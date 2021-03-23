COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Rehabbing from knee injury during pandemic no problem for UW-La Crosse's Steele

After getting sent home to finish out the school year, Steele said he began doing physical therapy once a week “just so somebody could have an eye on what I’m doing and give me tips on what I should be doing.”

And with gyms closed for the time being, he made the best of his surroundings in the meantime.

“So I would go to the football field at Bob Mael Field, run up and down the bleachers, do squats and work on jumping and running; just trying to get in my workout as best as I can with the resources I did have,” he said, noting he eventually began going to Portage’s Anytime Fitness once it reopened.

Rebuilding his strength was the chief concern for Steele, and without gyms, he was forced to do strictly body weight exercises. Despite having to work out from scratch, and having to work to pay for school as well — according to Dernbach, Steele drove a Pepsi truck during the summer — Steele knew it would be worth it because he “wouldn’t be able to play, jump or run, or anything, if I didn’t have that.”

Waiting for that to happen allowed him to begin re-learning his jump shot, so to speak. While Steele admitted “it doesn’t really go away,” being off for so long meant it felt weird to have a ball in his hands again.