, run up and down the bleachers, do squats and work on jumping and running; just trying to get in my workout as best as I can with the resources I did have,” he said, noting he eventually began going to Portage’s Anytime Fitness once it reopened.
Rebuilding his strength was the chief concern for Steele, and without gyms, he was forced to do strictly body weight exercises. Despite having to work out from scratch, and having to work to pay for school as well — according to Dernbach, Steele drove a Pepsi truck during the summer — Steele knew it would be worth it because he “wouldn’t be able to play, jump or run, or anything, if I didn’t have that.”
Waiting for that to happen allowed him to begin re-learning his jump shot, so to speak. While Steele admitted “it doesn’t really go away,” being off for so long meant it felt weird to have a ball in his hands again.
“I knew it would still be a little while for me to get back to driving to the rim and stuff, so I worked on that a lot,” he said. “I wasn’t going to be able just get my legs back right away, so the early rehab when I was able to start having a ball in my hands, I worked on my dribbling a lot and just getting the feel with a ball in my hands and my shot back.
Ultimately, the doors to the gyms re-opened and Steele got the all clear to finally begin jumping and doing sprints over the summer. However, that’s not to say it was easy. The 6-foot-3 guard admitted there were days he didn’t want to toil away at his physical therapy, but teammate and roommate Mandela Deang, a former Madison Edgewood standout, was there to pick him up.
“Sometimes I would be like ‘I don’t want to go workout,’ but he would do it with me,” Steele said. “He knew how much I didn’t want to do it, but he wanted me to play this year so that helped me stay on top of it.”
Improving in unappealing roles
Dernbach, who just finished his fourth year guiding the Eagles, also credited the fact that Steele wasn’t an immediate star for the Warriors. With a senior-laden team his junior year, in which Portage finished the season 17-7 overall, Steele came off the bench to average 7.2 points per game.
It was a role that Dernbach has seen negatively affect UW-La Crosse camp goers, but one that he saw Steele buck.
“If you’re not starting as a junior on your high school team, kids, and parents in particular, just don’t think it’s worth the time and that’s just the opposite of the approach Craig took,” Dernbach said.
“He said ‘I’m going to become a college player,’ and he became that his senior year when he was heavily recruited. We were fortunate enough to get him here.”
There were plenty of positives drawing the eyes of recruiters as Steele averaged a team-high 18.8 points per game, good for third-best in the Badger North Conference, to earn second-team all-league honors. While it led Steele to the Eagles, he didn’t play often during his freshman year but Dernbach said “he made a huge impact on this program’s second-ever NCAA tournament berth.”
It was going to be a sign of big things to come last year until Steele’s knee injury. That’s not to say last year was a complete loss as he was a virtual sponge on the bench, soaking up knowledge, especially on the Eagles’ defensive scheme.
“My freshman year, most of the time I would play scout offense for our starting five, so I wasn’t really in tune with all the principles on defense, so by being able to sit out, I was able to watch,” Steele said.
“We play gap defense so when to be in the gap, where to play and just being able to watch our guys, and also having coach ask me things, just helped build the mental aspect of things.”
Dernbach said that Steele became “more of a student of the game,” during last season, and he would often ask him for his opinions because of the emotional and mental investment Steele had.
Grinding to get playing time
Even with his increased knowledge of the Eagles’ defensive scheme and improved strength from physical therapy, Dernbach said Steele wasn’t fully 100 percent ready to play. It was a feeling Steele shared as he appeared in just seven games as a freshman and hadn’t played in a game in over a year.
“It was just a matter of me getting my legs back under me. I really hadn’t played meaningful minutes in a college game to that point, so coach was honest with me, which I liked the most about it,” he said.
“He just wasn’t able to trust me right away on defense, that I was going to be able to move and stay in front of anybody.”
While Steele got onto the court in the Eagles’ season-opening 62-43 win over UW-Eau Claire on Feb. 3, it was for just two minutes. His night was far from over, however, as Dernbach saw Steele practicing alone at 10:30 at night in the Mitchell Hall Gymnasium.
“He went through all of that and still didn’t get rewarded with playing time immediately in the first game coming back this year, and it still didn’t deter him from being a good player … or his love of the game or what his goal was, to make an impact on the court, in games,” Dernbach said.
That drive carried immediately over to the following day’s practice. With a rematch with the Blugolds looming on Feb. 5, Steele furiously worked on defense with assistant coach Kenny Finco and his love for ball screens.
“I had it in my mind that the second I walked in the gym, I was going to get over every ball screen in practice and show coach that I can play and I can do it,” he said.
Dernbach added: “He came out, and I remember looking at him like ‘That kid is going to crack, or he is on a mission to be great.’ He basically said through his play ‘Coach, you’re going to play me,’ just out of how hard he practiced and he did.”
That determination and tenacity turned into a consistent role the rest of the way as he averaged 13.8 minutes per game in which Steele tallied 5.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. Among those was a 15 point, 4 rebound performance in a 67-66 loss to UW-River Falls on Feb. 10, and culminated with a start for the Eagles in their first-ever Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship game as UW-La Crosse finished the year 8-3 overall.
Back to normal
That finish to the abbreviated campaign certainly sets Steele up for a more enhanced role next season as the Eagles look to stay among the ranks of arguably the toughest conference in all of Div. III men’s basketball.
Four of the eight schools have combined for 10 titles — four by UW-Stevens Point, three by UW-Platteville two by UW-Whitewater and most recently by UW-Oshkosh in 2019 — and two runners-up finishes — the Titans in 2018 and UW-Eau Claire in 2000 — since 1995.
Dernbach knows that Steele will need to play a major role moving forward if the Eagles want to remain toward the top of the conference. It should help Steele that he will finally be the same age as his classmates after being a year younger having grown up in Ohio, where preschool and kindergarten start a year earlier than in Wisconsin.
“He’s starting the year off, that’s going to help in his development, where he’s finally going to be able to catch-up and will be a junior, and actually a junior age-wise. His grade will actually match his age for the first time in his playing career,” Dernbach said.